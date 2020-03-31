Tectonic Shift To Sustainable Investing
Includes: BIL, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary
Investors should keep a long-term perspective amid market volatility, including a focus on portfolio resilience through sustainable investing.
Historic U.S. policy actions, including over $2 trillion in fiscal support and a raft of Federal Reserve measures, helped calm markets.
This week’s data are likely to show further signs of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.