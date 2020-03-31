Cranswick Is Feeding The Food Demand Boom And Feeding Returns To Investors Too

At a time when UK supermarket shelves are empty thanks to coronavirus panic-buying, The Global Investor decided to look through the supply chain in search of a food producer opportunity.

Cranswick PLC (OTC:CRWCY) is a FTSE 250 supplier of fresh and value-added food to UK grocery retailers. Produce includes pork, poultry, convenience and gourmet products. Cranswick sits in the premium category, so it is vulnerable to downturns in consumer spending although with non-essential shops shut in the UK and food demand soaring, consumer spending has shifted in a big way to food buying in recent weeks.

Last year, even with the economic uncertainty, data from market research provider Kantar indicated sales growth from supermarkets’ own-label premium products outpaced the budget ranges in the 52 weeks to 6 October 2019. Despite a highly competitive UK market during 2019, Cranswick’s like-for-like sales still rose 5.4% in the six months to 30 September, while adjusted EBIT crept up 5.6% to £47.4m. Trying to grow its footprint across the retail landscape, the company has been targeting increased sales growth from discounters such as Lidl.

In 2019 exports accounted for just under 10% of group revenues and the company has been capitalising on the disruption caused by the African swine fever. More than half of China’s pig population was culled by the swine fever in 2019 and the resulting supply shortage caused Chinese pork prices and imports to soar. This was quite a break for Cranswick, which saw export sales surge by 65% in H1 of the 2020 financial year, with Asian exports almost doubling. This is unlikely to be a short-term phenomenon and it could take around five years for China to rebuild its pig population. Disruption from the coronavirus could slow this process, sending pork prices higher in the short term which could offset some of the coronavirus volume decline. UK and European standard pork prices have also increased recently, and higher input costs are passed on to the retailers, protecting Cranswick’s margins.

Cranswick has a track record of capital expenditure on capacity expansion and productivity improvements, with over £346m of investment in the past eight years. It is building scale in the fast-growing poultry market where, prior to recent investment, it only had about 2% poultry processing market share versus 26% for pork. A new £75m poultry processing plant that opened in November has a long-term contract to supply Wm Morrison and should lift the number of poultry units Cranswick processes from 0.5m per week to 1.2m. There is potential for a further £90m to be invested in the facility to expand capacity to 2m poultry units per week and to develop its cooked poultry capability, which could add up to £18m to adjusted EBIT.

In February 2019, Cranswick’s stock price fell sharply after a poorly received third-quarter trading update that triggered a bout of negative sentiment towards the stock. It had reported a 2% year-on-year decline in revenue and warned that a tough commercial environment and start-up costs for the poultry facility would hit 2020 margins. By contrast, the third-quarter trading update for the 2020 financial year raised guidance, projecting that full-year adjusted pre-tax profit should be ahead of expectations. This followed strong trading over Christmas, revenue growth across all divisions and “exceptionally strong” export revenues. The announcement triggered a shift in sentiment again back into favourable territory. All this was before the current coronavirus boost to food demand, with the UK government recently saying that food production had grown 50% versus seasonal norms to meet exceptional levels of consumer demand.

Financials

Including the addition of £46.5m for lease liabilities, Cranswick swung from a £6.3m net cash position to £114m of net debt in the six months to September. This was partly driven by record first-half gross capital expenditure of £56m which includes £24.1m on the new poultry facility, and £41.3m spent on the acquisition of Katsouris Brothers, which is for the purposes of broadening its non-meat offering. Cranswick is guiding to £100m of capital expenditure for the full year.

It is likely that production will be at capacity given the current market situation, so the adjusted operating profit margin from should at least stay stable at 6.4%. Strong cash generation should see net debt fall over the coming couple of years. With capacity for more acquisitions, Cranswick could expand its pig farming beyond its current 30% self-sufficiency, reducing its exposure to potential tariffs on EU imports post-Brexit.

The shares have been volatile in recent weeks as the market has tried to work out the impact from coronavirus. However, it’s now clear that with the food industry being designated “key” by the UK government, along with record UK food demand, the current situation is actually positive for Cranswick and at the time of writing the shares reached an all-time high.

The company will announce its preliminary results for its financial year ending 31 March 2020 on 19 May 2020.

Valuation

Trading at 20x forecast 2021 earnings, The Global Investor doesn’t see this as prohibitive given food’s current defensive nature, export growth and the returns on its poultry investment which is on the horizon. While the P/E ratio is slightly higher than UK food producer peers, this is justified by the company’s higher Return on Equity of 14% compared to its peer group average of 10%.

The dividend yield isn’t particularly high at just under 2%, but the company is committed to dividends and the payout has seen 29 consecutive years of growth, and the dividend payout ratio stands at 42%.

Risks

Capacity expansions have the potential to be delayed due to the coronavirus situation, but so far, construction has not been banned and the company has not updated negatively on the progress of capacity expansion expectations. Exports to Europe could face complications in the future UK-European Union trade deal, but this a not a large part of the business as the company is predominantly a UK business, and it appears that the UK-EU trade deal will be delayed anyway thanks to the coronavirus situation.

Summary

The fact that the stock is trading at all-time highs, at the time of writing, despite the broader bear market in stocks shows the defensiveness of this company and that it is one of the few beneficiaries of the coronavirus crisis. Growth opportunities set the company up strongly for the post crisis period too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.