Johnson & Johnson: A Rare Buying Opportunity

Between its 3.1% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 0.5% annual valuation multiple expansion, Johnson & Johnson is positioned to deliver 9.6-10.6% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unlike my previous article on the company, Johnson & Johnson is priced at a 5% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, Gurufocus, and DDM.

Despite the risks of litigation and meaningful regulatory reform, Johnson & Johnson maintains solid operating fundamentals and a flawless AAA credit rating.

In times of uncertainty, Dividend King Johnson & Johnson has proven to be the model of consistency that dividend growth investors have come to rely on for steady dividend growth.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

In a business environment that is fraught with a level of uncertainty that is arguably unmatched by any other events over at least the last decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stock selection is even more important now than it has been over the past 10 years.

While this specific business environment hasn't been experienced in any of our lifetimes and we can't be certain of the outcome at this point, I believe it is reasonable to assert that most companies with a history of raising their dividends for 50+ consecutive years will come out on the other side of this pandemic stronger.

It's for this very reason that I used I Prefer Income's filter to narrow the list of Dividend Diamonds from 138 to just 9 by filtering for companies that have raised their dividends for greater than 50 consecutive years while also offering a current yield of greater than 3%.

Today, I'll be revisiting Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) dividend safety and growth potential, its operating fundamentals and risks, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in Johnson & Johnson for the first time since I initiated coverage in the company last July.

Johnson & Johnson Maintains An Ultra-Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

Even when a stock boasts a rich history of rewarding shareholders with steadily increasing dividends as is the case with Johnson & Johnson, it is imperative for investors to examine the safety and growth potential of a stock's dividend because past performance isn't necessarily a guarantee of future results.

There have been many once highly regarded dividend stocks that have eventually been forced to cut their dividends because of a combination of unsustainable payout ratios, excessive debt, and declining operating fundamentals, which is precisely why I examine such factors in my articles.

In FY 2019, Johnson & Johnson generated adjusted diluted EPS of $8.68 against the $3.75 in dividends per share paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 43.2%.

Since I last covered Johnson & Johnson, the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for FY 2019 is basically the same as the 43.3% for FY 2018.

Moving to FCF, Johnson & Johnson generated $23.416 billion in operating cash flow against $3.498 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $19.918 billion in FY 2019 (according to page 39 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

Against the $9.917 billion in dividends paid during the fiscal year, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 49.8%.

This is slightly improved compared to the 51.2% FCF payout ratio for FY 2018, which supports the notion that Johnson & Johnson's payout ratios remain very safe and strike a great balance between investing for the future and rewarding shareholders in the present.

With that in mind, the next question pertains to the growth potential of Johnson & Johnson's dividend going forward.

When I factor in that Johnson & Johnson's payout ratios are positioned to slightly expand over the long term and that Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting annual earnings growth of 5.6% over the next 5 years (compared to the 9.9% growth of the past 5 years), I believe that a long-term dividend growth rate of 6-7% is a reasonable assumption.

The Operating Fundamentals Remain Stable And The AAA Balance Sheet Is Virtually Unparalleled

Image Source: Johnson & Johnson 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Johnson & Johnson reported strong results in FY 2019 across a variety of important financial metrics.

Reported sales grew 0.6% from $81.6 billion in FY 2018 to $82.1 billion in FY 2019, while operational sales grew 2.8% accounting for an unfavorable currency translation impact of 2.2% for FY 2019.

More specifically, reported sales growth in the United States came in at 0.5%, according to Johnson & Johnson's VP of Investor Relations Christopher DelOrefice in the Q4 2019 Earnings Call.

Operational sales growth was 5.3% outside of the United States, which was largely offset by the negative currency translation of 4.6%, for reported sales growth of 0.7% outside of the United States.

When the impact of acquisitions and divestitures is considered in Johnson & Johnson's results, the company reported adjusted operational sales growth of 4.5% during FY 2019.

Even more impressive, is the fact that Johnson & Johnson was able to report its 36th consecutive year of adjusted operational earnings growth as per slide 20 of Johnson & Johnson's 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation, which further demonstrates the company's steady operating results.

Johnson & Johnson also completed $4.1 billion in stock buybacks during FY 2019 and invested $11.4 billion in R&D during the year (13.9% of total revenues), which positions the company well to continue innovating in the future.

Image Source: Johnson & Johnson 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Aside from the top-line growth and the share buybacks, another contributing factor in Johnson & Johnson's 6.1% adjusted diluted EPS growth and 8.8% operational adjusted EPS growth in FY 2019 was the company's significant adjusted EBIT margin expansion.

