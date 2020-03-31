The Coronavirus Stock Market: Less News Is Good News

Since reaching records highs on Feb. 19, 2020, the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones (DJI) and Nasdaq have plunged by varying degrees, only to bounce back to around -20% from those highs. The Coronavirus Stock Market has been characterized by high trading volume and record highs. The article explores the connection between the news cycle and stock market movements. Analysis of Google search trends and Twitter trends against market movements indicates that the only news that moves the markets is that involving the coronavirus. The up days have been on days where the intensity of coronavirus news has dropped.

A strong proxy for COVID-19-associated news is search volumes for coronavirus and related terms. The search term "coronavirus" is stronger by far that every other search term, and I have used this as the proxy.

Coronavirus Stock Market and Google Search Trends

Source: Google Trends. "Coronavirus" search trends, United States

As can be seen, search volumes slowly increased until March 8, 2020 before exploding into a crescendo which overwhelmed everything else. When overlaid against the S&P 500, no clear patterns emerge.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis, Google Trends data, "Coronavirus", US

Nor do they when S&P 500 trading volumes are overlaid against search term volume.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis, Google Trends data, "Coronavirus", US

What is apparent from this second chart is that markets don't trade on weekends whilst the news cycle continues. In fact, Sunday, March 15, 2020 was the peak in "coronavirus" search-term trends. Markets don't trade on Sundays. However when they opened on Sunday, the S&P 500 fell by 12% with other major indices falling by similar amounts. Monday was trading on the weekend news.

Generally over this period the market had traded downwards on weekend news.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

On four out of five Mondays in this period, the market traded downwards. I have not been able to include yesterday, March 30, as the Google trend data is not yet available. Only Friday matched this, albeit with smaller drops in a tighter band. Mondays also had the greatest volatility. And over the period, Tuesdays averaged out at an almost consistent dead-cat bounce. The "Row Labels" below are days of the workweek, with 1 to 5 representing Monday through Friday.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

One trend emerges fairly strongly when plotting daily percentage change against search volumes. After March 8, 2020 there have been four strong up days: March 10, 13, 17 and 24. The latter three all occurred on days when search volumes had a fairly sharp fall off.

It would appear that when the intensity of coronavirus news tails off it leaves some space for optimism to creep in and for the market to rally. Alternatively, it could be the algorithms reading that same drop in news and interest and buying strongly into the market.

Coronavirus Stock Market and Trending on Twitter

I looked at Twitter to try and get a deeper understanding. Twitter does not have accessible structured data like Google, however I used Trend Calendar to get historical trend data. Taking the data set of the top 20 terms on the four biggest up days and four biggest down days, I then categorized trending words as follows:

Coronavirus related (red) Coronavirus related, tongue-in-cheek or humorous (amber) Political (blue) Market related (grey)

Source: Alon Zieve analysis, www.us.trend-calendar.com

The categorization involves a fair amount of judgment. For instance the term "#chinesevirus" is a clear reference to coronavirus, yet the term has negligible search volume as compared with that of "coronavirus". Taking into consideration the nature of Twitter's platform and the timing of the trends, this is more likely to be political in nature and a reference to Trump's comments. Similarly the term "July or August" is likely to be another reference to a Trump comment.

The results are surprising. There are more coronavirus references on the up days (7) than the down days (5). What is more striking is that there are more political references on down days (11) than on up days (7). Indeed, there is one up day with not one political reference, and another with just one. On the down days, all but one day have a minimum of three political references.

When comparing political search trends with coronavirus trends, the latter swamps out everything else. It isn't politics grabbing headlines and displacing coronavirus news. It's just the coronavirus news being slightly less bad and intense than it had been the day before.

Before we jump to any conclusions, it is important to note that we are living in unprecedented times. Data and market participant responses are changing daily, and there is limited data available to be able to draw significant statistical conclusions. Monday, March 30 is an example that appears to break the trend noted above, although Google trend data is not yet available to cross reference with market data. In addition it is unclear how the unprecedented stimulus plan that President Trump has announced will impact the economy and the markets.

Two observations jump out that may help in strategizing the markets. In the short term, Mondays trade the entire weekend of news, which can be significant. Mondays are bigger down days, notwithstanding yesterday's exception, and are more volatile. If you are thinking of taking a position, take this under consideration.

In the long term – or for now, at any rate – the only thing that matters is coronavirus. Nothing else has succeeded in denting the news cycle. When days are slightly less intense, the market tends to trade up. This explain why massive fiscal and monetary policy announcements have failed to make a dent in the markets. The likely inference is this: only when coronavirus has receded to the point where other news items can make an impact will we be back in control. Until then, the markets have been infected.

