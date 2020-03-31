Ares Capital: Demonstrating The Apocalypse Is Fully Priced In

We break down Ares' portfolio and business to its bare core and provide a realistic range of its true value.

While in the twilight zone of waiting for the government to fix what it broke, we are not helpless.

The market, however, can't tell if the BDC sector will survive this crisis. Businesses of all kinds are being forced to close by the government.

Ares' BDC has long held the title of the best "big" BDC. It has earned that through impressive investor returns and consistent risk management.

WER's lead portfolio manager has performed due diligence on Ares Management Corp. (ARES) several times in the past 10 years on behalf of institutional clients. This includes many hours of Q&A with portfolio managers at their New York City offices.

Ares is a heavy weight in private equity and real estate, but its real focus is credit, where it has few equals.

Despite being founded less than 25 years ago, the firm's AUM has climbed to nearly $150 billion managed by over 1,200 investment professionals across 20+ global offices.

Their scale and performance on the institutional side is accurately represented by its publicly traded BDC, Ares Capital (ARCC). ARCC ended 2019 with a 13% annual shareholder return since its initial public offering through 12/31/2019 and $14.9 billion in total assets. The gross asset-level performance of 14% since inception serves as the foundation for the compelling return profile for investors. WER's lead portfolio manager did not start the recent crisis with position in ARCC, and has purchased shares at $14.99 and $13.66.

He is planning on purchasing more if the price remains depressed. We created a crisis-focused portfolio for real-time guidance on target buy ranges for ARCC and its peers.

February Update

We'll cover 2019's SEC filings in detail, but we'll start with a valuable report Ares provided us that incorporates data through February 2020.

Ares BDC is one of four with an investment grade credit rating from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch. The diversified portfolio of 354 portfolio companies helps mitigate sector-specific risks. ARCC's 15-year track record has no cumulative net losses on over $57 billion in invested capital. That includes some tough times. That 13% annualized return mentioned previously outperforms not only BDC peers but also the S&P 500 (SPY). ARCC is ultimately a credit fund; the fact it has outperformed the S&P 500 over multiple cycles, and despite paying hundreds of millions in fees to Ares in the process, is a true testament to the company's value.

Portfolio

First- and second-lien loans are 44% and 30% of the portfolio, respectively. Another 6% of loans are encompassed in the Senior Direct Lending Program, LLC, which also consists of primarily first- and second-lien loans. Approximately 20% of ARCC's portfolio consists of investments lower in the capital structure. ARCC's portfolio does not have as large of an allocation of first-lien loans compared to the likes of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) or Golub Capital (GBDC), both of which are 90%+. Ares, Owl Rock, and Golub have among the largest allocations of the 13 high-quality BDCs included in our IIP model portfolio.

Ares' excellent track record of managing its second-lien loans, as shown above, offsets much of that disparity. ARCC's top holdings are either not materially impacted or potentially benefit (athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) at 3% of the portfolio is the largest individual holding) from the current crisis. The average position size is 0.3%, and 80% of the portfolio consists of Senior Secured loans.

Take a closer look at the industry concentrations above. Call it luck or skill, but 20% of ARCC's portfolio is tied to Healthcare Services, with the next largest allocation of 13% backed by Software & Services. Several industry exposures will definitively suffer, including automobiles, energy, capital goods, and retailing. In total, however, only about a third of ARCC's portfolio companies appear to be directly impacted by the current crisis outside of the obvious and temporary government shutdown. If ARCC can hold the line liquidity-wise until there is a timeline provided for when things will eventually normalize, such as an announcement of most citizens able to behave normally in a couple months, the outlook is favorable.

Let's go back to that "Call it luck or skill" comment.

A quick assessment of ARCC's portfolio exposure relative to the broader high yield and leveraged loan market answer that question. Ares is ultimately a credit investor, and all good credit managers know the golden rule in this industry: nothing you can do will ever compensate for principal losses. No matter how juicy the loan yields, "strategic" the asset allocations, or high the upfront and early loan payoff fees are, persistent principal losses will drive returns straight into the ground.

