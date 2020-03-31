A Valuation Of BP Based On Its 4 Sources Of Value

In doing so, we can see if the company's stock is truly cheap, even after its recent market decline.

To figure out what the company is worth, we need to examine each of these sources of value in turn.

BP has four main sources of value - its Upstream segment, its Downstream segment, its Other Businesses and Corporate segment, and its holdings in Rosneft.

Editor's Note: This article was amended on 3/31/2020 to reflect a minor change in a calculation.

In my last article, "Drilling for Oil in the Stock Market," I wrote that some of the world's largest oil companies are trading for little more than the value of their oil and gas reserves. My analysis looked at each company's enterprise value - the value of all of the money invested in the company by both shareholders and lenders, minus the company's cash. When an oil company's enterprise value is the same as the value of its reserves, you essentially get the rest of the company's assets for free when you buy the company's stock.

Of the five oil supermajors - Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Total (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) - analyzed in that article, BP was the cheapest on an enterprise value to reserve basis. Based on the simplified methodology used in that article, BP is trading at only 62% of its reserve value based on oil and gas prices from the start of the year. This means that you not only get the company's reserves at a 38% discount, but you also get every other source of value for the company-refineries, pipelines, gas stations, etc.-for nothing.

Of course, those assets are not worth nothing. BP's Downstream segment refines 1.7 million barrels of oil a day and earns revenues from 18,900 BP-branded retail locations all around the world. BP also owns various other businesses, including shipping and alternative energy ventures. On the other hand, the company also incurs significant corporate expenses. Also, much of the company's reserves exist as part of its 19.75% ownership of Rosneft (OTC:OJSCY), Russia's largest oil company. Because of that, the market does not assign them the same value that it would if BP directly owned them.

A more thorough way to examine BP's value is to look at each of its segments separately. BP is divided into four segments-its Upstream segment, its Downstream segment, its Other Businesses and Corporate segment, and its Rosneft holdings. By looking at each of these segments, we can get a better idea of what the company might be worth.

Upstream

BP's Upstream segment, which explores for and produces oil and natural gas, can be valued with the methodology I laid out in my last article. In that article, I described how an oil and gas company can be valued based on its proved oil and gas reserves.

There are two types of proved reserves. The first is proved developed reserves, which, according to the Society for Petroleum Engineers, are "expected to be recovered from existing wells." The second is proved undeveloped reserves, which will only be recovered from new wells or additional work on existing wells. Proved developed reserves of oil and gas are worth a third of their market price, while proved undeveloped reserves are, conservatively, worth a sixth of their market price.

To evaluate BP's proved reserves, we must remember that much of those reserves are actually owned by Rosneft. Fortunately, BP breaks out the location of its reserves in its annual report:

Source: 2019 BP Annual Report

Because the market does not assign the same value to BP's share of Rosneft's reserves as it does to BP's own Upstream reserves, we will value them separately. In BP's annual report, the company's Russian reserves correspond closely to the company's share of Rosneft's reserves. The correspondence isn't perfect, because Rosneft does own some oil and gas reserves outside of Russia. Because of that, some of BP's reserves outside Russia also belong to Rosneft.

Source: 2018 Rosneft Annual Report

That said, non-Russian reserves make up only a tiny portion of Rosneft's overall reserves. Thus, by excluding BP's Russian reserves, we can essentially exclude all of its reserves contributed by Rosneft. Additionally, we will exclude BP's "Rest of North America" reserves, which is made up of bitumen deposits in the Canadian oil sands. Given the high oil prices generally needed for such deposits to be profitable, that seems to be the conservative choice.

Excluding Rosneft and the Canadian oil sands, BP's Upstream segment owns 2,941 million barrels of oil in proved developed reserves, as well as 1,909 million barrels of oil in proved undeveloped reserves.

We can perform the same calculations to find the company's non-Rosneft reserves of natural gas liquids and natural gas:

Source: 2019 BP Annual Report

Source: 2019 BP Annual Report

The company has 274 million barrels of natural gas liquids in proved developed reserves and 282 million barrels of natural gas liquids in proved undeveloped reserves. It also has 17,857 billion cubic feet of natural gas in proved developed reserves and 10,354 billion cubic feet of natural gas in proved undeveloped reserves.

When we add up the company's Upstream reserves, it looks like this:

BP Upstream Reserves Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Crude Oil (millions of barrels) 2,941 1,909 Natural Gas Liquids (millions of barrels) 274 282 Natural Gas (billions of cubic feet) 17,857 10,354

Having calculated the company's Upstream oil and gas reserves, we can now value them.

In my last article, I valued BP's oil reserves using the WTI crude oil price. I will continue to do that, even though this is the main North American price for oil and the majority of BP's oil reserves are outside of North America. This is because, as I mentioned in my last article, "the WTI price is usually lower than the major alternative oil price index, the Brent North Sea Crude price" This makes the WTI price a more conservative measure for the price of oil. This is the same reason why I will value the company's natural gas reserves based on the North American Henry Hub spot gas price, since that is generally the lowest major market price for natural gas.

