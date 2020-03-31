Akamai: Undercovered Beneficiary Of The COVID-19 Crisis

The company's market position has gone largely unnoticed by investors as shares have not seen the meteoric gains of similar beneficiaries Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK), or speculative beneficiaries such as Blue Apron (APRN) or Waitr Holdings (WTRH).

A Diamond In The Rough

In my view, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is the one of the best kept secret of the current COVID-19 stricken stock market. In a time when hundreds of millions have shifted to working from home and streaming has become so overwhelmed by demand that Netflix (NFLX) has been ordered to reduce video qualities, you may be surprised to hear that a company that facilitates both of these functions has traded down from recent highs along with the broader market. Consumers have flocked to beneficiaries of increased video streaming like Zoom (ZM) despite the company trading at an EV-to-revenue multiple of over 50x, and speculative food-delivery plays like Blue Apron (APRN) despite the company being in a highly distressed state and having a very troubling cash burn, but thus far Akamai has been seemingly snubbed despite its strong financial position and its strength in the cloud security and CDN industries. As a proponent of overall market efficiency, I do not believe this trend can continue for long. I am of the believe that Akamai is poised for a significant upside correction by the time it discloses 1Q20 earnings, and as of now, it is one of the few long positions that I feel comfortable initiating despite the extended market uncertainty.

Who Is Akamai

Akamai is a leading cloud and content delivery network provider that offers a suite of solutions for businesses needing top-of-class cloud security and particularly those that require over-the-top ("OTT") content delivery capabilities. Their customers are in industries including video streaming, software as a service ("SaaS"), mobile/on-demand gaming, and major federal government agencies. The company lists several notable customers in the following excerpt from their most recent 10-k filing:

"As of December 31, 2019, our customers included many of the world's leading corporations, including Adobe, Airbnb, Alibaba, Autodesk, Capital Group, Carnival Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Concur, Crate & Barrel, eBay, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, General Electric, Honda, IKEA, Japan Airlines, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Maersk Transportation & Logistics, Marriott, NBCUniversal, Panasonic, Panera Bread, PayPal, Philips, Qualcomm, Rabobank, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Spotify, Telefonica, Toshiba, Turner Broadcasting, Ubisoft, Viacom and The Washington Post. We also actively sell to government agencies. As of December 31, 2019, our public-sector customers included the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of the Treasury."

Akamai extrapolates the details of its operating results into geography, business-unit, activity-type, and core-internet platform customers. The company defines operating geography as US and Rest of World, operating activities as Media and Carrier and Web, and business units as CDN & Other and Cloud Security Solutions. As previously mentioned, management breaks-out core "Internet Platform" customers which they define as their six largest customers and the total sales attributable to these relationships.

The company is headquartered out of Cambridge, MA and has been led by CEO Frank Thomas Leighton since 2013.

Profitable Operations, A Strong Balance Sheet, & Consistent Free Cash Flows

Source: TIKR Terminal (Underlying data provided by S&P Capital IQ)

Akamai is a business which has consistently operated as a net profit positive enterprise, with FY19 margins posting the strongest numbers since 2015. Additionally, free cash flow margins have also been relatively between 12-16% when adjusted for new debt and equity capital raises. Unlike some of the other high-flying beneficiaries of the COVID-19 selloff, Akamai offers investors a stable business model that is able to turn a profit, rather than relying on leverage to purchase sales growth. (For a nominal view of the company's GAAP balance sheet, see below)

Source: Author Model, Data From Company 10-K & 10-Q filings

Additionally, Akamai reports several Non-GAAP figures including Non-GAAP operating & net incomes. These figures represent what the company views as a more pure version of their operating results that adds back the effects of legal matters, restructuring costs, amortization, and other key charges. Historical reconciliations can be found in the snippets below:

Source: Author Model, Data From Company 10-K & 10-Q filings, and Investor Relations Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted, Akamai is posting over $4.25 earnings per share vs $2.90 on a GAAP basis. From an EBITDA standpoint, the company has posted $1.2 billion up approximately 20% y/y. This reliable stream of operating profits means that the company's balance sheets are not being strained by any leverage beyond that of which the company's management deems appropriate for their road map (See below).

Source: Author Model, Data From Company 10-K & 10-Q filings

At the time of writing, Akamai is reporting cash & short-term investments of over $1.5 billion against long-term debt of just $2.53 billion (in senior notes and capital lease obligation).

