Summary

Argonaut Gold to acquire Alio Gold in a friendly at-market merger transaction.

Alio Gold has long suffered for the high production costs at its mines; on the other hand, it owns the very prospective Ana Paula project.

Argonaut Gold is a much bigger gold producer with slightly lower costs than Alio and it will have resources to take Ana Paula into production.

The new company will have 3 operating mines and 3 very interesting development projects.

This merger looks like a win-win deal.