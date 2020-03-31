U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Biotech And A Chinese Hologram Company Take On A Tough IPO Market

A biotech and a Chinese issuer are tackling a tough US IPO market in the week ahead.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) plans to raise $33 million at a $385 million market cap, underwritten by The Benchmark Company. WiMi is a leading player in China's holographic augmented reality space, an estimated $500 million market that it believes could soar to the tens of billions over the next decade. Focusing on ad services, the founder-owned company is highly profitable (50% net margin the 1H19) and saw growth accelerate to 41% in 2019 (preliminary). That said, Chinese issuers have been hit particularly hard in 2020, with the year's six IPOs averaging -27% compared to -3% for all 2020 IPOs.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL), a Phase 1/2 biotech developing novel small-molecule therapies for various cancers, plans to raise $130 million at a $580 million fully diluted market cap. The company has three clinical-stage candidates. Lead candidate ZN-c5 is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader in development for ER+/HER2-, advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/26/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 13.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 was down 18.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 11.5% year to date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) and Meituan-Dianping (MEIT).

