Iridium Is Not OneWeb

In addition, it is one of the companies whose earnings we expect to be impacted least by Covid-19.

Iridium stock may have been caught in the backwash. But Iridium is a growing, predictable, cash generative business and its stock is on sale.

We suspect this is due to the negative news around OneWeb, a satellite business which has just filed for bankruptcy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

A Brief Introduction

Iridium Communications (IRDM) is a not-all-that-well-known and not-very-exciting business whose stock has been very good to us. The company operates a high-reliability global satellite network used by government, military, first responder and maritime customers. Its largest customer, by far, is the US Department of Defense.

We've covered the stock extensively here on SA - you can see our prior work here. We encourage you to read some or all of our prior notes - there's a lot of material there covering many aspects of the business and its evolution in the last year or two - we have a high level of confidence in the company and its stock, and we think you will understand from our notes why we feel that way.

Iridium Is A Buy At These Levels

Our key message today is short, simple and sweet: the stock is a Buy at these levels.

This is what's happened to the stock during the Covid-19 collapse and bounceback so far, vs. the S&P500.

Source: YCharts.com

The stock held up better than the market at large until the start of the final leg down; it then moved up as the market fell and has kept rising since that time. So far so good. But in the last 2-3 days the stock price growth has simply kept pace with the market. And that strikes us as a buying opportunity.

On the one hand, you might argue, it is the very predictability of the revenue line here that means the market will rise faster than the stock when in recovery mode. Right now we are in a risk-on period and investors are looking for beta; traditionally beta means high growth companies; and IRDM is a grower but only high single digits revenue growth, ergo, no growth premium vs the market at this time. And in normal times we would likely agree with you. But these are not normal times.

We don't know if the market is headed for a double dip - it's certainly possible unless you assume that all the bad earnings news to come is baked in. But we do think that the market will look very closely at which companies deliver solid Q1 numbers and some form of 2020 outlook, and which have big Q1 problems and low / no visibility for the rest of the year. We expect IRDM to be right near the top of the list for predictability of outcomes. And that means that if the market does step down during Q1 earnings season, IRDM can outperform. In addition, despite its solid long-term outlook, the stock is down 32% from its peak in February; SPY is now down just 18% from its peak. So we think that if the market edges nearer its old highs, IRDM can climb faster. And finally, if everyone continues to forget about IRDM, the business itself will keep your investment safe until the next time folks get around to looking at it.

We think the reason IRDM has not gained the ground we would expect already is the high profile failure of OneWeb. OneWeb is a privately-owned company which was in the process of launching a new constellation of communications satellites - ostensibly a new IRDM competitor. The company just filed for bankruptcy.

Now in truth OneWeb wasn't really a competitor. It used K-band spectrum which whilst OK for internet access, is not OK for high-reliability voice and datacomms of the kind required by military, lone worker and first-responder customers. OneWeb was designed to provide a similar type of service to SpaceX's Starlink constellation. But the market has struggled to get its head around the notion that these K-band players are unlikely to harm IRDM; therefore, goes market logic, OneWeb and IRDM must occupy the same market position; therefore IRDM is at risk of running out of money too.

This, we think, has then sparked the market memory that once IRDM too was at the mercy of the courts and its creditors.

But that was long, long ago, before its current fleet of satellites was deployed and before it had really commenced operations. Today the company is in healthy shape. It has material leverage, true, but its cashflow is relatively abundant, capex minimal and tax zero - so servicing that leverage isn't too big a risk.

Here's the leverage position at the end of Q4 2019, followed by the valuation at the close of Monday 30 March.

We see very little chance of IRDM having credit problems in the forseeable future; we think the stock can rise on Q1 earnings; and we think the stock can re-rate upwards once folks realise there is no OneWeb spillover risk.

Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 30 March 2020.

Thanks for reading our note. If you enjoyed it, try our SA subscription service, The Fundamentals. We operate the ONLY space-sector service on SeekingAlpha. Here's what you get: Deep expertise & coverage in space, defense, tech and telecom.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Absolute alignment with our own investing. We run a real-money service and we give you the heads up on every move we make. Any trade we make, you get to trade first. We speak directly to our covered companies, often at CEO level. Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IRDM and short SPY on a personal account basis.