How I'm Staying Calm During The Market Storm

I look at how cuts have impacted my dividend growth portfolio and share how I'm staying calm during the downturn.

What started as a price decline has now carried over to dividend cut announcements from some prominent companies.

The stock market has crashed, as the economy is being shut down due to COVID-19.

Photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

I've been an investor in the stock market since 2005, so I was witness to the volatility that accompanied the '08-'09 Great Recession. That event came early in my investing journey and was long before I became a dividend growth investor.

I remember the double-digit drops in share prices, how it seemed they would never end, and how hopeless the feeling was to see my account shrink day after day.

At that time, I was invested in higher-beta and higher-risk names, as dividends were the last thing on my mind when picking stocks. So, not only did I put my focus on capital gains, but I also selected companies that were hit hardest by the recession and saw the biggest losses.

Needless to say, neither my portfolio nor my psyche handled that recession very well.

It was a difficult time, and was a wake-up call that I needed to be more disciplined in my stock selection. The attraction to the flavor of the day stocks still remains, but I mostly learned from those painful lessons and have done my best to limit my exposure to the more volatile stocks.

A Changed Approach

The market of the last several weeks certainly resembles the one I experienced during the Great Recession. However, my goals are much different now than they were back in 2008.

First, I've completely changed the composition of my portfolio. Gone are the small-cap tech stocks, the negative-earning pharmaceutical stocks, and the speculative Chinese ADRs. In their place is a diversified portfolio of high-quality dividend payers across a variety of sectors. I've now put my focus on investment grade companies with S&P credit ratings of "BBB+" or better that have long track records of paying increasing dividends.

Now, instead of trying to pick stocks to "get rich quick" through capital gains, I am picking stocks that get me rich over time by steadily and reliably growing my dividend income stream. This is a much more predictable strategy, and allows me to set milestones that I can track on a quarterly basis, which I do publicly for all to see.

My goal is for the portfolio to generate 10% annual income growth, a number that I have reached in each of the six years since the portfolio was constructed.

Dividend income is much easier to predict than capital gains, and that is great comfort in a volatile market. This helps the nerves when seeing the market drop by 10% in a single session, as I now look at it as opportunity to reinvest at a higher yield rather than concern about a lower portfolio value.

Keeping the focus on income growth also helps me ignore the day-to-day, short-term price gyrations, because my ultimate goals are annual in nature.

That's not to say my income is completely immune to the economy, as I have experienced two dividend cuts in the last two weeks.

Oil Shock Forces Occidental Petroleum's Hand

The first dividend cut was one that I've been expecting, as the crash in crude prices finally forced Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to slash its dividend and go in defensive mode in an effort to survive.

Once Occidental succeeded in outbidding Chevron Corporation (CVX) for Anadarko Petroleum, the writing was on the wall that higher crude prices were going to be needed for the dividend to be maintained. Unfortunately for shareholders, crude prices are now roughly one-third what they were when the deal was announced, and the cash flows simply aren't available anymore to pay the fat dividend.

Not only that, but a depressed market has also ruined management's plans for divestitures that were to be used for debt reduction and balance sheet repair.

In the end, no cash flows and no asset sales meant the end of Occidental's sixteen-year streak of dividend growth, as it announced a cut from $0.79 to $0.11 on March 10.

Nationwide Lockdown Destroys Restaurant Industry

While Occidental's dividend cut was something I'd expected, the dividend suspension from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) came as a bit of a surprise. I was aware that the social distancing, closing of essential business, and "shelter in place" measures being enacted in larger cities was going to impact the sector, but was surprised at how substantial an impact that ended up being.

Cracker Barrel announced on March 25th that it will be deferring its May 5th dividend payment until September 2, and that all future dividends after that are suspended until further notice.

I certainly understand why management made this move, as they have no idea how long this pandemic will last. They are more concerned about paying rent and taking care of employees than paying a dividend, which is the right choice to make in this environment.

That said, I owned Cracker Barrel for its dividend and growing business, and with the dividend gone and its business prospects now in question, I decided to let my shares go and move my capital to other ideas.

Replacement Stocks

I'm not one to hold cash in my account, so I immediately put the proceeds from both sales back to work in the portfolio.

First, I used what little cash I did have sitting in the portfolio along with the proceeds from my Occidental sale to add to my position in Chevron.

This didn't make up all that was lost from the dividend cut, but it did nearly double the income projected with the new $0.11 rate for Occidental. It also shifted funds from a weak player in Occidental to one of the stronger in the industry in Chevron.

The second trade also had me adding to my positions in the beaten-down energy sector, as I used the proceeds from the Cracker Barrel sale to buy more shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

This trade slightly increases my income against Cracker Barrel's pre-cut rate, and so far has saved even more losses in capital, as Cracker Barrel has continued to decline from the $98 per share sale price.

This move will be interesting to follow, as crude prices have fallen further since the trade, even hitting the sub-$20 mark earlier today. There is certainly risk involved, but EOG and Exxon along with Chevron are some of the strongest players in the sector, and if anyone will survive in the U.S. oil patch, these companies will.

Impact On Portfolio Income

My portfolio value was $88,846 at the end of 2019 and sits at $72,816 today, a loss of 18%. At its low of ~$60,000 seen last week, I was down more than 32%.

Pretty horrible, right? I should probably be panicking!

The portfolio generated $2,531 in income in 2019, and it was projected to produce $2,659 in 2020, which was within shouting distance of my milestone target of $2,662 for the year.

Now, as we approach Q2, there have been two dividend cuts already hitting the portfolio, one of the biggest market pullbacks in history, and a raging pandemic affecting the markets.

Things are terrible, right? Well, not so much.

With today's reinvestment of Lockheed Martin (LMT) hitting the account, and the recent trades of Occidental for Chevron and Cracker Barrel for EOG Resources and Exxon Mobil updated on the spreadsheet, the portfolio is now projecting $2,681 in forward income. This is $22 higher than year end and above my target for the year, keeping me on pace to reach my investing goals.

Conclusion

Having a investing plan and sticking with it makes navigating the ups and downs and twists and turns of a market much easier to withstand. If I'd have been focused on portfolio value during the 10% down days, it would have been easy to panic and would have resulted in much more heartburn and less sleep for me at night over the last several weeks.

However, by keeping my focus on the big picture, I look at this temporary downturn as more of an opportunity than a negative for my investments. Yes, there will be some dividend cuts - that goes with the territory when investing. But by building a portfolio with high quality stocks in diversified sectors, the cuts should stay minimal, and I can easily lessen the blows by cutting losses and putting that capital back into other stocks I own.

That has worked well so far, as I remain on pace to exceed my goals in 2020, and I'm confident that it will continue to work in the months and years ahead.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, EOG, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.