Major Upside In CapWealth's Frannie Subpar Preferred Recapitalization Plan

CapWealth seems to envision that after the preferreds are converted to common, both share in upside through the process of re-listing to the NYSE and helping facilitate future capital raises.

CapWealth says that although junior preferred legal claims are worth more than par value, junior preferred should be willing to accept less than par to get Fannie and Freddie free.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two undercapitalized, countercyclical providers of liquidity that support equal opportunity affordable housing. The action plan here is to buy their publicly traded preferred stock and hold for about a year for triple-digit returns. Since September of last year, the companies have begun retaining capital as the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and US Treasury have adopted a framework to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. A capital rule that was supposed to be done last year has been delayed and delayed and now with the coronavirus Mark Calabria has delayed it from March to May. Mark Calabria has said that the capital rule will achieve economic attractiveness in an effort to make the companies able to raise outside capital. The rule will need to ensure adequate ROE to support a relisting.

Investment Thesis: I recommend owning preferred shares. I only own preferred shares but common shares may outperform preferred. Tim Pagliara and Grant Stark did a podcast where they talked about a plan where Fannie and Freddie junior preferred shareholders take a 10-20% haircut to their par value despite the fact that the litigation value of the preferred is higher and warrants may get added to common shareholders in a deal that is a compromise that they believe shareholders can make to get this done. The preferred currently all trade at around ~25% of par or less having come down 50% or so in the past year, especially the past month or two due to fund liquidations and general coronavirus pandemonium. Tim and Grant talk about the robustness of the GSE business models, namely that their guarantee fees bring in $30B a year of recurring revenue since the government has used its control to raise guarantee fees.

CapWealth's Recapitalization Plan Podcast

Treasury and FHFA have made it clear that they want to get Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out of conservatorship. From Treasury's Housing Finance Reform Plan:

Each GSE should be recapitalized with significant first-loss private capital so that Treasury’s ongoing commitment under each PSPA could be drawn upon only in exigent circumstances.

As part of the podcast, Tim Pagliara is asked what steps can be taken to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and he lays them out as such:

Settle the underlying litigation: Declare the senior preferreds paid with interest. Tim says that the GSEs have paid in excess of $30B over and above what they owed the government. This would put $30B on the balance sheets of Fannie and Freddie as a special periodic commitment fee, as an asset that the government will hold for their role in ensuring the mortgage market continues. My notes: Given that there are common shareholder lawsuits against the net worth sweep, I'm not sure how those would get settled if the entirety of the net worth sweep isn't undone. I also don't see how the common shareholder lawsuits get settled if the government converts senior preferred to common. Lastly, it seems clear to me that all participants agree that the lawsuits need to be settled if the companies are to raise $1 in private capital. Junior Preferred stock with a face value of approximately $33B can take a haircut, 10-15% less than face value and that is another $25B of capital that goes into these entities (Fannie and Freddie). My notes: I doubt that this is a cash transaction. As of September 2019, the companies are in the process of building and raising capital, not dispensing it. I also doubt that Treasury is willing to put up $25B in cash. I also doubt that the pre-warrant exercised common equity is worth $25B. As such, it would seem that what Tim is talking about here is a post warrant exercise conversion of preferred to common, pre-IPO. The specific conversion details are still TBD. These companies can then exit conservatorship under a consent decree with the instructions to raise additional capital from the private sector. That will make the common stock go up. The government currently owns 80% of the common stock via warrants. The government can then use its stake worth $50-100B off of the investment as a source of relief for the American homeowner and the American economy at the same time you're attracting private capital back into the system. Tim seems to be forecasting eventual common share prices of $7-13. $50B/7.2B shares = $6.90 $100B/7.2B shares = $13.88

Tim Pagliara talks about the companies relisting on the New York Stock exchange. He says the average FICO score for Fannie Mae is 750, highlighting that this isn't a credit problem, it is a liquidity problem. As such, the reprivatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should enable home mortgage rates to come down, because if you haven't noticed they are still high even though Treasuries have come down to less than 1%. On the podcast, Grant Stark openly wonders why should people pay 3.75% for their mortgage when all other interest rates are near zero? This recapitalization solves that and puts money back into America.

Tim Pagliara and Grant Stark suggest that this plan can be implemented in 60-90 days once the government officials that have been holding it up decide that it is time to move forward.

After the podcast, Tim Pagliara later tweeted a 15-20% haircut would do the trick:

Tim Pagliara addresses the coronavirus concerns saying that the $30B of guarantee fee income will more than offset whatever losses the companies would have due to this crisis making it a non-issue. With that in mind, maybe it would help to know how the two companies got into conservatorship in the first place.

