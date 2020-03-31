Portfolio Strategy

Portfolio Repair Workshop Part 1 - Damage Assessment

by: Philip Davis
Summary

In order to repair your portfolio, you have to understand the damage and the situation that caused it.

Today we're giving our outlook for virus progression and it's likely damage to the economy.

We're also going to review a few portfolio positions and discuss how we determine what to keep and what to cash out of.

The virus rages on.

US infections have jumped from 85,996 on Friday, when we had just passed China, to 143,055 as of 6:11 this morning and that's up 66% in two days. Globally, there