Although the Pharmaceutical segment saw a 200 basis point reduction in its adjusted EBIT margins, this was more than offset by a 590 basis point expansion in the Medical Devices segment and a 90 basis point expansion in the Consumer segment, which helped Johnson & Johnson to post overall adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 170 basis points in FY 2019 to 34.4% of sales.

Image Source: Johnson & Johnson 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Johnson & Johnson's investments in R&D over the past number of years resulted in a number of positive developments within the Medical Devices segment in FY 2019, which included the product launches of SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic System to treat patients with complex cervical spine disorders, VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant to manage bleeding during surgery, and TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece IOL for cataract patients with astigmatism.

Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson secured a number of key regulatory approvals in FY 2019, including DARZALEX in the EU in combination with the drugs above to treat newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are transplant eligible, STELARA in the United States to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, and SPRAVATO nasal spray to treat adults with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder.

These groundbreaking medical technologies and pharmaceuticals position Johnson & Johnson well to generate future sales and earnings growth, which leads me into 2020 guidance.

Image Source: Johnson & Johnson 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Johnson & Johnson is expecting to mostly continue upon its solid FY 2019, with adjusted operational sales growth of 5.0-6.0% in FY 2020, 100 basis point improvement in adjusted pre-tax operating margin for FY 2020, and operational adjusted EPS growth of 3.7-5.4% in FY 2020.

Aside from the relatively stable operating fundamentals, the other encouraging piece of information is the fact that along with Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson is the only other company to possess a flawless AAA credit rating from the major ratings agencies, which is a testament to the company's conservative balance sheet.

When I take into consideration Johnson & Johnson's operating fundamentals and AAA credit rating, I believe the stock is capable of being an attractive long-term investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider

Although Johnson & Johnson is worthy of consideration as a core position in a dividend growth portfolio and has been an exemplary wealth creator for generations, Johnson & Johnson faces its share of regulatory risk, litigation risk, and operational risk that future and current shareholders would be wise to occasionally monitor.

The first key risk to Johnson & Johnson is concentration risk as a result of the fact that 83.1% of the company's 2019 sales and 88.0% of the company's 2019 EBIT was generated in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments (based on data sourced from pages 6 and 25 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

It's worth mentioning that any healthcare regulation introducing stringent price controls in key markets such as the United States on pharmaceuticals or medical devices could drastically reduce Johnson & Johnson's margins and weigh on financial results going forward.

Aside from the risk of significant healthcare regulations introducing price controls, another key risk posed to Johnson & Johnson is that of litigation risk.

Given that Johnson & Johnson's litigation expenses in FY 2019 were $5.1 billion (factoring in the $4 billion agreement in principle on the opioid litigation brought against the company, which may be finalized later this year) and these expenses have continued to steadily increase each and every year, it should come as no surprise that litigation risk is capable of being equally detrimental to Johnson & Johnson's future earnings growth as major healthcare reform (data sourced from page 25 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

For a more comprehensive discussion of the legal proceedings against Johnson & Johnson, I would refer interested readers to pages 84-101 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K, which are split into product liability, intellectual property, government proceedings, and general litigation sections.

The mere fact that Johnson & Johnson devoted 17 1/2 pages of its 10-K simply to legal proceedings supports the argument that any further growth in litigation-related expenses could prove to be disruptive to the company's financial results and possibly interfere with Johnson & Johnson's ability to grow its dividend at a 6-7% clip over the long term as I expect at the present time, which may break the investment thesis.

Another risk that accompanies increased litigation-related expenses, is the possibility of significant damage to Johnson & Johnson's reputation (page 6 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

Considering that Johnson & Johnson's brands are generally the market leader or among the market leaders in their respective categories and are widely used by consumers around the world on a daily basis, it remains important that the company is able to maintain its reputation.

If the company isn't able to maintain its reputation and trust among consumers by continuing to focus on product safety, reliability and effectiveness, this could result in a major blow to the company's operating fundamentals and financial results going forward, which is capable of breaking the investment thesis.

A key operational risk to Johnson & Johnson is the fact that the company's future is dependent upon being able to continue to innovate and develop new products and technologies that meet the needs of consumers, patients, and providers (page 8 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

If Johnson & Johnson isn't able to continue to introduce revolutionary and life-changing prescription drugs, consumer products, and medical technologies, the company may be unable to meet its long-term growth targets and deliver value for its shareholders.

The final set of risks to Johnson & Johnson is that the company derived nearly half (49%) of its FY 2019 sales outside of the United States, which presents regulatory risks, economic risks, and intellectual property risks of its own (pages 8-9 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K).

From a regulatory risk standpoint, Johnson & Johnson must continue to spend significant amounts of capital to maintain compliance with a variety of constantly evolving regulations in the markets that it operates in, which has the potential to negatively impact compliance expenses.

