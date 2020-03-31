The Argonaut Gold - Alio Gold Merger: A Win-Win Deal
About: Alio Gold Inc. (ALO), ARNGF
by: Peter Arendas
Summary
Argonaut Gold to acquire Alio Gold in a friendly at-market merger transaction.
Alio Gold has long suffered for the high production costs at its mines; on the other hand, it owns the very prospective Ana Paula project.
Argonaut Gold is a much bigger gold producer with slightly lower costs than Alio and it will have resources to take Ana Paula into production.
The new company will have 3 operating mines and 3 very interesting development projects.
This merger looks like a win-win deal.
The latest wave of gold market acquisitions continues. Only several weeks ago, Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF) announced the acquisition of Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF). Last week, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) announced the