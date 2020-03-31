March 2020 Portfolio Update - The Drums Of War

This is one of the most important portfolio updates I've ever written.

I've remained extremely conscientious, however, and remain at almost 10% cash to date, investing on a weekly basis as well as when we see market movement.

Through it all, I've remained committed to the longer-term investment strategy I've set out and bought more qualitative and qualitative names as the market fell further.

There has been further Coronavirus chaos, some dividend cuts, and a ton of buys on my side.

March has brought some of the most volatile stock market/investor circumstances in the history of mankind. Stocks dropped, and climbed some, in extremely rapid fashion.

Summary

I considered for some time the title to this month's update, with titles like "The Fires of Mt. Doom" or "Complete and utter mayhem." In the end, I decided to go with a title that most reflects my current state of planning, as opposed to hyperbole.

March, like February, turned into a shopping spree. I invested sizable amounts of cash (in total ~$25,000) coming from incomes, sizeable dividends, and savings into a variety of stocks. I've also identified multiple excellent buys going forward and expect April and May to be very active months, with $20,000-$50,000 being put to work.

My target is to have spent the majority of my savings during 2020 and to be, if not 100%, above 95% stocks by December.

As a result of current dividend bumps/changes and investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~152.93 % of avg. dividend income/avg. monthly expenses ratio.

This is the biggest single-month increase in my investment history.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs.

In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal, and I've no moral/ethical qualms as an investor about investing in any sort of publicly-listed business.

My prerequisites

I'm a relatively young (34-year-old) trilingual (Swedish/German background) who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached my financial independence (at least in Sweden/Swedish standards) in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal.

In Swedish terms, my annual dividends of $30,545 give me roughly the annual salary of an average Swedish:

Elementary School Teacher

Coke Burner

Munitions Worker

Construction Worker

Rehab Case Worker

Car Mechanic

Welder

For those of you wondering why my annual dividends in terms of dollars are down, let me clarify that my base currency is the SEK - so when I the SEK is "expensive" or "strong," the relative amount in USD goes down - with the opposite happening when the SEK turns stronger/the dollar weaker, even if many of the dividends are paid out in dollars, and as such should benefit from a weak SEK.

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire, as seen above by the employment examples. Many people are in fact living off of less money than I make from my dividends alone. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons).

This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to. After all, I don't want to work as a Coke Burner or a Welder in the US (or anywhere else). This also means that, despite being financially independent at my desired standard in Sweden, I'm not yet "done."

March 2020 news update

March marked a slight difference in my usual investment style. The reason for that is very simple. As the bottom fell out of the market and we breached the 20-30% mark in terms of a drop from the highest level, the fact is/was that conservative, quality companies which never are on sale, in fact, went on sale. The speed of the drop combined with this lead to a few changes in my current investment approach in handling my current liquidity.

The reason for this change was to avoid emptying my quiver too quickly. I know many investors who, even after just 2 weeks of the crash when we were down barely 17%, had already spent all of the cash available to them. I didn't want that - hence why:

Investments in carefully controlled "cash injections", portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies , varied in sector and risk.

, varied in The abandonment of certain companies in favor of higher-quality companies. This does not mean the aforementioned companies are poor investments - but I'd rather buy companies that are rarely on sale as opposed to "just" those I've been buying previously.

The creation of a Corona-specific Ultra-safe dividend stock list, with 5 different tiers, which I intend to continue to keep updating as we leave these volatile times behind.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.315%, though this includes a still-sizeable chunk (around 9.9%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.55% at the very least. What's more, the coming months will bring in significant capital that needs to be reinvested.

Here is how this available capital is currently being allocated in terms of planning, as well as my total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

As you can see, not much has changed in terms of cash from last month, at least not on paper. While I've invested vast amounts, I've also received vast amounts, taken a small private company dividend (may take further ones going forward) and had a good salary month. I also have resources to tap should I need them and if we see further drops. I do however intend to put most of the above capital to work over the coming months as we (hopefully) see more volatility.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing March 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

What you're seeing in the graph is the effect of companies in Europe adopting bi-annual dividend payment models, dividend cuts, and massive amounts of reinvestment. Note in particular the development projected in May, September, and November.

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $1711. This has been reinvested. This was also a decrease over the March dividend of 2019. This decrease in dividends during March was due to several European companies shifting between March/April/May as their dividend months - that's also the reason you're seeing such a huge predicted jump in the month of May.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,545.08

I'm working on presenting what the actual companies paying dividends are in a better way, sort of a calendar view. Until such time, I'll stick to reporting what companies I've bought, and if there were any significant changes in my portfolio setup.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019/2020.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

Transactions During March 2020

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

I also made a sale this month, for the first time in a very long time.

SOLD my entire stake in Boeing (BA). This was in response to what I viewed as material, fundamental issues at the company making it an invalid investment for my long-term investment goals. I sold my stake at $289.20/share. As we speak, the shares are gaining again. The company may suit your investment goals, as I spoke to in my article "Boeing Is Uninvestable, Even At This Valuation," but I will no longer be buying or covering the stock.