As a result of a diverse geographic revenue base, Johnson & Johnson faces the risk of unfavorable currency fluctuation as its revenues are converted back into US Dollars, although this risk tends to even out over time as the US Dollar's strong performance against some currencies offsets weak performance against other currencies.

The more noteworthy economic risk to Johnson & Johnson is the potential of more situations resembling what is going on in Argentina and Venezuela, which are experiencing very high inflation rates and interfering with the company's ability to maintain profit margins in these areas despite cost reduction programs and productivity improvements.

The final risk is from an intellectual property standpoint, which is of utmost importance to an innovative company such as Johnson & Johnson.

While the United States has a robust set of laws protecting intellectual property, many other countries don't boast as strong of IP laws to protect Johnson & Johnson, which could negatively impact Johnson & Johnson's operating and financial results through lost revenues and increased litigation expenses to protect its IP.

While I have discussed several risks facing Johnson & Johnson, I haven't outlined all of the risks associated with an investment in Johnson & Johnson for the sake of conciseness.

For a more complete discussion of Johnson & Johnson's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-10 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K and my previous article on the company.

A Wonderful Company Trading At A Discount

Even with a legitimate SWAN such as Johnson & Johnson, it is especially important that investors acquire shares of the company at a fair price or a discount, which is why I'll be examining a few valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of Johnson & Johnson's shares.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll be using to determine the fair value of shares of Johnson & Johnson is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above by I Prefer Income, Johnson & Johnson's current yield of 3.09% is 9.4% higher than its historical yield.

Assuming a reversion to its historical yield and a fair value of $134.56 a share, Johnson & Johnson is trading at an 8.6% discount to fair value and offers 9.4% upside from the current price of $123.00 a share (as of March 29, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Johnson & Johnson is the P/E to historical P/E ratio.

Johnson & Johnson's current P/E ratio is 14.1% higher than its historical P/E ratio as shown above.

Factoring in a reversion to its historical P/E ratio and a fair value of $107.80 a share, shares of Johnson & Johnson are priced at a 14.1% premium to fair value and pose 12.4% downside from the current price.

The third valuation metric that I'll be using to value shares of Johnson & Johnson is the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Johnson & Johnson's TTM price to FCF ratio of 16.55 is well below the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 18.87.

Assuming a reversion to the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 18.87 and a fair value of $140.24 a share, Johnson & Johnson is trading at a 12.3% discount to fair value and offers 14.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation method that I will utilize to assign a fair value to shares of Johnson & Johnson is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. Given that I expect Johnson & Johnson to be announcing a 6.3% increase in its annual dividend from $3.80 to $4.04 in just a few weeks, I will be using an annualized dividend per share of $4.04 rather than the current $3.80.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of saying the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this typically varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe it is ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require only data retrieval and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires investors to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that Johnson & Johnson's payout ratios are positioned to slightly expand over the long term, analysts are forecasting earnings growth of ~6% over the next 5 years, and that Johnson & Johnson maintains a flawless credit rating, I believe that Johnson & Johnson is worthy of the upper end of my 6-7% long-term DGR assumption.

Upon plugging in a 7% long-term DGR, I arrive at a fair value of $134.67 a share.

This implies that shares of Johnson & Johnson are priced at an 8.7% discount to fair value and offer 9.5% upside from the current price.

When I average the 4 fair values above, I compute a fair value of $129.32 a share, which indicates that shares of Johnson & Johnson are trading at a 4.9% discount to fair value and offer 5.1% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: It Isn't Often That A SWAN Offers This Level Of Total Return Potential

Johnson & Johnson offers a level of certainty in this uncertain business environment that is difficult for just about any other dividend stock of similar Dividend King pedigree to match.

With what I believe will be a 6% dividend increase just a few weeks away, Johnson & Johnson will extend its dividend increase streak to 58 consecutive years, which is longer than many of us in the dividend growth investing community have been alive and underscores the resiliency of the company.

True to form, Johnson & Johnson reported consistent results once again in FY 2019, reporting its 36th consecutive year of adjusted operational earnings growth despite 3 recessions during this time, numerous military conflicts, and rampant political dysfunction.

Adding to the case for an investment in Johnson & Johnson, is the fact that the company is now trading at a 5% discount to my estimated fair value compared to the 9% premium it traded at last July.

Between its 3.1% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 0.5% annual valuation multiple expansion, Johnson & Johnson is positioned to deliver 9.6-10.6% annual total returns over the next decade.

I believe that the combination of Johnson & Johnson's reasonable valuation, stable operating fundamentals, AAA credit rating, and sustainable payout ratios has created a rare buying opportunity in this proven SWAN that offers satisfactory risk-adjusted total return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.