That said, there is one difference in how I will value BP's reserves in this article versus the other article. In the other article, I valued the supermajors' natural gas liquid (NYSE:NGL) reserves using the price for oil. I did this because NGLs are usually associated with oil as part of a company's liquid reserves. Also, oil companies' NGL reserves are generally small compared to their crude oil reserves, so the impact of combining them is small. However, natural gas liquids do trade at a significant discount to the price of oil. Thus, for additional precision, I have valued BP's natural gas liquids reserves separately in this article. Based on analysis from RBN Energy, I've chosen to give natural gas liquids a market price of half the price of crude oil.

Having established the prices we will use for oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, we can now value BP's reserves:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 2,941 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 1,909 Proved Developed Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 274 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 282 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 17,857 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 10,354 3/27/20 Market Prices 12/31/19 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $21.51 $61.14 Natural Gas Liquids Market Price (50% of the Oil Market Price Per Barrel) $10.76 $30.57 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.62 $2.09 Total Reserve Value (Millions) $41,857 $99,666 Enterprise Value (Millions) $129,369 Reserve Value as % of Enterprise Value 32.4% 77.0%

Source for Prices: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Petroleum and Other Liquids, Natural Gas), Business Insider Natural Gas, OilPrice.com

BP's enterprise value as of March 27th was around $129,400 million, or $129.4 billion. This means that the company's reserve value, based on January 1st oil and gas prices, corresponds to 77.0% of the value of the company's stock and debt, minus cash. If the company's remaining sources of value-its Downstream segment, Rosneft ownership, and other businesses and corporate segment-are worth more than the remaining 23.0% of its enterprise value, the company's stock may be cheap.

Of course, this assumes that the price of oil and gas on January 1st reflects the long-term price of those commodities. If you believe that oil and gas will, in the long run, be significantly cheaper, then the company's reserves aren't worth as much. In that scenario, the company's other segments would have to contribute more value for the company to be undervalued.

Downstream

It is more difficult to value BP's Downstream segment because, unlike with oil and gas reserves, there is no standard rule of thumb like "a third of the market price" to evaluate how much a refining and retail business is worth. However, we can see what other, similar companies trade for to see how the market values such companies.

Before we do that, though, we need to look at the Downstream segment's earnings. Fortunately, BP breaks out the segment's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in its annual report:

Year BP Downstream EBIT ($ Billions) 2008 4.1 2009 0.8 2010 5.6 2011 5.5 2012 2.9 2013 2.9 2014 3.7 2015 7.1 2016 5.2 2017 7.2 2018 6.9 2019 6.5 Average 4.9

Source: 2012, 2014, and 2019 BP Annual Reports

EBIT is a good way to calculate the segment's enterprise value. Unlike net income, EBIT represents money that goes to both shareholders and lenders, which makes it a good measure to compare to enterprise value, which includes both equity and debt. We will look at 12 years of EBIT numbers. By including the last recession, our goal is to see how much the Downstream segment can earn across an entire economic cycle.

The next step is to consider some peer companies for BP's Downstream unit. Using those companies' Enterprise Value to EBIT (EV/EBIT) ratios, we can calculate an enterprise value for the Downstream segment.

5 such peer companies can be found in the 5 largest holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK), an ETF which holds shares of standalone companies similar to BP's Downstream segment:

Source: VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Holdings

We can see what EV/EBIT ratio the market assigned each of these companies at the end of 2019 versus today:

Company 12/31/19 EV/EBIT 3/27/19 EV/EBIT Phillips 66 19.18 11.19 Reliance Industries Ltd 15.91 11.93 Valero Energy Corp 12.27 7.08 Neste Oyj 10.71 9.84 JXTG Holdings Inc. 17.85 16.78 Average 15.18 11.36

Source: TIKR

Frankly, I am surprised by how high the valuations are for these downstream companies. On the one hand, the downstream business is more consistent than the upstream business, since it is not as heavily impacted by oil and gas prices. On the other hand, for a company without debt paying the current U.S. corporate tax rate of 21%, an EV/EBIT of 15.18 corresponds to a Price to Earnings ratio of around 19.2. This seems high for an industry that is still exposed to commodity prices with limited long term growth potential. An EV/EBIT ratio of 11.36 corresponds to a P/E ratio of around 14.38, which seems more reasonable.

That said, because these are the ratios that the market has recently used to value such companies, we will use them to value BP's Downstream segment:

Average Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) ($ Billion) 4.9 3/27/20 Valuation 12/31/19 Valuation Average Peer EV/EBIT Ratio 11.36 15.18 Downstream Valuation ($ Billion) 55.66 74.38

If we add up the Upstream and Downstream values we have calculated so far, we see that we are close to BP's enterprise value:

3/27/20 Valuation 12/31/19 Valuation Upstream (Billions) $41.86 $99.67 Downstream (Billions) $55.66 $74.38 Upstream + Downstream (Billions) $97.52 $174.05 Enterprise Value (Billions) $129.37 Upstream + Downstream as % of Enterprise Value 75.4% 134.54%

Other Businesses and Corporate

We can value BP's third segment-its other businesses and corporate expenses-similarly to its Downstream segment. The company also provides yearly EBIT figures for this segment:

Year BP Other Businesses and Corporate EBIT ($ Billions) 2008 -0.590 2009 -1.833 2010 -1.316 2011 -1.646 2012 -1.996 2013 -1.898 2014 -1.340 2015 -1.221 2016 -1.238 2017 -1.598 2018 -1.558 2019 -1.280 Average -1.460

Source: 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019 BP Annual Reports

Again, we will value the negative earnings generated by BP's Other Businesses and Corporate segment using the EV/EBIT ratios of peer companies.

