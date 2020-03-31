Mobile TeleSystems: Relative Stability Is Worth The Price

Mobile TeleSystems (or MTS) (MBT) continues to perform well and may prove its status of a safe harbor amid the global economic storm. The transition to remote work around the world provides substantial support to telecoms' business. Speaking of MTS, the stock doesn't have a tremendous upside due to subtle revenue growth, and is likely to just return to the pre-crisis price mark when the dust settles. Nonetheless, if stability is above all for you, then safe dividends yielding around 10% is a good reason to add MTS to your portfolio.

Q4 Results Highlights

MTS revenue in the Q4 of 2019 is up 4.1% YoY to 127.1 billion rubles. The key driver of growth was the increase in revenue from the sale of communication services. According to the results of 2019, MTS revenue amounted to 476.1 billion rubles, an increase of 5.5% YoY.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted OIBDA in the Q4 amounted to 51.6 billion rubles, which is 1% higher year over year. The adjusted OIBDA for 2019 amounted to 210.3 billion rubles, an increase of 2.8% YoY. OIBDA margin slightly shrank to 40.6% compared to 41.9% in the Q4 2018 because of the sale of the Ukrainian business unit. MTS continues to concentrate its efforts on the Russian market because it's pretty hard to maintain an ecosystem of products in several countries simultaneously.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net profit for the Q4 is down 59.7% YoY to 5.7 billion rubles. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company recorded one-time write-offs because of the disposal of its business in Ukraine. Net profit for 2019 amounted to 54.2 billion rubles, which is 7 times higher than net profit in 2018. This time we don't see any major drawdowns like in 2018 due to the Uzbekistan case fine payment, so now earnings are in line with the multi-year trend.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures are down 2.2% YoY to 30.4 billion rubles. The investment program for the whole year amounted to 91.5 billion rubles, which is 5.8% higher than in 2018.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in the Q4 amounted to 43.8 billion rubles, which is 3 times higher than the FCF in the fourth quarter of 2018. Free cash flow for 2019 amounted to 55.4 billion rubles, an increase of 1.1% YoY.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 280.5 billion rubles, decreasing by 8.6% QoQ (20.5% YoY). The net debt / OIBDA ratio fell to 1.33x. In the absence of one-time write-offs and stabilization of the free cash flow, the company is able to gradually reduce its debt burden while paying generous dividends.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

As for management's guidance, MTS expects revenue growth in 2020 up to 3%, stagnating OIBDA and capital expenditures of 90 billion rubles.

Overall, the company presented strong financial results for the fourth quarter. The revenue showed moderately positive dynamics. The decrease in profitability is connected with the disposal of the Ukrainian business, the profitability of which is higher compared to the Russian segment. The sale of the foreign subsidiary also resulted in one-off "paper" write-offs of 5.5 billion rubles, which negatively affected the net profit. Due to the virtually unchanged user base, we continue to see the stagnation in revenue, OIBDA, and net profit. On the other hand, there's no volatility in operational results either, which is a positive point indeed.

Revisiting The Bullish Case

The stock price plunged by 30% from its February highs, which is actually not bad considering that it's now trading at mid-2019 levels. In the broader historical perspective, the stock moved in the corridor of 230-340 rubles per share most of the time. These fluctuations can be explained by a series of unpleasant events such as economic shocks of 2008 and 2014 in Russia, sanctions threat and a risk of delisting from the NYSE.

Source: TradingView

Despite all the headwinds, the stock moves in a somewhat predictable pattern: it can't go too low due to stable operational performance and it can't go too high because headwinds are a pretty regular thing for MTS. Even though the stock now is close to the upper bound of the price range, I consider any price below 300 roubles per share as an optimal point to start picking up the stock. Without another major headwind or market panic, MTS shares won't go significantly lower because they're heavily supported by dividends.

Dividends remain a cornerstone of MTS' bullish case. For 2019-2021, the management commits to a minimum cumulative payout of 28 rubles per share per calendar year through two semi-annual payments. The dividend yield to the current prices for the next 12 months is 10%. The first semi-annual payment is scheduled in July, and the dividend yield for this particular payment will be around 7%.

MTS may conduct a buyback or pay additional dividends above the level of the current dividend policy, said the President of the company Alexey Kornya, according to the PRIME news agency.

"Our financial results allow us to consider an additional shareholder return, and this year we will consider an increase in shareholder payouts, either in the form of a buyback or in the form of dividends in excess of dividend policy. We plan to bring this issue to the Board of Directors before the May holidays," Kornya said.

Final Thoughts

I view the coronavirus effect on the telecom sector as mostly neutral, as unprecedentedly high demand for telecom services allows not to worry much about the deteriorating macro environment. However, the long-term risk here is that the Russian government can continue to develop its idea of the "Sovereign Internet," therefore requiring telecom companies to spend more money on equipment necessary for the implementation of the law.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.