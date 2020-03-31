Airlines Face Working Capital Pressure From Rising Tide Of Refund Requests

The outlook for U.S. airlines brightened last week, after Congress included relief provisions for the industry in the $2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law on Friday. Passenger carriers like Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA) will be eligible for a total of $25 billion in cash payments in exchange for maintaining their payroll through the end of September, as well as $25 billion of loans or loan guarantees. However, while this lifeline provides some breathing room for airlines, it's not a panacea.

The big problem for many airlines is that they typically run negative working capital balances, with advance ticket sales effectively providing zero-cost short-term financing. It's bad enough that bookings have plunged to near zero in recent weeks. But it could get worse, as some airlines would quickly fall into financial distress if they refunded previously-purchased tickets en masse. That's exactly what they could be forced to do if they cancel most of their flights this spring.

(Hawaiian Airlines has canceled nearly all of its long-haul flights for April. Image source: Hawaiian Airlines.)

Let's take a look at why mass refunds would pose serious risks for some airlines -- and what they are doing to try to blunt the impact of this threat.

Comparing advance ticket sales to cash

In theory, the rules governing refunds for canceled flights are very clear. "If your flight is cancelled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment," according to the Department of Transportation.

Given how aggressively airlines are cutting their schedules, this could make a lot of customers eligible for refunds. Hawaiian Airlines has eliminated more than 90% of its long-haul flights (which usually account for at least 75% of its revenue) through the end of April after Hawaii imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the island state. Hawaiian has also slashed its interisland flight schedule by more than 50%.

Meanwhile, United has reduced its April schedule by 68%. So far, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines have announced smaller schedule reductions, but they continue to make additional cuts of near-empty flights closer to the time of departure.

To understand the worst-case scenario, it's helpful to compare the airlines' cash, investments, and receivables balances to their advance ticket sales. Here's the data for United, Southwest, JetBlue, and Hawaiian as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Airline Cash, investments and accounts receivable Advance ticket sales Surplus Surplus as percentage of 2019 revenue United Airlines $6.3 billion $4.8 billion $1.5 billion 3% Southwest Airlines $5.2 billion $2.1 billion $3.0 billion 14% JetBlue Airways $1.6 billion $929 million $630 million 8% Hawaiian Holdings $716 million $425 million $291 million 10%

Data sources: Airline 2019 10-K filings. Restricted cash is excluded.

The good news is that all four of these airlines ended 2019 with more cash, investments, and receivables than advance ticket sales. Additionally, all four have been actively shoring up their liquidity over the past month by drawing on existing credit lines and arranging new secured debt.

On the other hand, these airlines have plenty of other short-term liabilities (such as accounts payable, accrued wages and benefits, and other accrued liabilities). They also have significant ongoing expenses such as rent for leased aircraft and facilities, maintenance expenses, technology costs, fuel costs and landing fees for their remaining flights, and interest. Southwest Airlines has the best balance sheet in the industry, so it could afford to issue refunds for a significant number of flights if necessary. United Airlines could not, as it would be left with very little cash relative to its size (and relative to its other near-term liabilities).

Airlines are trying to wriggle out of refunds

Considering its vulnerability to severe cash outflows relative to its financial resources in the event of mass refunds, it's not that surprising that United Airlines has been dragging its feet on this score. United (which has the largest international network of any U.S. airline) has canceled all but half a dozen long-haul international routes through May. It has also canceled more than half of its domestic schedule, although it has only removed two destinations from its domestic network (Mammoth Lakes and Stockton, California). Yet in most cases, it is not volunteering refunds.

For international flights that are disrupted by more than six hours, United Airlines is offering a credit valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. At the end of the 12-month period, the airline will refund any unused credit balances to customers. This policy will effectively delay most refunds to late 2020 or early 2021, by which point United hopes that booking activity will have rebounded (generating cash inflows to offset refunds).

