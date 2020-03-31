How Dividend Investors Should Adapt Their Portfolios Now

Written by Sam Kovacs

The volatility in the past few weeks has flipped upside down many dividend investors' portfolios. The market reached its top 1 month ago now. The S&P 500 is down 25% since then. Certain sectors have been slayed, while a scarce number of industries have been somewhat spared. This article will look at broad strategy for dividend investors: what questions should they be asking, and what tweaks should they make -if any-to their portfolios?

A month ago, when I published my last article on HP Inc. (HPQ), the COVID-19 pandemic seemed very much focused on China. I had planned a holiday in the first weeks of March, which I took to focus on personal development. Robert also needed a break from all the stock market related work we had been doing without interruption for a long time.

It was curious that our planned break coincided perfectly with some of the worst weeks the market has seen in quite some time. In the process, I have managed to get myself stuck in Indonesia, which extended my break from work and from writing on Seeking Alpha as I made arrangements for my extended stay in Bali. But April is around the corner (as of the time of writing) and both Robert & I have to get back to it.

Some of you might have experienced some losses, or at least seen part of your gains disappear. How should you approach such a situation? After doing an assessment of our portfolios, Robert & I believed it would be helpful for fellow dividend investors to create a simple three step process everybody can follow.

Commit to remain coolheaded. Review your strategy and goals. Decide on appropriate changes. Slash all risky dividends Consider your sector allocation Go bargain shopping

1. Commit to remain coolheaded

I cannot write this article without starting with this. As you assess the situation and decide which tweaks you should make to your portfolio, you must commit to remain coolheaded. Whatever you do, do not make decisions in haste. Ask anybody in a bull market if they are in it for the long haul, and they will tell you they most definitely are, that they have the risk appetite to handle the inevitable and painful downturns. Yet it is not your words in a bull market which define you as an investor, but your actions when it hits the fan.

If you are freaking out about the COVID-19's continued rise in the United States, if your family members are sick, or you are stressed in anyway, please take the advice from the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland:

Don't just do something, stand there!

The advice might seem controversial, but it isn't. In a recent paper, Extreme Stress & Investor Behavior, researchers found that under stress, traders perform worse and are less likely to initiate trades on new stocks.

There is no doubt that you will have some biases that kick in under duress. The last thing you want to do is make trades which you will regret only weeks from now. If you cannot act rationally now, you are better off postponing your decisions to when you can come back to the table with a clear head.

2. Review your strategy

Ideally you already have some form of written trace of your strategy. Now is a good term to remember your strategy and your goals, so that you act with your long term welfare in mind, rather than just to reassure yourself in the short term.

Robert & I share a similar strategy, only with a different timeline (the old man is 30 years older than me, after all…).

Our goal: We seek to invest in dividend stocks which will provide us with sufficient income to live comfortably through retirement. To maximize our income potential, we purchase stocks when we believe they are relatively undervalued and might sell them when they are relatively overvalued. (The rationale behind the latter part is well explained in our article "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income".)

From this short statement, it is easy for us to extract a few key ideas which should govern any modifications to our portfolios:

Our goal is to have sufficient income in retirement.

That implies that we will only buy stocks which we believe have the ability to continue paying us dividends for a long time.

We will only buy stocks we believe are relatively undervalued and sell when they are relatively overvalued (or the dividend safety is at risk).

We remain net buyers in all markets while we save part of our primary income in order to invest.

With this clear reminder, it is now easier for us to look at our portfolios and ask ourselves how we can act in a way which serve our ultimate goal.

3. Decide on appropriate changes

Finally you are ready to make changes to your portfolio. As rudimentary and obvious as this sounds, having a step by step process you run in volatile times before acting can significantly improve your performance. If you haven't read the Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande, I highly recommend it. In it he explains how fighter pilots and hospitals have significantly improved performance by implementing checklists. It seems that with extremely complex tasks like flying a sophisticated aircraft or performing open heart surgery, having a checklist leaves you better off. Checklists can help you for investing as well.