After dealing with multiple crises in the past, Ares and other good credit managers know what works when the market locks up and what doesn't. The easiest is Hotel & Gaming; this represents a full 8% of the leveraged loan market but doesn't even register within ARCC's portfolio. Oil & Gas is a massive 12% of the high yield market and includes all types of companies, some risky and some less so, but ARCC maintains minimal 3.0% exposure to this giant but cyclical industry. Retail, Media, & Entertainment represent 12% of the leveraged loan market but only 3.0% of ARCC's portfolio. Notice a trend?

Fun fact: 91% of leveraged loan defaults have been in cyclical industries undergoing structural shifts (media, energy, and retail most recently).

The size and scale of the companies BDCs lend money to matters. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) does an outstanding job with SBA loans and has exposure to primarily small companies. ARCC and ORCC are on the opposite side of the spectrum and mostly deal with companies large enough to be publicly traded. The portfolio weighted average EBTIDA of nearly $140 million demonstrates this fact.

Ares and other skilled BDC managers don't build their portfolios for the 99% of the time everything is working fine. They are constructed keeping in mind the severe recessions, epidemics, and whatever else might temporarily destroy the economy. In short, portfolio construction tilted toward healthcare and far away from cyclical industries is, in fact, a skill.

From an interest rate sensitivity point of view, ARCC will absorb a small annual hit to net income of approximately $57 million. That's compared to $1.528 billion in total investment income ("TII") in 2019.

Total non-accruals at the end of 2019 were 0.9% of the portfolio's fair value. Grade 1 represents loans from which Ares does not believe it will recoup its investment. Grade 2 means the company's performance or situation necessitates closer monitoring, but no losses are expected in income or principal at this time. Grade 3 is performance in line with underwriting, and Grade 4 is material outperformance/lower risk than initially anticipated.

Key Considerations

ARCC wouldn't be down ~50% from its 52-week highs if there were not legitimate concerns about its portfolio and cash flows. That decline is also after recovering from being down well over 60% from recent highs.

Look back at the previous chart for the gray line near the bottom starting with 2.1x and trending toward 2.3x at the end of 2019. This shows the portfolio's weighted average interest coverage ratio. As a quick reminder, a company with a ratio below 1.0x is in serious distress and won't make it more than a couple quarters without a cash infusion or restructuring of some kind. A ratio of 1.5x signals the minimum level that a firm could theoretically sustain itself. 2.0x interest coverage is generally regarded as the minimum level for a healthy company.

Let's be completely frank: half your cash flow being required to cover interest on debt is not "healthy" in most industries. There are exceptions to this, but not many. 2.3x is notably better than that but still weaker than 95%+ of the companies WER writes about in a positive fashion. Good companies, like Caterpillar (CAT) or W.P. Carey (WPC), have 6x to 10x and above interest coverage. What's with the disparity?

Private companies that engage with BDCs usually do so with a specific plan in mind. A manufacturer looking to build a major facility and double output capacity or a software company wanting to speed up development of its core product to satisfy accelerating customer demand will gladly pay the relatively high interest rates offered by Ares for the two to three years most of its loans exist. Unlike most publicly traded companies, these firms generally don't carry heavy debt loads indefinitely.

Let's not stick our heads in the sand - many private companies are facing immense revenue pressures, and months of a continued and forced economic shutdown will cause even strong companies to eventually buckle. Fortunately for ARCC, its largest industry exposures are most likely minimally impacted by the ongoing crisis. Other areas will be devastated if the government doesn't figure out a way for people to resume normal activities in the near term.

Historically, and thanks in part to tightening regulations on banks, ARCC has enjoyed a significant yield premium of 3.5-4.0% compared to high yield and leveraged loan benchmarks, while absorbing much lower defaults and loan losses. In fact, ARCC's non-accrual rate at amortized cost (this is how it's usually presented in the financial statements and compensates for parts of the loans already paid down by the borrower) of 2.6% is half that of high yield bonds. This combination is how ARCC has outperformed not only its peers but even the S&P 500.

Remember the golden rule for credit managers? ARCC has generated over $900 million in net realized gains since inception. I don't know of any other area of the credit markets outside BDCs and credit-oriented hedge funds where that type of supplemental gains is possible.

