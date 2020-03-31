Kraft Heinz Becomes Very Interesting

Leverage is one problem, but a lack of organic sales growth is arguably more important.

Investment Thesis

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is a very challenging investment with a wide range of outcomes. Investors presently oscillate between pessimism and apathy, so much so, that nobody is considering any significant potential for the company.

As a value investor, whenever the market shuns a cash-generating company, there is an opportunity available. Presently, it is difficult to know the outcome, but it is certainly worthwhile watching attentively as its prospects unfold:

The Well-Known Issue From The Well-Known Company

Kraft Heinz holds a net debt position of $27 billion, with Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio aiming to get the company below a targeted 4x net debt leverage as soon as practically possible.

Given that its adjusted EBITDA for the year was $6 billion, this implies that it has a target to bring down its net debt by a further $3 billion as soon as possible so that it could reach $24 billion.

At the moment, the progress on its net debt paydown is being driven by aggressive divestitures. But having been personally invested in numerous over-leveraged situations, I know that there is a limit to how successful divesting of key assets to pay down debt can be. You have to keep the bulk of the company's assets to gain any meaningful operating leverage.

So, Is There Any Potential?

Below is the figure management wants investors to focus mostly on:

Source: Author's calculations

Its adjusted EBITDA trajectory, and the story of improvement in the second half of 2019.

But growth doesn't originate at the bottom of the income statement. What needs to happen for Kraft Heinz to improve is that organic net sales need to minimally show stability, and this is not happening as of yet:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see above the trajectory so far is noisy. And there is absolutely no way this management team can claim any victory for their work.

Is Kraft Heinz Well-Positioned To Benefit From The Black Swan?

The next obvious thought on every investor's mind after Kraft Heinz's leverage situation is just how much of a boost will its operations get from our work from home, new normal situation? Of course, I have absolutely no idea. What I do know is that it is highly likely to benefit.

Yes, this is unlikely to be a recurring boost going forward. Yes, this will make comparisons next year more challenging. Yes, investors crave visibility, predictability, and steady growing revenues. Yes to all these and more.

But here is the crux of it: Kraft Heinz already trades near all-times lows. At present, investors are totally pessimistic about its prospects. Any boost to its operations is welcome and the excess free cash flow will be quickly deployed to bring down its net debt position. Could this be the opportunity Kraft Heinz so desperately needs? We'll have to stay tuned for Q1 2020 results to know for sure.

Valuation - A Very Wide Range Of Possibilities

Investing in highly leveraged situations often provides an investment with a huge range of possibilities. It often works out terribly, but sometimes, although infrequently, it works out positively.

Now, I understand most readers are shareholders of KHC and are looking to read confirmatory biases - but you will get none from me. This is a very challenging situation for Kraft Heinz.

Moreover, if Kraft Heinz was struggling to grow while the economy was strong, what potential will it have when things turn sour? If we compare Kraft Heinz with Campbell Soup (CPB) it demonstrates that both these industry-leading companies are struggling to gain significant traction.

Having said that, Campbell Soup is valued at 1.7x trailing revenues, even though it has far worse profit margins than Kraft Heinz. In more detail, Campbell Soup reached a 14.2% GAAP operating income over its trailing twelve months, while Kraft Heinz reaches approximately 20%.

Put another way, investors are fairly satisfied to pay 1.7x for Campbell Soup, even though it is also substantially leveraged, with its trailing twelve month's adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x to net debt.

In comparison, while Kraft Heinz is leveraged around 4.5x net leverage (which is a full turn higher), investors are only willing to pay 1.2x trailing sales for Kraft Heinz, even though it has significantly higher margins. Accordingly, this points out the value opportunity concisely.

Investment Risks

There are a number of investment risks, and they are not even related to Kraft Heinz's leverage, but the plethora of competition. If there was a time when competitors were inconsequential, those times are now a mirage. Often times private labels are sufficient to substitute for the more expensively priced Kraft Heinz.

Furthermore, in the event of a global recession, where unemployment soars, I fail to see how customers will reach out to more expensively priced condiments.

The Bottom Line

There is a lot of uncertainty as to whether Kraft Heinz could improve its operations in a timely manner to make for a rewarding investment.

However, given that its shares already trade near all-time lows, investors have largely capitulated already. Furthermore, given that its stock is already cheaply priced, any tangible prospect of stabilization would lead the company towards a rapid repricing higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.