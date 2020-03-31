A Broad Market Upswing Is Not Yet Evident - Weekly Market Notes March 30, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
An economic rebound and stock market recovery hinge on the health care industry’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus and on the economic policy response.
If the growth of this virus slows in the April/May time frame, we can expect the economy will begin to stabilize by late in Q3 and start to gradually grow.
Investors may want to rebalance their portfolios on rallies to stay in line with their risk tolerance and goals.