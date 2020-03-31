Don't Be Too Bullish Here

This seems to me to capture sentiment in large parts of the market.

I have read multiple articles (here and here are examples) over the last week suggesting now is the time to be buying quality companies with strong balance sheets. These articles are not gung-ho bullish, but are generally suggesting that if you do anything, it should be to buy rather than sell.

The time for this will come, but is not yet here.

The Covid-19 pandemic is in its exponential phase in most western economies, and there is much speculation that because of this, there is blood on the streets and the stock market is now cheap. "Buy selectively" seems to be the call. If the Covid-19 pandemic had occurred in 2012, I would agree with this analysis, but in 2020, at the end of the longest expansion in modern history, I find it hard to believe that we will just go back to things being normal as soon as it has finished.

The problem with this bullish analysis is two-fold:

1. The pandemic (if you listen to the medical experts) is going to be a problem for some time. Here is a great podcast with an expert from South Korea, and here is a CNN podcast with Bill Gates. The message from both is that solutions to the pandemic will not come quickly. There are drugs that are clearly helping patients, but they are alleviating the symptoms, not curing the virus. Here is a link to the most positive test results for chloroquine. The result is 100% success using the drug in a study of over 600 people. In the test results that are published, 100% successful meant that no one died, 4 people ended up in hospital. Most medical experts suggest that an antivirus is 18 months away (please see the 2 links above). The lockdowns may be removed if the drugs are as successful as seems possible, but they will not stop the virus. This drug may well end the panic, but it does not cure the disease.

If, as I suspect, the lockdowns are removed in the next 6 weeks (or partially removed), the world economy will start to recover, but the virus will still be disrupting our lives. In this scenario, I cannot see the world going back to the same level of business that we had before the pandemic. It will assuredly not be what we have now, but it will also assuredly not be what we had in the middle of 2019, before the virus knocked us all into a tailspin. The virus effects (if not as pervasive as now) seem likely to be with us for some time yet.

2. If we could take away the pandemic from the equation, it is clear that the US economy was slowing without any virus effect, as the quarterly GDP figures show (source).

The last real growth quarter of over 3% was in the quarter ending in June 2018. Here is the retail sales data for the US economy for the last year.

The graph shows the general malaise in retail sales since April 2019. It may well be that a recession was 12-18 months away before the pandemic, but that is not true now. If you are buying any dips in the stock market, you would need to believe that the US economy is going back to the same growth trajectory that it had in 2018, and that this short recession marks the start of a new economic cycle that will last another 10 years. This seems unlikely. Here is what happened to household debt after the 2008 recession.

There was a long period of over 2 years from 2008-2010 after the 2008 recession, when households paid down their debt.

Here is US domestic investment.

Again the same picture of falling investment for a period of 2 years. If this happens again, the economy is not at the start of the next economic cycle yet. We are all focused on the pandemic and are assuming that once it is over, we will return to normal.

Conclusion

The pandemic will end (which is good news), but I do not think that it will totally leave our lives for some time to come. If the drugs are successful, we will get back some normality reasonably quickly. If they are not, we are in for a long and painful period. However, in the better scenario, we will not return to our 2019 lives for at least a year. There will be permanent testing and probably forced self-isolation for anyone who contracts the disease. This does not seem to me to be the conditions that are present at the start of a new economic cycle. It just paints the picture of a messy economy. It therefore seems too early to be picking up stocks whatever their quality. The more likely scenario is that we now have a long grind lower over the next 12 months, with monster rallies as head fakes all of the way down. I have no intention of purchasing any stocks in the S&P 500 anytime soon. There will come a time that I will not be of this opinion, but it is not now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD AND GOLD MINING SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.