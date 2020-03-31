Furloughed Ideas Part I: Cisco Systems

My coworkers and I received a surprise email last week, giving us short notice that we were all being partially furloughed, put on reduced hours until the end of April and perhaps longer. While there were plenty of grumbles, mostly we are grateful to have hours at all, and even letters designating us "essential employees," but the upshot is that I have 10 extra hours week coming my way. I have decided to try and increase my writing as a result, a series I plan to call "Furloughed Ideas," focusing on stocks in my portfolio that I have not covered previously.

I am going to start with Cisco Systems (CSCO), but before I get into my review of this tech company, I want to put stock picking into overall perspective when I talk about my "portfolio" in the context of what I share on Seeking Alpha. For me, picking individual stocks:

is almost entirely for purposes of retirement within a Roth IRA account. represents only about 15% of total retirement assets, the other 85% in employer-sponsored plans being distributed over pretty generic index funds and some fixed annuity products. I currently have shares in 29 individual companies and 1 ETF. This number has grown dramatically since last fall with the advent of commission-free trading, leading to having relative over-weighting on shares I've been accumulating for several years and under-weighting on a larger number of positions I am just getting started. retirement horizon is basically 20 years out.

As I digested the impact of allowing commission-free trading on my strategy for an account that could only have $6000 per year added to it, one immediate impact was to broaden out my exposure from the range of 8 to 10 stocks and start making a series of smaller allocations. One of the first I started with was Cisco Systems, in early December 2019, and I have been adding in small doses to that initial position.

Why Cisco in my portfolio?

Cisco's business is a combination of selling the hardware used in networks, as well as increasingly selling subscription software for security, or in uses for teleconferencing and working from home. It is clearly in the technology sector, and at the time I had little exposure to any technology names; some shares in Nokia (NOK) and AT &T (T) probably could be considered the closest things to tech stocks I had. In starting to look for possibilities to sector exposure that was lacking, I was somewhat screening by some other factors I take into consideration. Since I lean generally towards value investing with a dividend, I was never attracted to the high-flying FAANG stocks. My short list included IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Texas Instruments (TXN), but I settled on Cisco as the best fit for me in terms of valuation, risk/reward, growth prospects, dividend safety and dividend growth, although I keep an eye on the other ones for possible entry.

All three have traded in very high correlation to one another, with IBM spiking on an earnings beat but quickly succumbing to the market selling. Since my entry point, Cisco has been the best performer, but I would rate them all relatively equivalent performers over the last quarter or so. Since I own Nokia shares, I added it in for some additional comparison, as it has some overlap with Cisco in terms of serving 5G end markets.

What I liked about Cisco as I compared it to a couple other possibilities was the combination of value on P/E and Price/Cash Flow metrics, while paying an acceptable yield (for me, looking at ~3.00% as a baseline minimum) and having a payout ratio under 50%. IBM is "better" on some metrics, but I find IBM is questionably a value trap, which is not currently a concern I have with Cisco. Nokia is a close peer on value, but without the dividend.

Delving into Cisco's recent results and valuation

The most recent results for their fiscal Q2 2020 (ended 1/25/20) reported comparative drops in revenue year over year, with the caveat that previous comps were strong and were predicted to be hard to beat. Still, $12 billion in three months is a lot of routing equipment and software subscriptions, with healthy gross margins on both (64% for products, and 66% on services), all trickling down to $7.4 billion cash flow from operations during the quarter. With the current upended business environment, the current quarter will likely bode poorly for product sales, which remains the lion's share of revenues (72% in the last quarter), but the value of the steady and reliable subscriptions will likely shine all the more as being a reasonable model to continue growing. However, in the event of a catastrophic quarter or two, the company has plenty of cash in the till, $40 billion in current assets at the end of January, and was already slowing or stopping its share buybacks, and other cash preservation measures are surely in place. It does have a $2.6 billion cash acquisition of supplier Acacia Communications (ACIA) set to close by the end of July 2020 at the latest, but that is likely the largest single cash expenditure over and above regular operating expenses. Its current liabilities three months ago were sitting at ~$22 billion, but almost half of that was deferred revenue at $10.6 billion. Direct cash pressures from liabilities over the next 9 months are not massive, so if the environment returns to normal within a year, I think cash flows should catch up relative to management's expectations, which were already assuming slowdowns in revenue for the quarter ending a month from now. The virus impact has not resulted, as of yet, to any retraction in previous guidance; in fact management has reported instead on big upticks in minutes of use on its WebEx platform for videoconferencing.

How does all this factor in considering fair value for Cisco? Without taking into account any additional cash flow from the Acacia buyout or possibility of future dividend increases into a valuation model, and just considering a more-or-less steady state, the shares seem close to fairly valued at around $40 based on EPS of $3.15. For comparison, even Nokia, who suspended its dividend long before the virus sell-off and has been a fairly perennial under-performer, is being awarded a forward price/earnings ratio of 14.2, compared to only a marginally better 14.8 for Cisco. Even if the market is awarding that rather optimistic relative valuation to Nokia in the hopes Nokia will be bought out, I think there is little comparison on the relative strength of each company - Cisco is far and away in a stronger position. Whether Cisco's multiples could be higher or Nokia's lower, or both, is in the end what makes a market, but I would argue Cisco's cash position, gradual transformation towards greater subscription revenues, combined with a reasonable and sustainable yield (and a dividend that has been growing) all make it a superior investment to Nokia in the long-term, although it is fairly valued at the moment. However, opportunities in this volatile market to buy with a greater margin of safety are likely to pop back up. I personally have averaged into about a one-third of what I consider to be a full position at an average cost of $42.50, and will be planning to add opportunistically again in the $35 range, with the goal of building out a full position over the next 12 to 18 months. For disclosure, I have also about two-thirds of a full position in Nokia at a basis of $4.67, and may or may not decide to complete the position, but have no specific immediate plans to add to Nokia.

