Walmart Overpriced For Growth

Image from Forbes

Walmart (WMT) needs no introduction, they are one of the great American companies; however, Walmart's best days are over. They have expanded across the globe and like many multinational companies, the International segment does not enjoy the same economies of scale. This article articulates the subpar returns earned from International stores and how Walmart, in recognition of this, has scaled back its investment.

Economies of Scale

Walmart has 11,500 stores across the world. In the United States, 187 distribution centers serve 5,542 Walmart and Sam's Club stores. Internationally, 221 distribution centers serve 6,146 retail stores. Despite Walmart having more distribution centers and retail stores internationally, the United States creates almost 3 times as much revenue. Walmart has economies of scale in the U.S. market, yet not internationally.

Advertising is also an example of a place Walmart enjoys economies of scale. Consider, if Walmart places an advertisement on a television show in a city where it has 50 stores and Target (TGT) has 15 stores, the cost per store for the advertisement is much less for Walmart than Target. The graph below displays advertising expense as a percent of revenue for Target and Walmart.

Operating Divisions

Walmart operates in bricks & mortar retail, e-retail (e-commerce), international bricks & mortar, and membership-based wholesale. In my opinion, I believe Walmart has a strong competitive advantage in bricks & mortar retail in the U.S. as well as the membership-based wholesale (Sam's Club) yet while they are a strong player in e-retail in the U.S., they are not the dominant player.

According to emarketer, Amazon (AMZN) has roughly 50% market share in U.S. e-retail followed by eBay (EBAY) with 6.6%, Apple (AAPL) with 3.9%, then Walmart with 3.7%, Home Depot (HD) with 1.5%, Best Buy (BBY) at 1.3%, and the rest fragmented among many companies.

Competition is fierce in the areas Walmart competes. The table below lists some of the larger competitors in each market. There are many great companies here, all worthy opponents in each market.

Operating Segments

Walmart operates in three segments: Walmart USA, International, and Sam's Club. The graph below provides some color of how much revenue is generated from each segment.

Over the past 10 years, Walmart U.S. grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, while International grew 2.2%, and Sam's Club grew by 2.1%. International growth was strong in 2011 and 2012 yet has since declined. The graph below shows growth by segment by year.

The International segment is also the least profitable segment. The graph below displays ROIC (return on invested capital) by segment. The company's commentary from their annual report is "The overall gross profit rate for Walmart International is lower than that of Walmart U.S. primarily because of its merchandise mix." As mentioned above, Walmart does not enjoy the same economies of scale internationally as they do in the U.S. with respect to distribution.

It is therefore comforting to know Walmart recognizes the fact that Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club segments are far more profitable and are investing more into them than into the International segment. The graph below shows the capital expenditures (CAPEX) by segment. The figures have been adjusted to allocate the corporate capital expenditures into each segment on a revenue weighted basis.

The table below shows how Walmart has adjusted capex over time. Each segment percentage represents its share of Walmart's overall capital expenditures.

Walmart annual reports, Author's calculations

Growth

Even with online sales growing 37% in 2019, Walmart's growth has slowed over time. Operating margins are more volatile than Revenue and PP&E, yet all have slowed to modest growth at best.

Operating Margins

It is generally not the revenue (top line as many refer to it) which declines over time, it is the operating margins, the margins a company has after the goods have been bought and all other operating expenses have been paid and depreciation expensed. The graph below displays Walmart's historical operating margins. Beginning in 2015, the trend has declined substantially, from about 6% down to 4%, down 33%. Consider Amazon has 5.3% operating margins and Target has 6% operating margins.

The graph below displays the operating margins of Walmart and Amazon. Note: I pulled Amazon's annual data forward to align with Walmart's fiscal year. Amazon has a great advantage over Walmart. Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a high-margin business with roughly 30% operating margins. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all ships. As AWS becomes a larger part of the overall Amazon business, the company's overall operating margins will continue to climb.

Operating margins vary widely for business depending upon what they sell and what their mix of products is like. Kroger (KR) is predominantly a grocery store and has very low operating margins. Big Lots' (BIG) focus is furniture and home goods. They realize they cannot compete with Walmart on grocery - so most of their food items are snack oriented vs. staples. Costco (COST) has a great private label in Kirkland and enjoys higher margins. Best Buy sells electronics, which is also fiercely competitive yet more profitable than grocery. Target, while offering grocery, the category represents only 19% of their total revenue. For Walmart, grocery represents 56% of total revenue.

Strategic Summary

Walmart is a great company with barriers to entry, economies of scale, and some customer captivity. It would appear their best days are behind them as growth has slowed and operating margins have declined. In the early days, Walmart entered small markets and put many Mom & Pop stores out of business with their low prices and wide selection. As they have grown, the Supercenter containing groceries as well as apparel and general items has become the norm. I would suggest Dollar General (NYSE:DG) now operates the type of store Walmart used to, back in the 80s. Many of their stores are in towns with a population of 1,000 to 5,000 people. While many of those who live in small towns will drive 20 minutes to Walmart for their weekly shopping, if they want a 2-liter bottle of Coke, they will likely go to the local Dollar General.

Sam's Club competes with Costco. Both are steady businesses and operate the same style of membership-based bulk retail. Strategically they operate in much of the same manner Home Depot and Lowe's (LOW) operate. Essentially an oligopoly market. We don't have same store sales information for only Sam's Club, but the graph below displays same store sales for Walmart, Dollar General, and Costco. In most years, Walmart falls behind both of these competitors.

