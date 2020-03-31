Risk Aversion Overshadows Atlantica's Strong Dividend Outlook

My fair value puts Atlantica at $25/share, but Clearway Energy is still more attractive at this point.

The stock markets have experienced some rocky weeks, arguably the rockiest in 12 years. Some formerly ‘safe’ dividend stocks such as oil majors or aircraft manufacturers are suspending their dividend as the pandemic and potential recession torpedo their businesses (WSJ). Amid the market carnage, there are also some utility companies that should not feel much impact from the pandemic. One such stocks is Atlantica Yield (AY), which I wrote about last December as I found that it was creeping towards fair value at $26.

The chart below shows how it performed over the past 5 years and clearly, I missed the 52-week high of $32.5 in February. The stock has lost considerably since and dropped almost 45% from peak to trough. This drop has created upside and makes Atlantica a moderately attractive stock for income-minded investors as I believe that AY will maintain its dividend as many other public companies will cut theirs.

Atlantica Yield 5 year stock chart from Seeking Alpha.

As regular readers of my work on YieldCos already know, Atlantica provides renewable energy at pre-determined rates that are set for 20+ years from the commercial operations dates of its power plants, most of which were built in the early 2010s. At the same time the company is paying down project debt and the cash flow that remains is paid as dividends to shareholders.

Source: AY’s LinkedIn page.

Q4 update

The Q4 results on February 27 were not received particularly well by the market. I don’t think it was that bad, but perhaps investors expected much more. One of the things investors could have expected was a buyout, connected to the strategic review that Atlantica announced last year. Another thing investors were probably vainly hoping for was another dividend increase.

In my view, the good news should weigh heavier for investors. The company issued an upbeat outlook for 2020 and CAFD is expected to be in the range of $200m to $225m.

The actual Q4 results were good but quite uneventful. In my last note I said that the company would need to generate CAFD of $50m to hit the midpoint of its guidance, which I found unlikely. Yet the company managed to post CAFD of $50.0 million thanks to a strong YoY improvement of cash EBITDA and strong management of working capital.

Source: AY Q4 2019 press release.

The table below shows the CAFD guidance for 2019 at the Q4 2018 results presentation. When comparing that to the actuals, it looks like Atlantica profited from some one-time windfalls (dividends from equity investments to name one), but that was covered in my note of December already. On the other hand, EBITDA disappointed in 2019 (but not in Q4).

Source: AY Q4 2018 earnings release.

Given the tight working capital management of Q4, which should have a negative impact on CAFD generation in 2020, I consider the guidance of 2020 upbeat. A positive about the 2020 guidance is that cash EBITDA is set to increase because non-monetary items are set to drop. A negative is that the overall change in guidance versus last year has largely been driven by working capital.

Source: AY Q4 2019 release.

Concerns with Atlantica’s asset base

I must say that my renewed look into the precise offtakers makes me scratch my head. For example, AY’s South African asset has Eskom as customer. Eskom is the South African national utility and it is plagued by constant trouble. If the excerpt below from AY’s annual report, spelling out Eskom's CCC+ credit rating from S&P, isn’t enough to convince investors of the risks involved, perhaps this article can be illuminating.

Source: Atlantica Yield 2019 20-F.

The South African asset is relatively small and responsible for an EBITDA of no more than $30m (on a $821m adjusted total), but it is indicative of the type of assets that are in the riskier tail of Atlantica’s portfolio that you won’t find in the portfolio of NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) or Clearway Energy (CWEN). Overall, I estimate that 66% of AY’s $822m adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was generated by assets in developed markets. That 66% consists of $200m from the US and a further $345m from Spain.

Spain could be another concern because the European debt crisis could re-emerge. The last time that happened, Spain cut its renewable energy subsidies on existing assets severely. Those cuts helped driving Abengoa, Atlantica's original parent, into bankruptcy. My perspective on the possibilities of a European debt crisis can be found in this article of January.

Valuation multiples

At Friday’s closing price of $22, I think that Atlantica is undervalued. However, I also think that some other YieldCos have higher quality assets, especially those that are US pure play’s such as NEP and CWEN.

*Net project debt was excluded from EV, and interest on corporate debt was added back to CAFD. **Pro forma payout uses run rate CAFD. P/CAFD uses the run-rate CAFD. ***TERP reported & guided CAFD figures are inflated by levelling principal repayments. Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. Figures for RNW are in C$. For NEP, the proportionate share of debt, EBITDA, and CAFD to public unitholders was used after also accounting for convertible preferred shares and financing deals. ND figures include 50% of the respective company’s perpetual debt.

Valuation-wise, Atlantica and Clearway’s A-shares have approached each other. On CAFD yield and EV/EBITDA, Clearway is still a bit more expensive, but the difference is so small that it’s not worth the added risk of owning AY’s assets in my view. In addition, Clearway still has a likely dividend hike upcoming in 2020 while Atlantica just stalled its dividend growth.

Meanwhile, TerraForm Power (TERP) continues to inflate its CAFD by refusing to subtract most of its debt repayments from CAFD and NEP is also expensive due to its financing deals, which I criticized in the past. Then there is TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), which seems cheap, but is very exposed to natural gas plants and has relatively near PPA expiration dates on its aging wind farms.

In my last update, I stated a fair value at just below $27 for AY. Given recent developments, a higher discount rate seems be appropriate. If I take 9%, my DCF shows a fair value of $25 per AY share, or an upside of 10% to 15%.

Bottom line

Despite strong EBITDA and CAFD generation, Atlantica had a Q4 that was too uneventful for the market’s taste. The concerns, however are in the geographies in which it is present, rather than recent performance. If those geographies don’t become a problem, Atlantica Yield will remain very able to maintain its dividend through these rocky times.

However, especially in these times with a global pandemic, I think that it may be wiser to go for the best margin of safety. Even though Atlantica looks undervalued at $22, Clearway Energy is still the best buy in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short CWEN. For every 5.3 shares that I am long CWEN.A, I am short 1 share of CWEN.