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Simon Property Group

Unum Group

Altria (MO)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Polaris

Broadcom

ViacomCBS

Securitas

General Dynamics

Johnson & Johnson

Walt Disney

Union Pacific Corporation

Alfa Laval

Sandvik

Boliden

Toronto Dominion Bank

Home Depot

Caterpillar

Coca-Cola

Raytheon

Mowi

Bakkafrost

The list is long, and frankly, those aren't all of the stocks I'm viewing at this time - but they're some of the "core." More on that below.

Where to go from here as a dividend growth Investor?

The past few months have rocked many investors to the core.

I'm certainly not immune to the razor-sharp lessons the market delivered during these past two months. I've been meticulously scanning my portfolio time and time again, stress-testing individual companies, stress-testing various portfolio compositions and putting them in relation to my long-term investment goals. I've reached a number of conclusions that will play their part in shaping my future as an investor.

I'm happy with 3-6% energy/oil, and I don't want more. I'm content with all of my oil/energy picks, with fresh buys focusing on the "big 3" (Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR) and Total S.A (TOT)). I am not looking to grow my oil/energy portion above 5-6% - ever. The volatility to the sector, despite the quality of the companies, and ties to the underlying crude commodity results in me, for the most part, preferring other investments. I ran a couple of scenarios to see how my portfolio would have looked if I had 15-20% energy exposure, and the results are not something I'm comfortable with - it would have been 11% lower than today, with actual significant dividend cuts on top of it.

Sweden/Scandinavia exposure needs drastic dilution. A 55-60% exposure to a too-small geography is not a benefit when that geography is ruled by a political discourse that I, in times of crisis, do not agree with. All of the companies therein are still qualitative - I change my stance on none of them. I, personally , however, need to focus even more on diluting that particular stake with NA/EU stocks in order to take less of a dividend hit during these times.

A 55-60% exposure to a too-small geography is not a benefit when that geography is ruled by a political discourse that I, in times of crisis, do not agree with. All of the companies therein are still qualitative - I change my stance on none of them. I, , however, need to focus even more on diluting that particular stake with NA/EU stocks in order to take less of a dividend hit during these times. Careful tiering of investments. I've always approached investing with "quality first" in mind. However, too often I still put too little money into the Ultra-safe conservative companies, despite a fair value. Based on the potential scenarios I've been through, my portfolio could have performed 9.32% (Bringing my YTD loss under 20%) better while only having 0.43% less average yield had I weighted more heavily towards the companies I now consider "Ultra-safe." The math doesn't lie and intend to follow it - especially since from my income, I don't strictly need more cash per month. In layman's terms - more cash towards the AAA-rated sort of conservative companies, and more careful weighing of turnarounds/speculatives.

Like I said - I've constructed an entire list of 5 tiers' worth of companies now being rated in accordance to a fairly simple system - credit rating, dividend safety, valuation, yield, sector and so forth. The objective of this system, which I don't view as unique, is to make sure I buy the companies which I, according to my strategy, aim to own, and to make certain I follow my targeted sector allocation.

I intend to write an article specifically aimed at this system and presenting how I choose to view things - for now, know that this tiering/grading exists, and I'm working on expanding, clarifying and eventually sharing it with you.

It is my hope that it can perhaps inspire you to similarly conservative portfolio compositions.

Wrapping up

During this time, I find comfort in the relatively conservative nature of my dividend portfolio. While there have been, and will be dividend cuts during this black swan event, none of them should materially change the forward, long-term thesis for any of my holdings.

What has happened is that I've once again, to myself, reaffirmed my goal of not investing in higher-risk equities and companies, and once again dialed things back a bit.

Certain investors find comfort in an extremely high yield that they view as well-covered. I still have a small number of such companies in my portfolio as well. Going forward, the only change I would make to my portfolio over the long term is the targeting and divesting of some of these stakes in favor of lower-yielding but more conservative companies.

I've calculated the effect of such a change to a yield reduction to about 4.92% from the current ~5.2%. However, these are indeed extremely long-term plans, and I'm not touching the sell-button in any companies at this time (beyond BA), nor do I intend to in the near future.

Knowing who you are, and who you want to be as an investor is paramount to your long-term success on the market. This includes your ability to retain a cool head during times like these. What this market crash showed me was what specific companies I, despite my research/DD and that done by investors I respect, still wouldn't consider being a Class-A investment. Because I am a long-term investor, I don't want any other companies than Class A investments in my dividend portfolio, and it's these few companies that I will target in the long term while putting capital to work in more conservative stocks.

I hope this article finds you in good health - and in good spirits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ALFVF, ALFVY, AVGO, BMY, DIS, DNBHF, DNBHY, EQNR, GD, HD, JPM, MDP, MO, ORCL, PII, PJH, PRH, PRS, PRU, RDS.B, SCTBF, SPG, STOHF, SYY, TOT, VIAC, YARIY, RTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.