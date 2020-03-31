Christopher & Banks: Store Closures Could Be The Last Straw

Our projections suggest closures will push the company into its line of credit and, in a worst case scenario, to run out of liquidity by the end of the year.

Christopher & Banks (OTCQX:CBKC) reported annual results earlier this month that improved on prior year results but nonetheless continued to reflect erosion in the company’s financial condition. The progress towards profitability has been slow while cash and credit dwindles placing the turnaround – even before considering the potential impacts of the coronavirus – at significant risk.

Projections versus Performance

Interestingly, while Christopher & Banks underperformed our expectations on revenues it slightly outperformed our expectations on gross margin and SG&A expenses even though our projection of SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues was exactly correct. In combination with an underestimate of depreciation expense, which made the difference, the company beat our earnings per share projection, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The difference in earnings per share would have been slightly narrower – $0.04 – had the share count remained the same from the prior year.

We were also skeptical last year that the company would be able to finish the fiscal year with a positive cash balance and nothing outstanding on the line of credit. Christopher & Banks did manage to achieve this goal with free cash flow coming in negative but much less so than we projected for the year. However, the entire difference was accounted for by accruing working capital liabilities of a different type, specifically, through a $5.9 million increase in accounts payable and $1.1 million in accrued liabilities. In the event working capital had remained unchanged, the company would have actually underperformed our free cash flow projection despite exceeding our earnings projection. In addition, in light of the company’s ending cash balance of $3.2 million, the working capital accruals of $7.0 million alone made the difference in terms of having nothing outstanding on the line of credit at the end of the year.

Ultimately, the company performed roughly in line with our expectations excluding transient changes in working capital accounts. It remains to be seen whether the company can maintain the year end working capital account amounts but our suspicion is that this source of cash will prove fleeting.

Annual Outlook

Christopher & Banks was somewhat more vague than in prior years on its expectations for the coming year but the information provided was nonetheless sufficient to determine the company’s projected annual loss. The company provided five data points for the coming year:

comparable store sales up in the low single digits;

gross margin expansion of 200 to 350 basis points;

adjusted EBIDTA of between $0 and $5 million;

capital expenditures of $3 million; and

a flat store count.

The company also stated an expectation to end the year with positive cash and no borrowings outstanding on the company’s line of credit.

Finally, it should be noted that the company stated these projections are before any impact from the coronavirus situation which we will address in a moment.

It’s possible to develop an income statement based on the above expectations to determine the company’s projected net loss for the current year. The company apparently expects annual earnings per share of between ($0.21) and ($0.07), assuming a stable share count, which corresponds to a net loss of between $3 million and $8 million. In addition, based on capital expenditure expectations, free cash flows are expected to range between -$4 million and $1 million. Christopher & Banks' current cash position being $3.2 million, the company would be just scraping by to finish the year without an outstanding balance on its line of credit.

The midpoint estimate of the company’s income statement based on the company’s projected results (which, we should emphasize, are not our own) is as follows:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In reality, the reported financials will likely be somewhat less than those presented in the above table since the company excludes stock based compensation from its adjusted EBITDA figures. The result would be a marginally larger loss - perhaps as much as 10% - and corresponding impact on earnings per share though projected cash flows would not change.

It’s worth noting, though, that the company has been optimistic in its annual guidance in the past and the current expectations are almost certainly also quite optimistic, especially in light of store closures related to coronavirus which aren’t included in the company’s projections.

Impact of Store Closures

Indeed, at this stage, the impact of physical store closures on the business is critical to the financial viability of the company. We’ve developed internal models in an effort to project the potential impact of store closures on cash flows and earnings at affected retailers (which we will discuss in more detail in forthcoming articles) that can also be applied to Christopher & Banks. Admittedly, the analysis for store closures at Christopher & Banks is somewhat less detailed than those we are performing for other retailers largely based on the relative attractiveness of the other opportunities. The primary difference is that we have limited the number of potential outcome scenarios assessed for Christopher & Banks.

In performing our assessment, we take into account a number of factors related to the company’s operations and define certain parameters, based on available data and, for significant unknown factors, expected probability distributions. Christopher & Banks, for example, is known to generate about 22.7% of revenues through the company’s ecommerce channel and that roughly 33% of ecommerce sales are fulfilled through physical stores with the balance fulfilled through a third party service, so these known factors are incorporated into the model. However, it’s uncertain how long physical stores will remain closed, how much of the company’s physical store sales will transfer to the ecommerce channel, the degree to which ecommerce sales are driven by the in-store experience, the relative gross and operating profit margins on ecommerce versus store sales, the potential impact to overall revenues from increased economic uncertainty, etc. In these cases, we have defined a range of values for each factor and assigned projected probabilities to establish a baseline for calculating potential outcomes.

