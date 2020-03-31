Cheesecake Factory: Whether It Can Remain Solvent Through Shutdown

Introduction

Many restaurants and retail operators may not survive this downturn in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I have been a long-term investor of The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) for several years, and have been bullish on the stock due to its growing dividend. While The Cheesecake Factory might look attractive trading at 52-week lows with an 8.9% dividend, they will now be faced with their greatest challenge in their history, and now I need to reassess if The Cheesecake Factory can remain solvent to withstand this economic downturn.

Announced Expense Reductions and Issues

The Cheesecake Factory was the first major lease holder to announce that they would not be paying rent on April 1st. Days later they announced the executive team and the Board of Directors were taking a 20% reduction in salaries. The corporate team and bakery administration employees would then take a reduction in pay by 10% to 20%. All reductions in pay take effect on April 1st. Because many of the restaurants are closed, 41,000 employees have been furloughed. The Cheesecake Factory was in front of announcing their issues. Unlike many other franchises, all domestic restaurants are corporate owned. This will make analyzing the ability to return to normal operations simpler. The analysis will look at the financial implications of the current shutdown on the balance sheet to understand if the company is well capitalized enough to sustain a prolonged shutdown. If it is not capitalized to sustain the shutdown, how much capital is necessary to raise and what will that mean for the stock price.

Guidance Withdrawn

Like many companies in today's current climate, the guidance for Q1 and full year 2020 that The Cheesecake Factory put out in Q4 2019 was withdrawn. This has been a common theme among publicly traded companies. The issue with projecting guidance has not been the drop in revenue, it is how long with the significantly reduced revenues last for. That is why when I analyze the financials for The Cheesecake Factory, I start by looking at the next full quarter. Nobody has a crystal ball to say how long this economic shutdown may last. But most estimates today are the economic shutdown will likely end the first week of June.

Dividend History

What first attracted me to The Cheesecake Factory was its growth in dividend coupled with its ability to sustain increasing the dividend payout at a healthy pace for many years to come. Prior to 2020, the cumulative average growth rate for dividends paid out was 32%. But no further dividends are anticipated after the $0.36 were paid out in Q1 2020. The company has not made a formal announcement yet on further dividend payouts, but it would be reckless to pay a dividend with the current cash crunch they are facing. With no further dividend being paid for the near future, the cash burn associated with the dividend should be eliminated from the analysis. The company will obtain a cash savings of $16 million a quarter by eliminating a dividend payout.

Quantifying Expense Reductions

The Cheesecake Factory mentioned several cost saving initiatives but did not provide guidance around how much this will save their cash burn during the economic downturn. As I previously mentioned, we can assume a $16 million reduction per quarter from dividends not being paid. I am making the following quarterly assumptions based on their comments from their March 25th 8-K:

$169 million from labor expenses; this is primarily from the 41,000 restaurant workers have been furloughed.

$52 million from other operating expenses; this will come primarily from reduced rent reductions and costs associated with their buildings. This includes but is not limited to percentage rent expense being reduced due to less sales, rent concessions or forgiveness with no new rental terms, reduced rents based on new rental terms, lower utility expenses, lower repairs and maintenance, etc.

$46 million from cost of sales; this will come from food, beverage, retail and bakery production supply costs due to closed restaurants.

$8 million from G&A; this is mainly from the reduced salaries to the executive, corporate, bakery administration and Board of Executives.

Total quarterly expense reductions during an economic shutdown are $291 million.

Balance Sheet

The timing of the economic shutdown could not come at a worse time for The Cheesecake Factory. The acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts had a negative impact on cash, The Cheesecake Factory had to pay $308 million upon closing of the acquisition. As of December 31st The Cheesecake Factory only had $58 million of cash on hand. More concerning, the company usually ran lean and kept very little debt on the books. Debt has increased to $290 million. The increase in debt was primarily related to the closing of Fox Restaurant Concepts acquisition.

Conclusion

For income investors, avoid The Cheesecake Factory. Assume the dividend will be eliminated for the time being and this will no longer be a stock for income investors.

But as I mentioned, that is not even the biggest concern. Investors need to ensure that the company remains solvent during the downturn. Based on the financial statements and reduction in sales, the company is not sufficiently capitalized to remain solvent. That should not come as a surprise considering they were the first to say they would not pay rent on April 1st.

So are the cost reductions enough? No. They are not enough. Based on the reduction in sales, the expense reduction plan the company put in place, plus the elimination of the dividend, my estimate is the company will burn $138 million in a full quarter impacted by the economic shutdown. With $58 million cash on hand, that leaves an $80 million gap.

The company may be able to pull down an additional $200 million of debt from existing debt agreements. Based on cash and the potential to pull down new debt, and ignoring any government bailouts, the company can withstand an economic shutdown for five to six months. I personally believe that the economic shutdown will last half that amount of time, and we will see the economy begin to reopen at the start of June. So The Cheesecake Factory can exit this economic shutdown solvent. If the recovery is V-shaped, as I believe it is, then I am less concerned holding this stock into an economic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.