For domestic flights, United Airlines is allowing refunds for itineraries that have been disrupted by more than six hours. Otherwise, even if your original flight was canceled, the carrier is only offering credits. It may be possible to negotiate refunds on a case-by-case basis, but United isn't making it easy. A lack of clear DOT policies related to refund eligibility for "significant delays" has created a gray area in consumer protection law enabling these policies.

(Image source: United Airlines)

Other airlines have more liberal refund policies. That said, they generally aren't advertising the availability of refunds for canceled flights. Instead, they are attempting to automatically rebook customers on alternate flights when possible and pushing credits for future travel when no reasonable alternate itineraries are available.

Another way that airlines are mitigating the cash impact of refunds is by waiting as long as possible to cancel flights. While airlines are providing blanket waivers of their usual change and cancellation fees, customers who proactively cancel are only entitled to credits: not refunds. Thus, airlines can play a game of "chicken" with customers, hoping that most customers will cancel and lock in flight credits before the airline cancels and has to offer refunds to remaining customers.

For example, JetBlue canceled four of its five scheduled flights from Newark to Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 30. Traffic on this route has probably fallen even more than the 90%-plus declines seen nationwide, due to a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all people arriving in Florida from the New York metro area. Yet as of Monday afternoon, JetBlue still had three scheduled flights on that route for Tuesday: all with very few seats filled and basic economy tickets available for just $18 one-way (far below cost). JetBlue may well cancel one or two of those three flights, but by waiting, it can reduce its refund liabilities as customers proactively cancel their tickets.

In some cases, airlines may also be operating money-losing flights just to minimize near-term cash outflows. If variable costs like fuel and landing fees are low enough compared to the amount that would need to be refunded if the flight were canceled, there would be a potential rationale for operating flights that aren't warranted by demand.

Another reason to prefer better balance sheets

Working capital movements related to refunds are mainly a short-term headwind for airlines. As travel returns over the next year or two (albeit probably not rebounding to 2019 levels right away), advance ticket sales will provide big cash inflows, offsetting the current outflows. That said, this short-term headwind is dangerous for airlines with weak balance sheets.

Southwest Airlines faces very limited risk. As of mid-March, the airline had increased its unrestricted cash balance to $6.2 billion by drawing $1 billion on its credit line and entering into a new $1 billion credit facility. It also had $10 billion of unencumbered aircraft that could support additional borrowings, if necessary. This gives it plenty of leverage to negotiate good terms for federal government assistance, as it can self-finance near-term losses if necessary.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

JetBlue is also in fairly good position. In mid-March, it issued $1 billion of secured debt, boosting its cash balance to roughly $2.2 billion. It still has plenty of unencumbered aircraft that it can borrow against. Even Hawaiian Holdings is in decent shape. On March 16, it drew down the full $235 million available on its credit facility, bolstering its cash reserves. Additionally, most of its A321neos (which are virtually brand-new) are unencumbered. Those planes could support hundreds of millions of dollars in additional borrowings.

By contrast, United Airlines would be extremely vulnerable if regulators forced it to offer refunds to more customers whose flights were canceled. As of March 9, it had $6 billion of cash plus $2 billion available on its credit facility, and it borrowed another $500 million last week. However, with a more liberal refund policy, it could burn through this cash quickly. And with higher leverage than many peers entering 2020, it has less capacity to borrow additional sums (relative to its size, of course).

This doesn't mean United is doomed, by any means. Regulators may permit it to continue its stingy refund policies. And as one of the three largest U.S. airlines, it could be eligible for at least $10 billion of grants and loans from the federal government. However, it has less leverage to bargain for better terms if the federal government demands equity compensation for any relief. Moreover, if travel demand recovers very slowly next year, even with federal aid, United could run into financing problems.

Any investment in the airline industry is extremely risky right now. The potential upside may be enough to justify the risk, but that's more likely to be true for airlines with better balance sheets like Southwest and JetBlue. That's where I plan to focus my investment dollars for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU, HA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV and Jan. 2022 $10 calls on JBLU.