In the case of Christopher & Banks, we've defined this series of baseline estimates as follows with what we believe to be a bias towards the optimistic:

physical stores ultimately remain closed for three months – through the end of June – when certain health service prediction models currently suggest the peak for coronavirus infections will have passed;

comparable store sales grow in line with the company’s expectations for all periods during which physical stores are open (which implies economic uncertainty alone will have no discernable impact on revenues);

ecommerce sales are unaffected by physical store closures and half of physical store revenues transfer to the ecommerce channel while physical stores are closed;

gross margin improves in line with the midpoint of the company’s stated range (such that ecommerce fulfillment expenses have no net effect on selling expenses as a percentage of revenues);

the company furloughs some corporate staff and store employees while continuing to meet rent commitments for physical stores.

In this scenario, our model roughly projects that the company will report a loss per common share of between ($0.16) and ($0.58) in the current year with a most likely value, based on the company’s projections, of around ($0.40). A loss of this magnitude would imply a net loss of approximately $15 million for the year and a cash drain after capital expenditures of $11 million. The company would need to draw about half of its available line of credit to meet these cash needs, placing it in a very weak position for the following year.

Clearly, there are a number of moving parts and assumptions built into the model for which little definitive information is readily available. The result is the rather wide range of estimates. It’s possible, for example, that store closures will not persist for three months or that the company will be able to negotiate at least some lease concessions with landlords. However, on the other hand, it seems unlikely that economic uncertainty will have no impact on overall revenues or that selling, general, and administrative expense will not increase incrementally due to the higher cost of ecommerce fulfillment. The company’s operating results being most sensitive to changes in gross and operating margins, small negative changes in these margins result in large changes in earnings per share. Indeed, as noted earlier, we consider the above baselines to be rather optimistic such that the risk in outcomes is toward the downside.

In any case, the full potential scope of the impact on the company likely won’t be known or even more precisely estimated until the company reports first quarter results towards the end of May.

Business Interruption Insurance

Christopher & Banks has not specifically addressed questions around the company’s business interruption insurance other than to say it's uncertain the extent to which such policies would apply in the event of a closure of the company's corporate headquarters and/or physical stores, it has become an increasingly frequent topic of speculation within all industries in the current environment. The specific terms of the company's policies would be critical to determining whether the company would be able to offset any portion of incurred costs associated with physical store closures with related insurance proceeds. However, our view is that even if the company is insured for such losses, the coverage would likely not be a panacea for the company.

Generally, business interruption insurance typically requires some loss to property for a policy to become effective, such as a fire or flood. In contingent policies, a similar event is required to impact a supplier or other outside party that subsequently impacts the insured company.

However, there is a growing debate surrounding the specific coverages available under policies governing business interruption insurance and, moreover, what constitutes a loss to property. In some instances, federal courts have ruled that direct physical damage to property itself need not occur, for example in the case of loss of use of a building due to an ammonium spill that caused no physical damage to the building itself, while other less specific circumstances don't cause an insured loss. In this context, closures due to coronavirus concerns alone may not be a covered loss while a closure of a specific location due to demonstrable coronavirus contamination at that location could be an insured loss. In some cases, policies may actually contain specific exclusions for closures related to viruses (a consequence of the SARS epidemic in 2003) or, in other cases, may cover only situations where stores are closed due to a specific order from civil authorities.

The various provisions and their interpretations are already the subject of early litigation where business interruption insurance claims have already been denied, especially in the restaurant industry. The exact outcome of this litigation likely won’t be known for some time and will depend heavily on the specifics of each case and policy.

Nonetheless, suffice it to say that few large businesses likely carry a business interruption policy with coverages sufficient to significantly offset (much less fully offset) a nationwide closure of physical stores. The basic concept of business interruption insurance is to cover events which occur in discrete areas or regions, such as a hurricane impacting Florida or flooding in Iowa, rather than a nationwide event.

The business interruption insurance aspect warrants watching although we’d be very hesitant at present to rely on business interruption insurance alone to bridge the losses caused by store closures.

Conclusion

Christopher & Banks will continue to operate at a loss during the current year. The company has made strides in improving the business by expanding gross margins and operating margins although it is still rather far from being a sustainable business. In the meantime, the company’s financial flexibility will continue to erode and, in the face of losses associated with the coronavirus, it’s difficult to see how the company will close the year without debt on the balance sheet. Indeed, in the event the coronavirus impact is materially worse than our baseline estimate, it’s possible to see the company exhausting its available liquidity within the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.