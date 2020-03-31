XBI: Biotech ETF Expected To Outperform During And After The Coronavirus Pandemic

As the health crisis spirals into a financial one, the liquidation and panic selling have indiscriminately hit sectors across the board. The biotechs were no exception, with the S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) plummeting -20% on the year in tandem with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

On the other hand, its peer Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) as well as the broader health care sector (XLV) have notably outperformed over the past year:

ETF Return Comparison XBI IBB XLV SPY MDY IWM Sector/Name S&P Biotech ETF Nasdaq Biotech ETF Health Care S&P 500 S&P Mid-Cap 400 Russell 2000 (Small Caps) 1-Month -13.26% -7.64% -8.95% -14.30% -22.94% -24.20% 3-Month -21.07% -13.81% -16.47% -21.03% -30.68% -31.88% 6-Month -0.64% 5.56% -3.35% -13.26% -25.36% -24.98% Year-To-Date -20.13% -13.06% -16.13% -20.78% -30.69% -31.80% 1-Year -13.44% -3.52% -3.72% -7.50% -22.87% -24.50%

As of 03/27/2020

The biggest culprit of XBI's underperformance is its heavier allocation to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which have significantly lagged behind the large caps as witnessed in MDY and IWM being decimated by more than 30% year-to-date. While XBI's equal-weight allocation arguably provides more diversification, it comes with the pitfall of overexposure to smaller, riskier companies that are more vulnerable in a financial crisis.

Market Cap Size Allocation XBI IBB Large (>12.9B) 19.12% 49.84% Mid (>2.7B) 41.98% 32.74% Small (>600M) 34.23% 15.08% Micro (<600M) 4.66% 2.34% Weighted Average Market Cap $12.40B $33.71B

That being said, on a bigger picture, XBI remains relatively on a solid footing comparing to the other economically-sensitive sectors that are ravaged by a global economy being slammed the brakes. In fact, it is worthwhile to point out that during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the biotech sector also weathered the storm relatively well comparing to the broader markets:

Top Holdings' Price-to-Sales Ratios Drop to Lowest n A Decade

With earnings picture turning negative, any analysis on historical earnings and ratios would no doubt be deemed backward looking. Though if there is one sector that poses least uncertainties surrounding its fundamental outlook during a viral outbreak, we reckon it would be the biotechs. Prior to the pandemic taking hold, we observe that revenue in majority of XBI's top 25 holdings, which account for nearly half of its allocation, had been rising healthily in the past 5 years:

Symbol Name % Weight 2014 Revenue Per Share 2016 Revenue Per Share 2018 Revenue Per Share 2019 Revenue Per Share 5-Year CAGR 3-Year CAGR 1-Year CAGR REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.54% 24.86 41.79 58.46 68.62 22.51% 17.97% 17.38% MRNA Moderna Inc 2.45% #N/A 1.78 1.67 0.18 -53.27% -89.07% GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 2.37% 15.11 22.38 16.92 17.58 3.07% -7.73% 3.92% BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 2.18% 5.12 6.72 8.41 9.52 13.20% 12.31% 13.14% BIIB Biogen Inc 2.17% 40.91 52.33 65.53 76.72 13.40% 13.61% 17.08% UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 2.17% 23.77 34.16 37.00 33.08 6.83% -1.07% -10.59% VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.17% 2.47 6.96 11.76 15.97 45.29% 31.91% 35.82% SGEN Seattle Genetics Inc 2.16% 2.32 2.97 4.15 5.54 18.97% 23.08% 33.39% EXEL Exelixis Inc 2.05% 0.13 0.76 2.73 3.07 88.46% 59.00% 12.55% NVTA Invitae Corp 2.00% 1.88 0.75 2.21 2.39 4.86% 46.75% 7.84% ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.92% 0.68 0.55 0.74 2.01 24.20% 53.97% 170.07% ACAD ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.88% 0.00 0.15 1.77 2.30 351.05% 148.77% 30.28% ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.78% 12.40 15.72 21.19 22.42 12.58% 12.56% 5.81% IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc 1.77% #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A AMGN Amgen Inc 1.77% 26.06 30.49 35.71 38.36 8.04% 7.95% 7.43% NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 1.77% 0.00 0.17 4.73 8.23 262.34% 74.03% INCY Incyte Corp 1.69% 3.05 5.70 8.73 9.92 26.63% 20.30% 13.65% IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.67% 1.82 3.08 4.47 7.86 33.99% 36.60% 75.66% ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.65% 11.06 13.63 18.40 22.20 14.96% 17.66% 20.65% SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 1.59% 0.24 0.11 4.54 5.17 84.22% 259.50% 13.84% FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Inc 1.54% 0.02 0.04 0.49 0.76 115.29% 173.83% 54.33% MRTX Mirati Therapeutics Inc 1.51% 0.00 0.00 0.42 0.09 -78.70% BPMC Blueprint Medicines Corp 1.50% 0.00 1.01 1.01 1.39 11.24% 37.02% EXAS Exact Sciences Corp 1.47% 0.02 0.97 3.72 6.68 212.40% 90.13% 79.53% LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.45% 3.01 5.23 10.45 6.09 15.11% 5.18% -41.73% Top 25 47.22% Weighted Average 51.87% 48.48% 19.57%

Though, price-to-sales ratios on the top 10 names have actually been declining from their 2014-2015 peaks, which reached bubble like levels before coming back to earth. Indeed, the biotech sector as a whole has largely stagnated since the parabolic rise in the early 2010s tapered off.

As shown above, with valuations having normalized to the cheapest level in a decade, we believe the stage is set for the next bull market for XBI similar to our previous analysis on the IBB a couple months ago.

More Money Is Flowing Into the Pharmaceutical Industry

In light of the Covid-19 crisis inflicting more casualties by the day, governments around the world have stepped up in their spending on drug and vaccine development as part of their emergency fiscal plans. Here is a few to wit:

United States: "The bill, which Trump signed Friday, siphons more than $3 billion to the research and development of vaccines, as well as therapeutics and diagnostics." -- CNBC

"The bill, which Trump signed Friday, siphons more than $3 billion to the research and development of vaccines, as well as therapeutics and diagnostics." -- CNBC Canada: " Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the new coronavirus." -- GlobalNews.ca

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the new coronavirus." -- GlobalNews.ca United Kingdom: "The UK's contribution to vaccine research now stands at £65m." -- BBC

Indeed, considering the fact that we are fighting against a virus, intuitively the health care and pharmaceutical industries would be expanding due to ever greater demand. Even without the virus, we reckon aging demographics in developed countries would lead to rising health care expenditures and prescribed drug spending over the long-term. To quote from our previous analysis on IBB:

According to a 2018 study by U.S. Census Bureau, "by 2030, all baby boomers will be older than age 65. This will expand the size of the older population so that 1 in every 5 residents will be retirement age." In terms of prescription drug spending, a research by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality demonstrates that total prescribed medicine spending is not only significantly higher for the elderly but has also been trending north in the past decade.

As such, top-line growth in biotech sector is expected to continue at a rising pace for years to come. To conclude, although XBI has slumped alongside the broader market, we expect XBI to be a solid long-term buy due to compelling valuations and robust long-term fundamentals. While XBI's higher small-cap exposure has led to its recent underperformance vs. IBB, we anticipate XBI to catch up once the dust settles.