How did Fannie and Freddie Get Into Conservatorship?

In 2008, Hank Paulson and Dan Jester came up with a plan to take the companies by surprise and place them into conservatorship where FHFA would use its powers as conservator to temporarily write down their assets, retroactively justifying the conservatorship from the standpoint of the general public. This was all outlined in the book "Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street And Washington Fought to Save the Financial System from Crisis - and Themselves:

The Lawyers and the Treasury officials spent several hours debating possible tactics, relevant statues and the structures of each of the companies. (Dan) Jester and Jeremiah Norton, another staffer at Treasury, outlined a plan to put capital into Fannie and Freddie, and an active mechanism to take control of them, via the purchase of preferred stock and warrants. But Paulson soon realized that the Labor Day target was going to be impossible. One of the lawyers had noticed that Fannie's and Freddie's regulator from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, James Lockhart, had written letters to both companies over the summer saying that they were considered adequately capitalized. "You've got to be kidding me," Paulson replied when he heard about the letters. Treasury could face resistance from the GSEs' supporters in Congress and from the companies themselves if the government were to reverse itself apparently arbitrarily. The companies' claims that they were well capitalized and the regulator's endorsement would both have to be challenged. "That's intangibles and all the stuff that I would call bullshit capital," Paulson complained. "We need to reconstruct the record," Jester announced about the Finance Housing Finance Agency letters. "Right, right," Herlihy chimed in. "We need new letters that are pretty bad - or at least accurate." The federal Reserve was then asked to provide examiners, and they would spend the next two weeks going through the books, desperately trying to document the capital inadequacies at Fannie and Freddie. As the Treasury team went around the table, one issue kept getting raised about pushing forward with the takeover: What if the boards of the two companies resisted? "Look, trust me," Paulson said. "You don't believe me, but I know boards, and they're going to acquiesce. When we get done talking with them, they'll acquiesce."

Reconstructing the record involved using FHFA's powers to inject billions of senior preferred into the capital structure. Those temporary non-cash accounting losses were realized on the income statements of the enterprises for the following three years which fed into Treasury's financial control of the companies but that control was in jeopardy. In 2012, when it became wildly apparent to everyone that these non-cash losses would be reversed because they weren't real to begin with, Treasury and FHFA entered into the net worth sweep which basically poured concrete on Treasury's control, which it continues to hold to this day despite dozens of court cases rolling through courtrooms around America.

That senior preferred still stands today and Tim Pagliara's plan calls for it to be declared paid back as well as overages above and beyond the original 10% to be sent back to the companies in what most likely will be a non-cash transaction.

Comparing To A Citigroup Preferred Conversion Haircut

CapWealth seems to be suggesting that Fannie and Freddie preferred could take a conversion haircut similar to what we saw Citigroup (NYSE:C) do early 2009. There, private preferred were given par, and other classes of preferred took haircuts on their exchange terms between 5% and 15%:

A source who requested anonymity said the U.S. Treasury asked Citi to discount the value that public holders would receive in order to get the most out of its taxpayer-funded investment to bail out Citi.

In studying the conversion terms of Citigroup, it seems that the series with more attractive dividend terms were given better conversion terms:

Citi said today in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that holders of Series F, Series AA and Series E preferred stock - representing about $11.8 billion of the total - will be offered 95% of the liquidation value, while Series T holders - representing about $3.2 billion - will be offered 85%.

Common stock in the Citigroup scenario was given warrants as well. As such, it's difficult to really know if one preferred today is better than another preferred tomorrow if you're looking to score a deal. As such, I've just grabbed a bunch of lots of series of preferred as detailed below.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 3500 FMCCG, 4050 FMCCH, 12962 FMCCI, 9869 FMCCL, 9231 FMCCM, 698 FMCCN, 9859 FMCCP, 2048 FMCCS, 929 FMCCT, 3825 FMCKP, 4437 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. That's around $782K ($3.5M of par) of preferred stock at market value as I write this and I also have $5k of September index puts (SPY, DIA). These are all publicly traded junior preferred stock. If you're looking for a listing of the preferred versus their dividend terms, here is an informal unofficial summary table that I look at when I'm buying.

For those of you curious about what the rumor mill says, I've heard that there are plans to get these shares listed by fall at the latest ahead of an offering and that a SPSPA amendment is happening and won't get stopped by politics.

The CapWealth Plan says, 400% sounds great and all but we'll settle for 300% even though the litigation claims are worth 600%. I think Tim sees significant value in the common shares with the legal claims out of the way. If preferreds are able to convert to common at a subpar valuation at a relatively low common valuation in order to settle the litigation, then perhaps the companies could appreciate, making preferred shareholders whole on their road to recapitalization.