Lastly, given 56% of Walmart's sales are in the grocery segment (per SEC filings), it is worth mentioning a non-publicly traded competitor in Aldi. Walmart has been known as a discount retailer and the store one could shop at and feel confident they were getting a competitive low price. In a recent article by Nathaniel Meyersohn, Aldi has significantly lower prices than Walmart. For a basket of goods, they suggest Aldi is 18% cheaper than Walmart. During the financial crisis, perhaps many middle-class families began shopping at Aldi and never switched back, at least for goods they could purchase from Aldi such as fresh produce. And without getting personal, at Aldi there is someone at the checkout isle vs. Walmart where I generally have to do it myself. I feel if I must do the work, I should get the discount and not pay more.

Valuation

Here I will conduct two valuations for Walmart, an asset value and an earnings power value. These are the methods taught at Columbia Business School's value investing program and a part of the Graham Dodd value investing continuum. See Bruce Greenwald's Value Investing, from Graham to Buffett and Beyond for more information about this type of valuation.

Asset Value

The asset value should be looked at as how much it would cost to reproduce the assets, both physical and intangible. Looked at another way, how much would it cost a new entrant to enter the market. Walmart owns most of their stores, has a widely recognized brand new, and a giant workforce - all making it challenging to value.

Real estate is found on the balance sheet under GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices) at historical cost. For someone like Walmart, which owns thousands of stores, and has owned many of them for a long time, the real estate may be worth far more than its balance sheet value.

To determine the value of the real estate, I have taken the square footage Walmart has, roughly 1.2 billion square feet, and multiplied by $100 a square foot. Prices will vary by location, yet this seems to be a conservative value based on current commercial real estate values.

The Walmart brand is also a valuable asset. Forbes suggests the Walmart brand is worth $26.3 billion while Brandz suggests $27.3 billion.

An alternative method to valuing the brand is to capitalize the advertising expenses. Last year, Walmart spent $3.7 billion on advertising. If you capitalize it at 10%, the brand would be worth $37 billion. At this point, there are three different estimates and one can then decide how aggressive or conservative to be with their valuation.

The workforce Walmart has is also very valuable. To replace the millions of people who do the work every day to unload the trucks, stock the shelves, help customers, etc. would be very costly. To value the workforce, the number of employees multiplied by their salary multiplied by the cost a headhunter or recruiter would charge to hire the employees. The table below shows the calculations.

Other small adjustments I made include, increasing the value of the land Walmart owns by 20% and discounting fixtures, vehicles, etc. by 50%. As we are dealing with replacement cost, depreciation does not apply. With respect to Goodwill, the value will be set to $0, as Goodwill is a plug variable and not an asset. In terms of Economic Goodwill, it has been covered by valuing the intangibles such as the brand and workforce. The table below displays my asset value for Walmart.

Walmart Annual report, Author's calculations

Earnings Power Value

For the weighted average cost of capital (discount rate), I simply used an 8% cost of equity given the low interest rate environment and Walmart's weighted cost of debt. It is very straightforward. Just over 7% and in line with what FactSet (FDS) suggests as a WACC as well.

The earnings power value is the value of Walmart assuming no growth. I also made adjustments, such as using a 5-year historical average of operating margins and most current effective tax rate.

I began with last year's revenue, used an average operating margin and current tax rate to calculate NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). To calculate earnings power, I simply divided NOPAT by the discount rate. To obtain the market value I subtracted net debt. The one adjustment I made here was to leave 10% of cash for operating and deduct the rest from debt.

One will notice the Earnings Power Value is higher than the Asset Value. This suggests Walmart is a franchise business and exhibits barriers to entry. The strategic analysis suggests Walmart has economies of scale which allows the company to maintain their barriers to entry.

The current market capitalization of Walmart today is $323 billion, which is 52% higher than the Earnings Power Value I have calculated of $212 billion. Is it worth it? An investor needs to decide this for themselves; remember, it is important to understand that if you are buying Walmart you are paying for growth and Walmart is not a high growth company based on this analysis.

Expected Return for Walmart

A franchise business such as Walmart can be valued in terms of return. The expected return for Walmart is comprised of its distribution yield, organic growth, and economic growth.

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and interest paid divided by Enterprise Value (market value of stock + net debt).

My calculation of 2.2% represents the most current cash flow statement information, yet the 10-year average distribution yield is closer to 5%.

There are a couple of methods of calculating organic growth. Using an average of 10 years of growth for revenue, operating earnings (EBIT), and PP&E, organic growth is less than 1%.

The second method of calculating organic growth utilizes ROIC (return on invested capital). Ideally, one would like to know how much the company can earn by investing an additional dollar of capital. What many investors fail to realize is if the company is earning less than its cost of capital, then the more it grows the more value is destroyed. Growth investors may get into trouble without this realization.

The table below has figures from 2019. The 10-year average however is 3.4%.

Adding together the distribution yield with organic growth suggests a return between 2.7% to 8.4%. A United States 10-year Treasury bond is paying around 1%. From an opportunity cost point of view, even 2.7% looks better than 1%.

Consider the market multiple

The final piece an investor should keep in mind is the market multiple. In the graph below, I examine the EV/EBIT multiple Walmart is trading at. Buying at a high multiple generally suppresses returns.

Final Thoughts

Should you invest in Walmart? It depends. Walmart makes sense for an investor with below-average risk tolerance and/or a short-time horizon.

If you are a long-term value investor looking for great values, Walmart does not look as interesting as some of the other opportunities out there right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, TGT, BIG, KSS, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not meant to be investment advice. Risks of investing may include a permanent loss of capital (money). It is highly recommended investors do their own research before making an investment in any stocks or securities.