The current contents of this article could be summarized in a checklist as such:

Make sure you are coolheaded. If you aren't coolheaded, go away and start over later. Remind yourself of your goal and strategy Ask yourself what changes are appropriate.

And there are many changes which could be appropriate for your portfolio. We will look at a few tweaks you can make to your portfolio.

These will depend on your outlook of the spread of the pandemic. I believe at this stage that it will still get significantly worse before it gets better.

Therefore, to serve my goal of maximizing my long-term income potential, I first need to assess whether or not there are stocks in my portfolio which are likely to cut their dividend.

During bull markets it is easy to become complacent, as everything seems good and only getting better. We are all at risk of being overly optimistic, we are all at risk of investing in stocks whose dividend might not be secure. Robert & I try to identify only safe dividend stocks to invest in, but we still want to consider how things have now changed.

Therefore we want to make sure our stocks generate sufficient cash flow to pay for their dividend with a sufficient margin of safety. We also want to ensure that they have good interest coverage ratios and have sufficient cash on their balance sheet.

These are checks we do before buying stocks anyway, but now is a great time to get further confirmation.

Second, we want to consider our sector allocation. If you are over exposed to certain sectors, you have been hit hard. You want to stay ahead of the curve when adjusting your sector allocation. You can't decide to cut down on tech, consumer discretionary now in favor of utilities and consumer staples. You'd end up selling low and buying high. To have a better understanding of how dividend investors can apply sector allocation strategy, you can read this article we wrote last year "Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors".

The above graph from Fidelity shows the generic behavior you can expect. This time some of these trends have remained constant, as staples, healthcare and utilities have outperformed the rest.

If you are over exposed to sectors which will do badly in a recession and in the early cycle of a recovery (namely energy and communication services), you might want to adjust your current portfolio weightings. You might just choose to allocate new cash to opportunities within certain sectors, rather than making too many changes in your portfolio.

Robert & I became increasingly defensive last summer, as we felt that the bull market had had a nice run, and we were willing to forego some profit in order to increase our allocation to staples and utilities. We explained this in the article we published in August titled "What A Recession Proof Stock Looks Like".

In that article, we attempted to identify what made a recession proof dividend stock. We came up with a list of 50 dividend stocks which performed remarkably well during the recession in 2008 -2009.

We warned that just blindly buying these stocks would likely result in subpar returns in the next downturn.

This was effectively the case. Look at this table of data. Half of the stocks mentioned have beaten the S&P 500, the other half have underperformed it during the past 3 months.