Because these earnings come from business operations that all the supermajors have, we can use the EV/EBIT ratios for the other supermajors. Moreover, to be conservative, we will only use the higher EV/EBIT value from the end of the year instead of also using the lower current EV/EBIT ratio. After all, while investors are valuing positive earnings less highly today, there is no reason to think they are reacting any less negatively to negative earnings:

Company 12/31/19 EV/EBIT Royal Dutch Shell 13.20 Exxon Mobil 17.45 Total 10.54 Chevron 18.69* Average 14.97 *Because Chevron's EBIT was slightly negative at the end of last year, the EV/EBIT value listed here is from the third quarter of 2019.

Assigning this average EV/EBIT to the negative earnings of BP's Other Businesses and Corporate segment creates this valuation:

Average Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (Billions) -$1.460 Average Peer EV/EBIT Ratio 14.97 Other Businesses and Corporate Segment Valuation (Billions) -$21.86

Rosneft

Valuing BP's holdings in Rosneft is easy. All we need to do is look at Rosneft's market capitalizations on 3/27/20 and on 12/31/19 and see what 19.75% of that is worth:

3/27/20 Prices 12/31/19 Prices Rosneft Market Cap ($ Billion) $41.18 $76.33 BP Share of Rosneft ($ Billion) $8.13 $15.07

Source: TIKR

That said, though valuing Rosneft this way is easy, it also creates the biggest difference between the valuation of BP in this article and the one in my last article.

My last article simplistically assigned the same value to all of BP's oil and gas reserves. In contrast, this method assigns a much lower value to BP's share of Rosneft's reserves. This is because Rosneft trades very cheaply relative to its reserves, and did so even before the recent oil collapse. This implies that the market doesn't think the usual rules of thumb for valuing oil and gas reserves apply to Rosneft.

BP's share of Rosneft's reserves can be seen here:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 3,159 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 2,535 Proved Developed Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 89 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Liquids Reserves (Million Barrels) 52 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 9,324 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 8,067

If we valued these reserves the same way we valued BP's Upstream reserves, they would be worth between 39 and 101 billion dollars. However, because the market has assigned a much lower value to these reserves, we will be conservative and also use that lower value based on Rosneft's market cap.

Conclusions and Risks

Adding up these valuations gives this result:

3/27/20 Valuation 12/31/19 Valuation Upstream (Billions) $41.86 $99.67 Downstream (Billions) $55.66 $74.38 Other Businesses and Corporate (Billions) -$21.86 -$21.86 Rosneft (Billions) $8.13 $15.07 Total Valuation (Billions) $83.79 $167.26 Enterprise Value (Billions) $129.37 BP Enterprise Value as % of Valuation 154.4% 77.7%

Under fairly conservative assumptions, if you believe that the long-term state of the oil and gas industry will resemble the situation at the end of 2019, then BP is undervalued. On the other hand, if you think that industry conditions will resemble the current situation for a long time, then the company is fairly valued or even overvalued.

As I mentioned in my previous article, I believe oil and gas prices will return to where they were at the end of last year fairly soon. The current situation is unsustainable for everyone, including the Russians and Saudis, whose conflict began the recent oil price collapse. Even if the current COVID-19 pandemic causes a recession like the last one, it is worth remembering that oil and gas prices recovered quite quickly from their depths in early 2009.

However, there are still risks. BP's Upstream and Downstream segments are the main drivers of the above valuation, and in analyzing both segments we have made assumptions that could cause problems in the long run.

In valuing BP's Downstream segment, we used EV/EBIT ratios based on market prices for peer companies. However, those ratios, even the ones based on today's significantly reduced prices, are not very cheap. They certainly are not as cheap as the once in a generation prices that we used to value BP's Upstream segment. Thus, they might not be sufficiently conservative.

In valuing BP's Upstream segment based on its proved reserves, we are assuming that all of those reserves will be extracted and sold. However, there is evidence that much of the world's fossil fuel reserves will need to remain in the ground if the planet is going to avoid significant climate change. In that context, it may be overly optimistic to assign full value to all of BP's reserves, given that future climate regulations may keep some of them from ever being extracted.

Thus, as with every investment, valuing BP depends on your assumptions. If you think the current situation is a temporary setback for the oil and gas industry, then BP's stock looks cheap. However, if you think that the recent downturn in oil and gas prices will persist for some time, or that the company's operations may be impaired in another way-say, by climate regulations-then that apparent cheapness may be an illusion. Either way, I think it is important to quantify the components of a company's value to understand what it is worth, since that is the only way to understand when it is cheap. This article is my way to quantify BP's value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only own one share of BP.



Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.