Conservative Guidance Issued Pre-Crisis Means Consensus Estimates Are Likely Understated

Source: Guidance From Investor Relations

The table above has been taken from the company's investor relations page in a document detailing forward looking guidance. Although these expectations set by management of the business are reasonably aligned with historical results, many analysts feel these figures are overly conservative. In a note dated February 11th, 2020, Credit Suisse Analyst, Brad Zelnick noted "(The firm) expect(s) full year guidance will prove conservative given the increase in capex guidance and commentary indicating rational pricing." This is a sentiment that I generally agree with, and given the current market conditions, and macro environment, I believe there could be a justified catalyst for fairly significant out-performance. For my estimates (assuming 15% and 2% growth in Cloud Security and CDN respectively, while backing out the $6 million in non-recurring event specific revenues from 4Q20) see the snippets from my model below:

Source: Author's Proprietary Model

The key driver of deviation from my estimates vs consensus and guidance is the current transition of work from home and high demand for CDNs and OTT content leading sales to grow on aggregate 9% y/y FY20 vs estimates of 7%. This might not sound like a huge deviation, but given the company's strong margins flowing directly into free cash flow, and current rates leading to a low cost of equity, this makes for significant upside potential in my valuation.

Valuation & Price Objective

My valuation is based on a discounted cash flow (or "DCF") analysis. This valuation methodology examines the company's expected future free cash flow to firm and the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC" or opportunity cost). A price objective is derived by summing the future cash flows discounted by the WACC to estimate the company's terminal enterprise value (or value of all capital invested). From here, the analyst is able to back into equity value per share by subtracting debt & preferred shares, and adding back the company's cash balance, before dividing the result by diluted shares outstanding. This is one of the more conservative methods of equity valuation, but given the company's relatively low rate of sales growth, sustained trend of free cash flow generation, and the volatility of current markets making it difficult to spread forward comparable multiples (or "Comps"), it is my preferred method for evaluating Akamai.

Source: TIKR Terminal, Akamai Investor Relations, Author Estimates

The tables above show the inputs I used in finding cost of equity, cost of debt, and ultimately WACC. This is one of the most beneficial components of the company's strong valuation. Interest rates are currently near record lows on US government debt (used as the benchmark for risk-free asset returns), thus driving the cost of capital down. Additionally, Akamai is not a volatile security by any measure, thus its Beta coefficient (a measure of covariance with the market against the variance of the market, used to define a line of central tendency in linear regression of price activity) of less than 0.5 also drives down the capital cost. The result is a WACC of 3.72% meaning a very low discount rate for the future cash flows in my projection. For those curious as to how changes in cost of debt and cost of equity would impact the discount rate, you will find a sensitivity table adjacent to my projections.

Source: Author's Proprietary Model

Above you will find my projected unlevered free cash flow to firm, and a corresponding present value when discounted to the aforementioned WACC. The final figure in the bottom right-hand corner is the firm's terminal cash flow based on an 8x EBITDA multiple. A summation of these outputs and the corresponding calculations to reach a fair valuation can be found below:

Source: Author's Proprietary Model

The penultimate output of my model can be found in the tables above. A fair value per share of $113 is implied by the discounted cash flow model and my previously discussed estimated future operating results. The adjacent sensitivity table describes the various potential prices investors could expect based on changes in WACC and terminal EBITDA multiple. An implied bearish grey-sky scenario of $93 and a bullish blue-sky $133 per share represent the two extremes in the various hypothetical scenarios the table details. At the time of writing, my base price objective of $113 represents around 20% upside potential, making this a very attractive investment in a down market.

Key Risks

In my view, the biggest risk described in the company's 10-K is the risk of aggressive competitor pricing and internal development leading to a loss in core customer accounts. Internal research and development have cost Akamai key customers in the past, in fact Netflix (NFLX) was previously a key customer of Akamai technologies a decade ago. In the scenario we see customers abandon the platform, we could see unexpected strain on net & EBITDA margins, and future thus cash flows which would somewhat undermine the integrity of the discounted cash flow valuation. That being said, I view this outcome as unlikely given the current economic and market conditions.

Companies are currently looking to cut costs and of the two of the first places they are looking to are variable costs like R&D and advertising. It is unlikely a company will want to expend significant R&D expenditures into building an in-house replacement for Akamai during this time of crisis. Additionally, I do not view it likely that customers will be interested into entering into commitments with cheaper competitors that do not have as strong a financial position. In uncertain times, management teams will be wary of potential service providers that could go out of business or discontinue support of some of their product suite. This would leave a potential client in a precarious position and the subsequent expense could ultimately prove more costly than partnering with the higher priced, but more stable alternative.

Initiating Coverage With A Very Bullish Outlook

Akamai is a well-positioned company that will certainly prove to be a trusted partner to companies undergoing remote a transition to combat COVID-19. Even without these tailwinds, the company is in a strong financial position and deserves more attention from the market that it currently receives. I am initiating coverage of Akamai technologies going forward and I am assigning an initial price objective of $113 dollars with a 12-month time-horizon. My sentiment on the company is very bullish, and I will keep you updated as the company reports operating results in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.