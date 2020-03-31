We Sold Pan American Silver Before The Big Fall, What Happens Next

Factoring in cash costs, even if metal prices are well below what we forecast, the company should be very earnings positive.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have long covered and traded. The name continues to be volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few years. You may recall that on February 25th, we made the decision to sell 65% of the position, which effectively backed out our entire principal investment, plus a tidy profit. The rest we let run, playing with the house's money, with the plan to collect any future dividends or capital gains. We believe this is how you really build wealth through effective trading. That said, shares are down sizably from this point, mostly following panic selling in the markets. We think in the low teens, this stock is a buy. Silver has been crushed. Gold took it on the chin during the panic selling. However, gold has recouped much of its losses, while silver has also begun to rally off the lows. In the present column, we revisit the critical metrics you should be aware of. Our projections for 2020 have us and remaining bullish and looking to buy back shares in the $13 range.

Precious metal production has increased

When the company reported its fourth quarter it was an impressive end to a pretty strong year. In Q4, Pan American produced a good 6.58 million ounces of silver. This was up 4% year-over-year from the 6.31 million ounces in Q4 2018.

So, what drove the increases? Well, much of the changes we saw in production were due to planned and expected transitions at the Alamo Dorado mine which was being phased out, but more importantly from increased production at most sites. Below is a summary of site-specific silver and gold production:

Source: Q4 earnings presentation slides

As you can see, this growth is quite strong with only San Vicente coming in below our expectations for production results.

With the above totals in mind, overall precious metal production in 2019 was in line with expectations. The company produced 6.6 million ounces of silver in Q4 2019, bringing total production in 2019 to 25.9 million ounces. Consolidated gold production was 173,900 ounces in Q4 and 559,200 ounces for the full year. This was a solid set of numbers, but the cost controls were a bigger story here.

Cost controls help drive margins and earnings

Let us be clear. Rising costs in the precious metals mining space had been a real problem the last few years. As we especially saw in 2017 to early 2019, with a lower silver and gold price compared to several years ago, the only way to survive was to lower costs.

This really reversed in the summer of 2019 when metal prices began their resurgence. As metal prices rose, some miners saw cost inflation which we felt was a bit silly. We will say that miners with huge cost increases right now for production should be avoided. PAAS has maintained strong fiscal discipline and that is shown here in the location-specific cash cost and all-in sustaining costs or AISC:

Source: Q4 earnings slides

Good costs controls were maintained in Q4 2019, and for the year, the company managed to control consolidated cash costs. While some mines saw increase, others saw decreases, but the overall story here was that total costs were pretty well-controlled.

The "Silver Segment" cash costs and AISC in FY 2019 were $6.39 and $10.46 per silver ounce sold, respectively, both of which were within the company's 2019 annual guidance. The "Gold Segment" cash costs and AISC in FY 2019 were $712 and $948 per gold ounce sold, respectively, both of which were below the company's annual guidance for 2019.

Overall, the "Consolidated Silver Basis AISC" in FY 2019 was $4.44 per silver ounce sold, which was way below the company's 2019 annual guidance range of $6.00-7.50 per ounce. Now with costs being controlled, strong metal prices also helped.

There was strength in most metal prices which put the icing on the cake for revenues and earnings

Higher production can help revenues, while low costs can help earnings. However, to really move the needle on performance, the company needed help from metal prices. As we all know, the price of silver and especially gold soared through 2019. Pricing was strong in the quarter for all metals, though copper and zinc fell slightly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The average realized price of silver rose 24% to $17.84 per ounce. However, gold prices were also up 20% to $1,479 per ounce versus Q4 2018. This is stellar pricing and exactly why this miner, along with so many others, saw its stock skyrocket in the last few months. While copper and zinc fell a touch, overall base metal pricing was still solid, and lead showed a gain of 5%. All of this combined to benefit the top line. For Q4 2019, Pan American Silver saw revenue growth that was impressive relative to 2018 and is now in a defined uptrend, thanks to metal price improvements:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What was impressive was that Pan American saw over $400 million in revenue. This is more than a double up from last year's comparable quarter by 133%, reflecting the higher prices of most metals and increased production.

What we found exciting in addition to our revenue target being surpassed was that our earnings estimates were beaten by $0.13 and grew by $0.34 per share from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Thanks to the great cost controls we mentioned above, adjusted earnings were $68.9 million, or $0.33 per share, a big turnaround from a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

So, now what?

Make no mistake, the COVID-19 has demolished equities. Even gold and silver were sold off in an effort to raise cash. The metals are starting to rebound now as investors seek defense. We expect a strong 2020, driven by still strong precious metals pricing and continued cost controls. That said we are reducing our outlook on pricing from average prices of $18 for silver and $1,600 for gold to $16 for silver and $1,550 for gold. These are still very solid numbers. Strength will come from increased production. We are targeting production of 28.0 million ounces of silver, 640,000 ounces of gold, and single-digit percentage increases in base metals. As for costs, the company is guiding for $4.50-6.50 in consolidated cash costs as well as $10.25-11.75 in all-in sustaining cash costs. Therefore, even if metal prices are well below what we forecast, the company should be earnings positive. With a huge selloff in the stock, we want to reenter but are targeting $13.

