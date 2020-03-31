DSE And JMLP: Unsustainable Premiums To NAV Make These 2 MLP CEFs Strong Sells

Both funds also trade at ridiculous premiums, which could narrow at any minute.

DSE and JMLP are small, thinly traded MLP funds with collapsing share prices, NAVs, and AUMs. I see these funds as very likely to close in the near future.

I'll keep this article very short. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) are currently trading with premiums to NAV of 72% and 55% respectively. These premiums are completely unsustainable, and will almost certainly result in substantial short-term shareholder losses. If there are any SeekingAlpha readers invested in these funds, they should very strongly consider selling them, and sooner rather than later.

Fund and Industry Analysis

Energy stock prices and valuations have collapsed during the past few weeks, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, plummeting oil prices, depressed consumer spending, and bearish market sentiment. All relevant industry indexes are down by more than 50% YTD:

Data by YCharts

The vast majority of MLP CEFs have seen even greater losses, due to their use of leverage, ruinous during downturns, and emphasis on low-quality high-yield securities. The average MLP CEF is down by more than 70% YTD in both NAV and price:

(Source: Cefdata.com)

DSE and JMLP have both underperformed relative to the average MLP CEF on a NAV basis, and are down 90% and 82%, respectively:

Data by YCharts

Collapsing NAVs and fund outflows have caused AUMs in both funds to significantly decrease in the past few months. Both funds are currently very tiny, and also thinly traded. DSE and JMLP are also at significant risk of closure, as AUMs are simply too low to warrant an investment management team to administer the funds.

Data by YCharts

Both funds have, however, performed significantly better on a price basis, and are 'only' down by 84% and 71% YTD, respectively:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, both funds have seen skyrocketing premiums to NAV. These currently stand at 72% and 55%, respectively:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the disconnect between NAV and price performance of the funds, and the resultant premiums, has been due to the small level of AUMs of both funds. There is simply insufficient liquidity or investors to ensure that the funds trade at reasonable levels. As CEFs lack the redemption mechanism present in the more common ETFs, there is sometimes little pressure to ensure that these premiums and discounts close.

In any case, these are completely unsustainable premiums, and will almost certainly result in sizable shareholder losses in the coming weeks, if not days, irrespective of underlying industry or economic conditions.

I've been keeping a close eye on premium and discount rates for MLP CEFs for the past few weeks, and have noticed several cases of the above. As an example, if you look at the graph above you can see that both of these funds had very sizable premiums during March 9. In the following week, share prices for these funds collapsed, even though the market performed reasonably well:

Data by YCharts

Finally, DSE also sports a completely unsustainable leverage ratio of 87%. The fund is almost certainly going to forced to deleverage at the end of the month. Assets will be sold at NAV, which should help narrow the fund's premium, leading to sizable shareholder losses. The fund's excessive leverage also means that shareholders could be wiped out if losses mount, a distinct possibility. Honestly, I think that these leverage ratios are incredibily irresponsible, and that the fund's investment managers are being reckless with shareholder money.

(Source: DSE Corporate Website)

I could not find recent leverage information for JMLP.

Conclusion - Strong Sell

DSE and JMLP's sizable premiums to NAV are, in my opinion, completely unsustainable, and will almost certainly lead to double-digit shareholder losses in the coming days. Both funds are also very tiny, and could very easily shut down in the coming months, which should also result in sizable shareholder losses. If there are any readers with investments in these funds, strongly consider selling them, to avoid any further losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.