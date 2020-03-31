Hanmi Financial's Earnings To Dip Amid Challenging Rates Environment

Earnings are likely to decline this year due to the rate-sensitivity of margin. Maturing high-cost deposits and shift in loan mix can ease the pressure on margin.

Earnings of Hanmi Financial (HAFC) are likely to dip this year due to the sensitivity of net interest margin to interest rate decline. However, loans will likely continue to grow this year due to management's initiatives, which will support earnings. Moreover, provisions will likely decline in 2020 after surging in 2019 on the back of a problematic relationship. Overall, I'm expecting HAFC's earnings to decrease by 7% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price, making HAFC a feasible investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, risks are high in the near-term of four to five months because the COVID-19 pandemic can result in variance between the earnings estimates and actual results posted. USA's trade relations with other countries also pose a risk because HAFC mainly caters to the Asian-American banking space with international links. Due to high risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HAFC for the near-term.

Interest Rate Cuts to Drag Net Interest Income

The recent 150bps cut in the federal funds rate is likely to compress HAFC's net interest margin, NIM, this year. On the other hand, maturing certificates of deposits, CDs, will lead to a fall in costs, thereby softening the blow from the rate cuts. Around $1.4 billion worth of CDs, or 89% of total CDs, are scheduled to mature this year, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Moreover, a shift in the loan mix will also support NIM in 2020. The management plans to shift its loans mix from lower-yielding residential mortgages to higher-yielding equipment finance and commercial and industrial, C&I, loans, as mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call.

According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the 10-K filing, a 100bps cut in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 3.28% over twelve months. Considering the simulation results and the upcoming changes in deposit and loan mix, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 15bps year-over-year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth will likely partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. The management expected loans to grow at a low-to-mid-single-digit rate at the time of the fourth-quarter conference call. The management is undertaking several initiatives, including the Corporate Korean Desk initiative, to boost loan growth. However, headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic will likely counter management's efforts and constrain loan growth. Consequently, I'm expecting net loans to increase by just 1.0% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Provisions Charges to Decline After Surging in 2019

Provisions charges are likely to decline this year after surging last year on the back of a problematic relationship. I'm expecting provisions charges in 2020 to still be higher than the average for years 2013 to 2018 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. HAFC's loan portfolio is concentrated in commercial sector loans, which are susceptible to the pandemic due to the shutdown of several businesses. Moreover, the adoption of the new accounting standard, called CECL, will also likely lead to higher provisions charges. Overall, I'm expecting provisions charges to decline by 7.2% year-over-year in 2020 to $28 million. This estimate leads to a provisions-to-gross-loans ratio of 60bps, as opposed to a ratio of 65bps in 2019.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 7%

Non-interest expense is likely to be stable this year due to management's efforts to control costs. HAFC closed 5 branches, or 10% of its branch network, in 2019 as part of its cost-cutting measures. The lower number of branches will reduce occupancy costs in 2020. On the other hand, efforts to expand the balance sheet, including the Corporate Korean Desk initiative, will likely drive non-interest expenses. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to be little changed in 2020 compared to 2019.

The compression in NIM is likely to drag earnings this year, while loan growth and dip in provisions charges are likely to support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting HAFC's earnings to decline by 6.7% and earnings per share to decline by 2.9% in 2020. The difference in the rates of decline in earnings and earnings per share is attributable to a lower number of shares outstanding. I'm expecting the management to buyback around 1 million shares in 2020 under the share repurchase program. The following table presents my income statement estimates.

Risks are unusually high for HAFC in the coming months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm expecting the effects of the pandemic to disappear by August this year. If the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectation, then actual loan growth this year can miss my estimate. Moreover, provisions charges can exceed my expectations if the COVID-19 pandemic gets prolonged beyond the third quarter. Furthermore, provisions charges can be affected if trade issues resurface ahead of the presidential elections. Due to these risks, investors should be cautious about investing in HAFC in the near-term of four to five months.

I'm expecting HAFC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.24 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a very attractive dividend yield of 9.1%. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a high payout ratio of 93%. Nevertheless, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the payout ratio was at a similarly high level in 2019 when the management refrained from cutting dividends.

Near-term Risks Justify a Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value HAFC. The stock traded at a P/B multiple of 1.13 in 2019. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast book value per share of $17.8 gives a target price of $20.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a 90.4% upside from HAFC's March 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The target price shows that HAFC is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation, considering a holding period of nine months. However, risks are high in the near-term as noted above. I believe that HAFC's price will remain depressed in the next few months due to the high level of risks; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