Balance Sheet

As of the end of 2019, ARCC maintained over $3.15 billion in excess borrowing capacity and among the sector's lowest net debt-to-equity of 0.93x. The debt facilities have up to five-year committed terms, which is essential during the government-enforced economic shutdown. The equity value will inevitably deteriorate in Q1 2020 financials, as assumptions about portfolio companies' cash flows and overall financial health must be done in the context of complete economic uncertainty. We'll perform scenario analysis on potential outcomes later in the article.

Fortunately, but not coincidentally, ARCC's maturity schedule has zero obligations coming due in 2020 and 2021. 2022 and 2023 are relatively light at under $1.0 billion in contractual maturities each year as well.

Asset and fixed charge coverage ratios are going to decline markedly in Q1 and Q2, unless the government outlines a believable plan to restart the economy in the near term. While impossible to estimate accurately, we think immediate write-downs for Q1 will reduce asset coverage for the secured notes down to 2.0x-2.5x depending on what happens between now and when the financials are produced. The deterioration for weaker BDCs will be more severe.

Provided the government does not commit economic suicide, many, if not the vast majority, of the loans will be written back up to near par once the bulk of portfolio companies begin operating. The companies backing these loans are relatively large and aren't your local neighborhood restaurant. While again difficult to estimate, most can withstand up to a quarter of serious issues before being forced into some kind of negotiations with landlords and lenders. Rather than reducing credit, ARCC has already made public that it is extending borrowing to existing portfolio companies to aid them during the crisis.

Keep in mind that is not the case with every BDC. ARCC's fixed charge coverage ratio will also decline in Q1 and Q2 financials. To ARCC's credit, the firm has increased both key ratios in the past few years toward more conservative levels. This will pay dividends, literally and figuratively, in the coming months.

Bank loan quality is generally higher than CLOs and isn't an apples to apples comparison to ARCC, but the two middle columns are in the right ballpark. In general, ARCC's leverage profile is superior to many, if not most, high yield and leveraged loan funds.

Covenants

... the Company is required to comply with various covenants, reporting requirements and other customary requirements for similar revolving credit facilities, including, without limitation, covenants related to: (A) limitations on the incurrence of additional indebtedness and liens, (B) limitations on certain investments, (C) limitations on certain restricted payments, (D) maintaining a certain minimum stockholders’ equity, (E) maintaining a ratio of total assets (less total liabilities other than indebtedness) to total indebtedness of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (subject to certain exceptions) of not less than 1.5:1.0, (F) limitations on pledging certain unencumbered assets, and (G) limitations on the creation or existence of agreements that prohibit liens on certain properties of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. These covenants are subject to important limitations and exceptions that are described in the documents governing the Revolving Credit Facility.

We double-checked the 2047 notes' covenants and all others; the only concern is the revolving credit facility. The legal language on that is provided above directly from the 2019 10-K. We don't have access to the governing documents of this lending arrangement, which is annoying but not unusual.

We know covenants are confusing, so we will break this down piece by piece. This will hopefully enable you to calculate some of these ratios on your own. Total assets at the end of 2019 were $14.905 billion, against total liabilities of $7.438 billion for total Stockholders' Equity of $7.467 billion.

Now you can see exactly where these numbers can be found on ARCC's balance sheet. Dividing the $14.905 billion in total assets by $7.438 billion in total liabilities gives us a ratio of 2.004:1.0. Although limitations and exceptions apply, the covenant states this ratio must be at least 1.5:1.0. Back-of-the-napkin math tells us that ARCC needs at least $11.157 billion in total assets, assuming debt remains constant, to remain compliant. Dividing that figure by the current and performing a little more basic arithmetic states ARCC can withstand a 25.1% reduction in total assets before running into covenant issues.

Scenario Analysis

Human nature is to focus on uncertainty. Statements like "but we don't know when this crisis will end" or "if policy stays like this indefinitely, companies will lose a lot of money" are akin to pointing out "if a tree falls on my car, it could damage the paint." That's a true statement, but one of no value.

It's critical, particularly during a crisis, to focus on facts and then move toward solving uncertainty. In ARCC's case, 2009 was its worst year on record, with approximately 2.0% of the portfolio subject to loan losses. This trend reversed by 2010 for ARCC, while its BDC peers suffered realized losses of 7.7% and 4.0% in 2009 and 2010, respectively. All companies are not created equal.

