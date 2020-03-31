The Argonaut Gold - Alio Gold Merger: A Win-Win Deal

The latest wave of gold market acquisitions continues. Only several weeks ago, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) announced the acquisition of Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF). Last week, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) announced the acquisition of SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF). And this week, Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) announced a friendly at-market merger with Alio Gold (ALO). And just like I believe that last week's acquisition was better for Endeavour than for SEMAFO shareholders, in this case, the deal seems to be much better balanced.

According to the agreement, Alio's shareholders will get 0.67 shares of Argonaut for each share of Alio. After the transaction is completed, the Argonaut shareholders should own 76% and Alio shareholders should own 24% of the merged company. As Argonaut's pre-announcement closing price was $0.75, the deal values each share of Alio at $0.5, which is in line with Alio's pre-announcement closing price.

In my opinion, the deal is good for Alio's shareholders. Alio keeps on struggling with its operations. Due to the high production costs, the cash flows generated by Alio are low. The company was even forced to suspend the development of its flagship asset, the Ana Paula project. Alio Gold (back then known as Timmins Gold) took control over Ana Paula in 2015, when it acquired Ana Paula's previous owner, a company named Newstrike Capital. Ana Paula was believed to become the future of the company. However, the management kept on investing precious resources in high-cost unprofitable mines, as they believed that they will be able to optimize them, to decrease costs and to use the generated cash flow to develop Ana Paula.

However, this plan didn't work-out, and in the summer of 2018, Alio Gold decided to suspend the Ana Paula development activities. But the struggling continued and on March 6, Alio announced the sale of its San Francisco mine to Magna Gold for $5 million, plus 9,740,000 shares of Magna Gold (19.9% of issued and outstanding shares), which valued the transaction at approximately $8 million. The price is so low because San Francisco is idled and only stockpiled low-grade material is being processed now. After the sale, the Florida Canyon mine became Alio's only producing asset. In 2019, Florida Canyon produced 42,377 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,337/toz, generating an operating cash flow of $0.2 million and net loss of $136.2 million. The mine should produce 60,000-70,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,330-1,490 in 2020.

This is why Alio underperformed Argonaut heavily over recent years. While over the last 5 years, Argonaut lost nearly 50% of its share value, Alio lost 93.6% of its share value. To merge with a stronger company that is able to generate some more meaningful cash flows and to finance the Ana Paula development looks like salvation for Alio Gold.

Data by YCharts

Argonaut is a high-cost gold producer too; however, its AISC is lower and its production volume is much higher compared to Alio. Its El Castillo and La Colorada mines should be able to produce 175,000-185,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,150-1,250/toz in 2020. Besides El Castillo and La Colorada, Argonaut has also two development projects, Cerro del Gallo and Magino.

Cerro del Gallo is located in Mexico, it has measured, indicated and inferred resources of 2.94 million toz gold, 81 million toz silver and 415 million lb copper, including the reserves of 1.64 million toz gold at a gold grade of 0.56 g/t, 39.1 million toz silver at a silver grade of 13.3 g/t and 189 million lb copper at a copper grade of 0.09%. According to the 2019 PFS, the mine should be able to produce 64,000 toz gold, 1.3 million toz silver and 5.3 million lb copper per year on average, at an AISC of $677/toz gold. The initial CAPEX should be only $134 million, and at a gold price of $1,350/toz gold, silver price of $16.75/toz and a copper price of $2.72/lb, the after-tax NPV(5%) was estimated at $175 million and the after-tax IRR at 20%.

Magino is located in Canadian Ontario and it contains measured, indicated and inferred resources of 5.08 million toz gold. The reserves contain 2.14 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.56 g/t. The 2017 feasibility study envisioned an average annual production of 115,700 toz gold, at an AISC of $669/toz. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $330 million. The after-tax NPV(5%) is $288 million at a gold price of $1,250/toz and $422 million at a gold price of $1,400/toz. The after-tax IRR is 19.5% (at a gold price of $1,250/toz).

As can be seen, Argonaut is in much better shape than Alio. So what is the point of the merger? Alio's Ana Paula project. Ana Paula is located in Mexico. It has measured and indicated resources of 1.46 million toz gold and 3.27 million toz silver, at grades of 2.17 g/t gold and 4.8 g/t silver. The reserves contain 1.02 million toz gold grading 2.36 g/t. According to the 2017 PFS, Ana Paula should be able to produce 116,285 toz gold per year, at a very low AISC of only $524/toz. Also the initial CAPEX should be relatively low, only $137.2 million. As a result, the after-tax NPV(5%) was calculated at $223 million at a gold price of $1,250/toz and at $332 million at a gold price of $1,500/toz. The after-tax IRR was calculated at 34% and 46%, respectively. After the PFS was completed, Alio initiated works on a feasibility study; however, it wasn't completed before the suspension of Ana Paula activities. Also some further drilling took place. Although the results haven't been included in the resource estimate yet, they showed some very good numbers, including 6.1 g/t gold over 24.9 meters, 6.45 g/t gold over 19 meters, or 2.03 g/t over 48.2 meters. Moreover, Alio identified two additional Breccia targets on the property. It shows that Ana Paula has not only great economics but also significant exploration potential.

Conclusion

The post-merger Argonaut Gold will have market capitalization around $175 million, cash on hand worth $55 million, a debt of $25 million, measured and indicated resources of 13.6 million toz gold, including reserves of 6.8 million toz gold, and in 2020, it should produce 235,000-255,000 toz gold and generate operating cash flow around $89 million. Moreover, it is highly probable that things will finally start moving at Ana Paula. With Ana Paula, Cerro del Gallo and Magino, Argonaut can become a 500,000 toz gold per year producer over the next 4-5 years. As I mentioned at the very beginning of this article, this merger looks like a win-win situation.

