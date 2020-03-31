In These Challenging Times Apple Will Reward Shareholders With A 5-7% Dividend Hike

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has long been a fantastically profitable company and has been defying the law of large numbers. I remember back when people discussed which company would be the first to top $1 trillion in market cap. It seems kind of strange that even after the recent correction, Apple is still worth $1.08 trillion. So now the question is more whether it will ever fall below $1 trillion in market cap. It says something about how far the company has come.

Like all companies, countries and people all around the world, Apple is sure to have its share of challenges going forward as a result of the spreading coronavirus. Still, the company has a dominant position around the globe and the simple fact is that you will now get it for 24% less than you did just over a month ago. This is a good time to add this profitable dividend grower to your dividend growth portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Investors in this stock have been handily rewarded over the last five years - with the stock moving from $125 to the current level of $248. That is a doubling over five years from a company that was already then one of the largest in the world. Talk about defying the law of large numbers! On an average annual basis this translates into a 14.7% return before dividends. With a little more than a 1% dividend yield over the period, we're talking of approximately 16% total annual returns. Investors are right to be happy.

One should note, however, that it is not a straight line upwards. There's been at least two serious corrections. One was in late 2018 when the stock was down 38% - primarily due to expected disappointing iPhone sales. The company prevailed, however, and the stock more than doubled from early 2019 to early 2020. The lesson from recent history is that it has paid to add this stock on weakness.

Apple's Dividend History

It feels like it wasn't that long ago that Apple started paying a dividend again, but it's actually already almost eight years ago. Every year since, it has been increased, which means this company is a solid and reliable dividend grower already. This growth has been supported by robust earnings growth, free cash flow growth and a massive pile of cash.

Data by YCharts

The only thing that is not reliable with the blue line above is the extraordinarily large increase in 2018 of 16%. But of course we all know that was a special year for most companies as the maximum corporate tax rate was reduced from 35% to 21%.

In 2017 the dividend grew by 10.5% and by 9.6% the year before that. Given that history a lot of investors probably had high hopes for 2019. Alas, the growth rate fell all the way down to 5.5%. This is frankly a low number but the board of Apple has never been keen on offering predictable increases. It seems committed to increasing the dividend, but it refuses to be bound by any particular magnitude to the increase.

Turning to the payout ratio we see that this has always been super safe. The highest it's been over the last five years is right about 28%. It currently sits below 25% which means the board has a lot of headroom. This is very good news for Apple shareholders as it means the dividend can be increased for many more years even in the absence of earnings growth.

Upcoming Dividend Hike

Ever since 2013, Apple has announced a dividend increase in late April or early May and it will do so again this year. Historically it's consistently been on a Tuesday so it's likely to be Tuesday the 28th of April.

In trying to figure out the size of the increase, it helps to look at what the minimum and maximum could be so that we have a floor and a ceiling to work with. As things are - at least as of the last earnings report - roaring along at the company, setting revenue records as well as earnings records, we can safely conclude that the dividend will be increased by a fair amount. But we have seen before that even though the earnings grow quickly, the dividend doesn't have to. The lowest increase this company has offered its investors over the last seven years is actually the paltry 5.5% dividend increase last year. Even though there will be challenges going forward, I can't see a good argument for the board to go below that low bar. So I'm quite confident a 5.5% increase is the floor.

As for the upside, in theory it's vast. But more realistically, if we judge by the recent EPS growth rate of 19%, that would be a potential target. On the other hand, full year 2019 results were not anywhere close to those levels. This, coupled with the fact that the Board has been conservative and we are currently in uncertain times, it is not realistic that the ceiling is more than the high range historically. We're then talking 10-11%. I'm then excluding the off-year of 2018.

On February 17, the company issued an updated guidance. The main points were that production in China as well as sales in there had been affected by the COVID-19 situation but that demand elsewhere remained robust. I am uncertain whether that remains true now. In the second quarter of last year the company reported revenues of $58 billion and it now guided on the low end for $63 billion. With the update and all the uncertainties I think we will have to be happy if the company manages to achieve flat revenue growth from last year. Still, with notable share repurchases, that would still mean healthy EPS growth of perhaps 5%. Last fiscal year it bought back 350 million shares from an initial amount of 5 billion shares outstanding, meaning it reduced the share count and boosted EPS by 7%. We don't yet know the new capital allocation plan but it seems reasonable that it will keep reducing the share count at about the same pace. If so, the board could increase the dividend by between 5-7% without increasing the payout ratio. My prediction is therefore for an increase of 5-7% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.81-0.82.

Risk Factors

A very present risk factor is the COVID-19 situation and the resulting supply-chain issues as well as potential demand issues. If people around the world are prevented from going to work, losing income and not being able to visit Apple stores, sales will take a hit. The coronavirus has spread rapidly around the globe and the U.S. is now the place with the most confirmed cases. The economy will take a major hit all around the world. The only question is how fast it will recover. But there is a clear risk that people will defer iPhone, iPad and Mac purchases. Last quarter 61% of revenues were international. From a diversification standpoint, it is good news. From a currency standpoint it's a risk. As of late, the dollar index has been surging, which means that foreign currency earnings are worth less when converted back to dollars. This will dampen dollar reported earnings. Lastly, competition is always a major risk. A lot of Asian players are putting out state-of-the-art phones. So if Apple slips in its innovation game, it could quickly lose market share.

Current Valuation

Before buying a stock I always want to see whether I'm paying little, a fair amount or too much for it. In order to gauge that, I'll look at some key multiples and compare it to some of Apple's competitors. As a peer group I've chosen Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for its phones and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for its software.

Apple Samsung Microsoft Price/Sales 4.2x 1.2x 8.6x Price/Earnings 19.2x 6.7x 23.9x Yield 1.2% 2.8% 1.4%

Source: Morningstar

Within the Price/Sales category, Microsoft is by far the most expensive at 8.6x with Apple in second place and Samsung the clear winner, trading at just 1.2x. As for Price/Earnings, we have the same ranking, though the difference between Apple and Microsoft is not that vast. I would say Microsoft is a little bit on the expensive side whereas Apple is somewhat cheap, especially considering all the cash contained in that stock price. The yield is fairly similar between the two American tech giants but they are both handily beaten by Samsung.

Summing up, I would say Microsoft looks a tad too expensive for my taste whereas Apple's P/E ratio is right below where I would expect it to be for a global tech brand. Samsung looks attractive on the face of it, but I haven't looked enough into the details to judge.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Apple to turn out an average annual EPS growth of 11.9% over the next five years. Assuming this happens and further assuming no change to the multiple and adding in the dividend yield, we arrive at an expected total annual shareholder return of 13.1%. And this is from one of the absolute leading brands and leading companies in the world. It should also be noted, in these challenging times, that the company is rock-solid. It has more than enough cash on hand to continue working, innovating and growing even during short to medium term hits to earnings. This correction is a great opportunity for dividend growth investors to add this cash machine to their portfolios.

Conclusion

Apple has been growing its dividend for seven straight years. That will soon turn into eight. Though the growth rate has not been stellar, massive share repurchases have contributed greatly to shareholder returns as well. The stock is down, along with the rest of the market. This makes for a nice set-up for dividend growth investors wanting to take part in the dividend growth success of Apple. There will be challenges going forward for all companies, Apple among them. But the company is rock-solid and has the means and willingness to reward investors with dividend growth for many years to come. As for this year, expect the dividend to grow by 5-7% in late April. This is a good time for long term dividend growth investors to add this cash machine to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.