Scenario 1: Double Trouble

Let's start with the Great Recession's figures but double the loan losses. Net asset value per share ("NAVPS") was $17.32 as of the last reporting date. From there, we calculate 4.0% of the $14.7 billion loan portfolio, equating to $588 million in loan losses. Just over half that was funded with borrowed money, so the hit is magnified. Against 427 million in shares outstanding as of the end of 2019, the firm's aggregate value was approximately $7.3 billion.

Absorbing loan losses at twice the rate of the Great Recession puts NAVPS at roughly $15.75. That's compared to today's (3/30/2020) close of $10.64 per share. If you are trying to wrap your head around what the market is pricing in, doubling the damage of the Great Recession won't get you nearly far enough.

Scenario 2: Industry Wipe-out

Let's look at it through another lens to try to make sense of the current share price. Looking back at industry exposures and using the most current data available to determine which are susceptible, and despite being 80% Senior Secured on average, we subsequently write down Automobiles & Components, Capital Goods, Energy, and Retailing to zero. We'll also reduce loan values on Consumer Durables & Apparel, Capital Goods, Commercial & Professional Services, Consumer Services, and Remaining by 33%. A 33% loan loss at Ares' average LTV translates to the actual company's value falling by ~50%.

We purposefully chose extremely negative assumptions to offset small losses in the more resilient Healthcare Services, Utilities, and Software & Services categories. To us, this scenario is akin to the government shutting down major parts of the economy through Q3 2020. Remember, these are not equity investments. There is a reason ARCC tends to lose only pennies on the dollar when loans go bad and companies into receivership.

We assume 14% of the portfolio evaporates with 0% recovery and another 32% of the portfolio declines in value by a third. In all, choosing which areas to write down and the recovery rate are inherently and unavoidably subjective; the point is to define a set of circumstances and calculate the NAVPS.

This exercise creates a strong foundation to work from and temporary certainty in an uncertain world.

In this highly bearish scenario, loan losses are assumed to be over 12 times worse than the Great Recession for ARCC. Applying these metrics equates to $3.61 billion in realized loan losses. NAVPS declines almost exactly 50% to $8.45.

In a world where four (25%) industry classifications disappear and all others with even modest exposure to the consumer (37.5%) are reduced in equity value by roughly half, ARCC carries on with a positive NAV of approximately $8.45, or 7.0% higher than its 52-week low of $7.90. Liquidity would be stressed, but the firm could potentially survive.

Scenario 3: Only The Strong Survive

The final way we can rationally assess the portfolio is by position in the capital structure. We'll jump immediately to the apocalyptic scenario by wiping out all Equity (9%), Preferred Equity (5%), and Senior subordinated Loans (6%), while assuming a 90% recovery rate on the first- and second-lien loan exposure. This causes losses of $4.12 billion and moves NAVPS from $17.13 to $7.48 per share, or just below the 52-week low established a week from when this article was authored. This scenario assumes 2020 will be approximately 15 times more catastrophic than the Great Recession.

Conclusion

mREITs, and to some degree BDCs, aren't trading on fundamentals. It's that or the market anticipates the majority of businesses with any exposure to the consumer, independent of their financial integrity or unique business model, will soon be insolvent. A key issue in both markets is accounting policies and loan terms never designed for a forced government shutdown of the economy. A short-term shutdown, provided a rough timeline accompanied it, would be acceptable, but that's not the case. As a result, lenders of many types, and especially lenders to other lenders (e.g., JPMorgan (JPM) lends to Ares Capital, which then lends to a large, family-owned business), are in uncharted waters.

The uncertainty has created a crisis in liquidity and confidence. This is the core reason why both segments have sold off so sharply. Lower expected interest, principal, and rent payments of course play a major role as well. mREITs are systemically at risk, as demonstrated by their share prices, and non-agency players may need government intervention on the policy front. High-quality BDCs, on the other hand, like Main Street (MAIN), Golub Capital, and Ares Capital, should be able to weather this storm without any "help" from the federal government. Small business relief loans and other measures already working their way through the financial system to combat the mandated economic slowdown will be beneficial. We also expect BDCs will play an important role in ensuring businesses receive assistance as intended by the stimulus bill.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, JPM, WPC, NEWT, CAT, GBDC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.