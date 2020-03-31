Silicom - Covid-19 Data Center Play - $70 Target

For the basics of the Silicom (SILC) story see my earlier article here. Silicom has two main growth drivers, edge devices (hosting SD-WAN) and FPGA cards. SD-WAN is a very hot trend in the networking market and we expect it to benefit Silicom once the Covid-19 disruption is behind us. In the meantime, I think that Silicom's FPGA card business can drive sales because of Covid-19.

People are working from home virtually worldwide and using SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications that run in the public and private clouds. This is putting extra demand on data centers which can be addressed in two ways. One is to buy more servers, of which some evidence is pointing now, and the other is to buy FPGA cards to offload work from existing servers and let them run more efficiently. SILC is a leading supplier of FPGA cards and works with both large FPGA chip manufacturers, Xilinx (XLNX) and Altera (now owned by Intel).

A typical example of a type of load handled by an FPGA card would be encryption / decryption. This is a high intensity task that would typically use much a server CPU's processing power but when it is offloaded to an FPGA card, the server's CPU can go back to its designated functions. Many of the applications being used by work from home people are encrypted to safeguard their data over the public Internet. This incremental demand for encryption is likely boosting demand for cards such as Silicom's.

SILC has sold off with the small-cap market without much regard for underlying fundamentals and valuation. At $26, the stock trades at just over 2.1x cash ($12.16 per share) and 1.4x tangible book value ($18.20 per share). These are valuations usually seen at businesses that are declining with little profitability. Silicom, on the other hand, has grown both revenue and margins over the last 12 years. While there is uncertainty to the current P&L outlook given the Covid-19 shutdown, on a trailing basis, Silicom trades at 9x earnings (after subtracting out the $12 per share in net cash) and at an Enterprise Value / Revenue ratio of 1x. Thus, the company is cheap based both on its P&L and on its balance sheet. In past up cycles the stock has traded to $70 and I think that is again reasonable here given the twin revenue drivers of edge and FPGA.

What could go wrong for Silicom? Some components of its products are sourced in China so there could be some near term supply chain disruptions. Also, its edge products are usually placed in branch offices which could be disrupted by nobody being in the branch office to install them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.