Big Business Borrows, Taking Advantage Of Fed Liquidity

Federal Reserve's efforts to support financial markets and business leaders seem to be doing the job, allowing for businesses to have sufficient liquidity to meet their crisis needs.

Along with many companies drawing on their credit lines to build up cash positions, businesses are preparing their balance sheets to weather the potential financial storm on the horizon.

There is ample evidence that some of the biggest corporations have taken advantage of the current market situation, supported by the Federal Reserve, and raised lots of cash.

Over the past three weeks or so, the Federal Reserve has worked hard to increase financial market liquidity, both domestically and globally. This is good for the banking system and the financial markets and for investors.

The Fed’s effort has been immediately responded to by large corporations as they prepare for the market disruptions of the upcoming weeks as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Joe Rennison and Eric Platt report in the Financial Times that “Global corporate bond issuance by ‘investment grade’ companies has surged to $244 billion so far in March, the highest monthly total since a record $252 billion was sold in September, according to Dealogic. The US has led the charge with a record $150 billion of new bonds sold, and $28 billion has been raised in Europe.”

Adding in a raft of new bank bond sales from the likes of Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs takes the global tally to $408 billion this month….” The past week’s US corporate issuance also made records, topping $73 billion….” The average yield on an index of investment-grade bonds run by Ice Data Services sits at 3.9 percent, up from an all-time low of 2.26 percent earlier this month.”

Note: “Lower-rated companies in the high-yield or ‘junk’ bond market have not had the same access. There have been no new high-yield bond sales in the US since March 4, while the drought in Europe has lasted more than a month.”

Move To Meet Uncertainty

The move by these corporations has been to meet an uncertain future and should be looked at in a positive way by investors.

No one knows what is going to happen over the next two or three months, let alone the next six months or one year. The big companies are moving to make sure that they have as much downside protection during this time period as they can.

Furthermore, many corporations have drawn down on their lines of credit to make sure that they have plenty of cash on hand to meet any needs that might arise.

Companies have seen that during times of great uncertainty, it is better to err on the side of having too much cash or access to cash.

In my mind, the Federal Reserve set the standard for this during the Great Recession under the leadership of its chairman at that time, Ben Bernanke. Mr. Bernanke set the standard at that time for making sure that Federal Reserve, during the time of crisis, and even afterwards, erred on the side of too much monetary ease. In this way, the possibility of facing unforced disruptions was minimized.

Corporations learned from the experience. And, if the Fed was erring on the side of too much monetary ease so that financial markets were very liquid, the corporations could err on the side of having too much cash or the access to too much cash, in effect, copying the behavior of the Fed.

The results coming from this exercise were very positive.

Concern Over Debt

Still, there is a major concern over the amount of debt now in existence. The Monday morning papers are filled with concerns over the amount of debt that is in existence.

Rennison and Platt, end their article with the comment, “ Around $9 trillion outstanding corporate debt has built up over the past decade while borrowing costs have been low.”

There is concern over the amount of debt the US federal government is creating with the bailout package that has just been passed in Congress.

Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, authors of the well-received book “This Time is Different,” write about the current debt crisis in the Wall Street Journal. This article is, I believe, a ‘must read’ piece of writing.

There are concerns about the mortgage market and the emerging markets.

James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal that “there will be debt to pay.”

There could not be a concern about all the debt that exists at a time like this.

But, there was already a lot of debt outstanding coming into the year 2020 and a lot more has been added since the start of the year.

We have to watch the debt markets and what is happening to those that are substantially in debt. It is going to be a major concern as we fight through the next couple of years to get everything straightened out. There is going to be a lot of debt hanging over everything.

The Federal Reserve Role

This is why so much of what the Federal Reserve will be doing will not contribute to producing economic growth.

The major concern of the Federal Reserve right now is the banking system and the financial markets. The Federal Reserve must work to provide an environment where there is sufficient liquidity to stand whatever kind of shock with respect to the amount of debt outstanding might be forthcoming.

In many respects, this type of Federal Reserve behavior can be likened to a printing press. The analogy of a helicopter dropping money all over the place is not quite the image I am drawing out of this situation. That seems to me to be too scattered and random.

I see the Fed being right there at the edge of chaos, serving as a source of liquidity as it is needed, where it is needed. In this respect, the Fed is much closer to where the needs will be, rather than just spraying money all over the place from an extended height. The ability of the Fed to now make loans directly to corporations, which, by-the-way I hope they don’t have to do, helps them to address specific issues right where they exist.

The Near-term Uncertainty

We are still in the very early stages of this crisis situation. As a consequence, we have very little idea of what the ultimate outcome might be. For our safety and the safety of the system, erring on the side of too much ease is needed. We need to get to the stage where things seem to be clarifying. Then we can begin to be more specific.

The ability of the large corporations to bring in new funds through the debt markets is an indication that, so far, the Federal Reserve is achieving what it has set out to do. This should make investors feel better.

