Cummins: A Profit Engine At 9.3x TTM P/E

A coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for Cummins came to a healthy 8.6x in 2019, making it look like the company should be able to withstand COVID-19.

Cummins has had its share price depreciate more than the broader market these last couple months to see its shares now trade at 9.3x TTM P/E.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has had its share price depreciate more than the broader market these last couple months to see its shares now trade at 9.3x TTM P/E. The company has a nicely profitable operating history that allows it to pay a dividend currently yielding 4.0%, before adding additional average annual share repurchases of 2.6% over the past decade. A free cash flow analysis touched on later in this article indicates free cash flow yields around 6.3% at current prices.

Data by YCharts

Intro to the Company

Cummins was founded in 1919 as Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana, and was one of the first diesel engine manufacturers. Today, the company employs approximately 61,600 people as a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components. The company segments itself into five complementary operating segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. As can be seen in the graphs below, Engine makes up the bulk of EBITDA at 41%, which can be further broken down into heavy-duty truck, medium-duty truck and bus, light-duty automotive, and off-highway. The New Power segment, sadly, is still insignificant actually taking away from EBITDA, as can be seen from the segment's exclusion in both graphs below and the other segments adding up to over 100% of EBITDA.

Source data from 2019 financial statements

A Cyclical, But Growing, Company

Cummins' global footprint and strong product portfolio have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 24.3% and 20.2%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Nice Cash Flow Generation

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Cummins does a decent job of returning cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 47% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 53% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $2.4 billion over the past five years, this 53% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $1.3 billion for around a 6.3% free cash flow yield at the current $20.2 billion market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar

How About The Debt?

Financial leverage at Cummins has seen a notable rise since the beginning of the decade, moving from lows of 1.9x in 2012 to 2.63x in 2019. That being said, the interest coverage ratio remains a very healthy 27.0x in 2019 as reported by Morningstar. However, manufacturing companies can lease a large portion of their facilities, and with large leases being part of the business, it is crucial to look at a coverage ratio of both lease and interest payments as they compare to operating income before lease payments. Looking at such a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for Cummins, it came to a healthy 8.6x in 2019, as can be seen in the below table.

Source data from Morningstar

Source data from 2019 financial statements

Cummins does a great job returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Since its 2010 fiscal year, the company has bought back on average 2.6% of its outstanding shares each year, as can be seen in the graph above. Adding these share repurchases on top of the current 4.0% yield would imply a total shareholder yield of 6.6%.

Takeaway

Cummins looks like a good opportunity in the recent market turmoil with the shares trading at only 9.3x TTM P/E. The company has a nicely profitable past, and is both willing and able to return cash flows to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The company's low leverage and high interest and lease coverage ratio of 8.6x make it look as though Cummins should be able to drive through COVID-19.