Company Price Change 3 Months Price Change 6 Months Price Change 12 Months Momentum Score PETS PetMed Express Inc. 14.91% 49.21% 18.97% 97.81 CLX Clorox Company 12.81% 13.43% 8.02% 96.88 KR Kroger Company 1.29% 13.17% 20.02% 97.76 ARTNA Artesian Resources Corporation Class A Non-Voting Common Stock -3.51% -2.93% -3.53% 78.73 WEC WEC Energy Group Inc. -3.51% -6.11% 12.16% 76.14 ES Eversource Energy (D/B/A) -3.98% -5.13% 13.66% 77.64 CL Colgate-Palmolive Company -5.67% -10.92% -2.61% 81.39 HCSG Healthcare Services Group Inc. -6.66% -3.45% -32.51% 72.66 XEL Xcel Energy Inc. -6.88% -10.08% 3.27% 74.65 CMS CMS Energy Corporation -6.89% -9.03% 4.22% 74.58 VLGEA Village Super Market Inc. Class A Common Stock -6.92% -16.69% -20.88% 75.74 KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation -9.55% -12.09% 1.25% 81.17 ODC Oil-Dri Corporation Of America -11.17% -2.15% 7.85% 83.58 SO Southern Company -11.74% -9.32% 7.24% 70.37 PEP PepsiCo Inc. -12.42% -11.17% -1.17% 71.59 PG Procter & Gamble Company -12.63% -11.56% 7.07% 81.14 ED Consolidated Edison Inc. -13.39% -17.67% -8.53% 74.19 K Kellogg Company -14.01% -7.22% 4.44% 82.32 JNJ Johnson & Johnson -15.50% -4.23% -11.20% 78.68 SAFT Safety Insurance Group Inc. -17.14% -25.36% -13.65% 60.25 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company -17.70% 5.12% 10.03% 79.7 WABC Westamerica Bancorporation -17.75% -10.95% -9.26% 73.37 AMGN Amgen Inc. -17.91% 1.71% 6.41% 80.39 WSO Watsco Inc. -18.00% -11.01% 4.90% 82.43 IBM International Business Machines Corporation -20.14% -24.58% -22.41% 56.02 NBTB NBT Bancorp Inc. -22.84% -15.02% -12.59% 74.23 WEYS Weyco Group Inc. -22.86% -10.02% -36.63% 46.33 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company -27.65% -18.17% -21.16% 60.18 LTC LTC Properties Inc. -29.91% -39.88% -32.65% 39.42 ENB Enbridge Inc. -29.93% -23.05% -24.33% 55.84 NTRS Northern Trust Corporation -30.85% -20.56% -16.94% 50.81 PBCT People's United Financial Inc. -30.87% -26.29% -29.22% 61.02 SFNC Simmons First National Corporation -30.95% -26.65% -23.53% 51.56 CZNC Citizens & Northern Corp. -32.63% -30.47% -29.86% 50.01 BRKL Brookline Bancorp Inc. -33.78% -26.60% -24.04% 53.36 BMTC Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation -35.36% -27.19% -25.12% 51.58 HRB H&R Block Inc. -35.53% -35.36% -38.22% 31.31 FLIC The First of Long Island Corporation -35.65% -30.00% -26.75% 35.67 CBFV CB Financial Services Inc. -36.25% -28.99% -17.86% 57.86 HVT Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. -38.49% -38.88% -45.31% 36.61 HOMB Home BancShares Inc. -39.49% -37.54% -31.06% 38.75 MED MEDIFAST INC. -39.92% -35.56% -49.57% 21.8 BDGE Bridge Bancorp Inc. -40.34% -32.35% -31.16% 46.13 AMNB American National Bankshares Inc. -40.99% -34.26% -32.32% 39.55 UGI UGI Corporation -41.70% -48.34% -53.69% 28.23 CVX Chevron Corporation -42.83% -42.01% -43.99% 21.27 CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -43.62% -37.26% -42.40% 32.42 XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation -47.13% -48.31% -54.01% 16.69 HP Helmerich & Payne Inc. -62.10% -58.49% -69.44% 5.27 OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation -71.09% -74.28% -82.50% 2.44

However, we did come up with a few takeaways in that article of what investors should be looking for in times of turmoil:

Investors are always discounting their vision of the future into prices of stocks. When the crowd becomes overly pessimistic stock prices go down. Investors are less pessimistic about some sectors. These will go down less. They are also less pessimistic about certain stocks: those with large moats, large brand and name awareness and long staying power during and after the recession.

With this in mind, we'll look for opportunities to capitalize on valuation divergences. With our utilities performing fantastically throughout the past month relative to most of our other stocks, we now find ourselves with utilities making up an even larger part of our portfolios than we had previously felt was correct.

Rebalancing here provides us an opportunity, as stocks in other sectors are now relatively cheaper than utilities.

This bargain shopping will follow all our usual rules: exclude stocks with the worst relative price momentum, focus on high quality dividend stocks who have a long-term track record of increasing dividends at an attractive rate.

In upcoming weeks we will be sharing stocks which we are purchasing and those which we are cutting down on in order to present you with ideas of what to do in these interesting times.

I hope this article was useful to you, and inspired some changes in the way you approach your portfolio. If you appreciated it, please do us a favor and hit the orange "follow" button located at the top of this article.