Launching The High Yield Digest: Exclusive Data And Research For High-Yield Stocks And Bonds

This service is designed to provide high-yield income investors with access to my portfolio picks along with the data I use to examine an investment's viability.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Jeremy LaKosh's Marketplace service, High Yield Digest.

I've been investing in the stock market since 2000, with an active role in my investments starting in 2009. Roughly four years ago, I began to study alternative investment styles. I settled on a high-yield income portfolio consisting of high-yield corporate bonds and preferred shares. At the time, I knew the high-yield market tended to swing with the stock market, but I enjoyed the idea of having income during times of volatility that can help enhance my portfolio's liquidity.

Starting in 2017, I began dedicating "new money" toward high-yield fixed income. As the market moved upwards, I began selling common stocks from my portfolio and adding high-yield fixed income securities. By the end of 2019, my transition was completed with less than 20% of my portfolio in common stocks.

As I began to research the high-yield market, I was unable to find a product that compared all income securities. That need, plus the number of companies in my portfolio, led to my building of an Excel database to track the companies prices, yields, and financial data.

As my research progressed, I began sharing my income ideas on Seeking Alpha. Some articles focused solely on high-yield debt, others attempted to persuade readers against high-yield common dividends in exchange for the same company's high-yield debt or preferred shares. Followers began to encourage a Marketplace concept. After months of prayer and planning, I believe I have created a concept that will provide value to high-yield investors.

What You Can Expect

High Yield Digest subscribers will receive access to my real-time database, which includes pricing of more than 2,000 high-yield securities and more than 200 company dashboards with quarterly financial information. The database also includes my portfolio positions with a watch list. If there are any changes to the portfolio, a real-time trade alert article will be released.

The pricing data in the database will be updated daily, the portfolio's balances and position values will be updated monthly, and the financial information in the company dashboards will be updated quarterly.

The daily pricing summary sheet includes the following security information, with the ability to sort data by each column:

Pricing - The price of the security. Bonds are priced with the assumption of par being $100.00.

The price of the security. Bonds are priced with the assumption of par being $100.00. Coupon or Dividend/Coupon or Dividend Yield - The coupon or dividend is the income paid per security owned. The yield is the percentage of the security's coupon or dividend to the current cost.

The coupon or dividend is the income paid per security owned. The yield is the percentage of the security's coupon or dividend to the current cost. Call Information - Many securities are callable. The spreadsheet tracks which ones are, their call dates and prices, and their respective yield to call. Securities that are currently callable and trading above their call price are identified as call risks.

Many securities are callable. The spreadsheet tracks which ones are, their call dates and prices, and their respective yield to call. Securities that are currently callable and trading above their call price are identified as call risks. Maturity Information - Almost all bonds (and a couple preferred stocks) have a date of maturity where the investor receives cash for the face value (or par) of a company's bonds. Each maturing security has the maturity date listed along with the yield to maturity.

Almost all bonds (and a couple preferred stocks) have a date of maturity where the investor receives cash for the face value (or par) of a company's bonds. Each maturing security has the maturity date listed along with the yield to maturity. Tax Information - Using Quantum Online, I have indicated which securities are eligible for the 15% tax on income. A tax yield column also is included which calculates the after-tax yield on a security's income. Any security with no special tax treatment is taxed at a 24% rate. The tax yield gives investors an "apples to apples" comparison of all securities after tax income.

Using Quantum Online, I have indicated which securities are eligible for the 15% tax on income. A tax yield column also is included which calculates the after-tax yield on a security's income. Any security with no special tax treatment is taxed at a 24% rate. The tax yield gives investors an "apples to apples" comparison of all securities after tax income. Fixed to Floating Tracking - Any securities that are fixed to floating or floating are identified and monitored for changes in dividends.

The individual company dashboards include the following features:

Comparative Pricing - Tables and charts comparing the company's common dividend, preferred dividend, and coupon yield across the company's different securities options.

Tables and charts comparing the company's common dividend, preferred dividend, and coupon yield across the company's different securities options. Cash Flow Data and Charts - Tracking quarterly and trailing 12-month cash flow data, including cash flow from operations, capital expenditures (cash flow from investing activities for financial companies), free cash flow, net borrowing activity, and dividends paid.

Tracking quarterly and trailing 12-month cash flow data, including cash flow from operations, capital expenditures (cash flow from investing activities for financial companies), free cash flow, net borrowing activity, and dividends paid. Specialty Data Tracking - I also track data that is relevant to the specific company to identify invest-able trends.

I also track data that is relevant to the specific company to identify invest-able trends. "Whiteboard Section" - At the end of the corporate dashboard, I have included some notes and custom financial models created to cover either financial forecasts or expectations. Data may include historical financial guidance by management, debt maturity profile, cash flow estimates compared to dividends and debt, etc.

At the end of the corporate dashboard, I have included some notes and custom financial models created to cover either financial forecasts or expectations. Data may include historical financial guidance by management, debt maturity profile, cash flow estimates compared to dividends and debt, etc. Backlinks to Other Information - Links to company SEC filings, company investor relations pages, and other information also are included.

Additionally, any new positions I divulge in the High Yield Digest Marketplace will not be revealed on the free side of Seeking Alpha for at least two months. My writings will tend to center around earnings releases and any notable investment opportunities surrounding sudden price moves.

As a valued subscriber, if you have additional companies you'd like to include in the database, please feel free to suggest those additions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique sell off in the high-yield market with prices not seen since 2009. In this selloff, quality companies have investments yielding over 10%. I'm assessing and identifying these opportunities within my watchlist, available for viewing to my subscribers.

Proof of Concept Sale

For a limited time, I'm offering a free trial for subscribers to try before they buy. Also, if you choose to buy, I'm offering a 20% discount to the first 20 paid subscribers as part of my proof of concept. After the proof of concept sale ends, the cost of the subscription will be $49 per month.

Let's get this party started. Join High Yield Digest today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.