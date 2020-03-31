FLC: Relative Value Pick Among Flaherty & Crumrine Preferreds CEFs

Among the five Flaherty & Crumrine CEFs we like FLC which is trading at a wider discount and a higher current yield than its sister funds.

Preferred stocks are still trading at relatively depressed prices while the CEF sector discount has roared above the pre-drawdown level.

This article uses market data as of Monday close.

The last few weeks have seen extreme drawdowns across various fixed-income sectors, preferreds included. And while prices remain depressed, CEF discounts have rallied all the way back to and above pre-drawdown levels. This suggests that adding risk in the preferreds market via CEFs does not have attractive risk-reward and we would either add risk via open-end funds or pursue relative value opportunities in CEFs. We take a look at the five Flaherty & Crumrine preferreds CEFs and on a relative value basis like the Total Return Fund (FLC) due to its higher current yield and wider discount.

Focus On Relative Value

In our view the CEF market has gotten ahead of itself. Sector ETFs are still trading around 25% off their pre-drawdown highs while the sector CEF discount has roared to a 3% premium from a 6% discount - exceeding the 2% pre-drawdown premium. You have to go back to 2013 to see a higher sector premium.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

For this reason we think adding risk in preferreds makes sense on an individual stock or ETF basis rather than in CEFs as the currently high premium does not offer attractive risk/reward. The still-high volatility and above-average volumes, on the other hand, offer ample relative value opportunities for CEF investors.

A Top-Down View of The Preferred CEF Space

The chart below is a NAV correlation matrix of the preferreds CEF sector with the various fund groups indicated. Areas of green are pairs of funds that are uncorrelated and red are funds that are correlated to each other on a NAV basis. If we look a bit closer we'll see that funds run by the same manager tend to be more highly correlated to each other than funds run by different managers. For example, we have highlighted the 5 Flaherty & Crumrine funds with a blue square with four of the five funds having exceptionally high NAV correlation to each other.

This isn't surprising. Funds run by the same manager will tend to share similar top-down allocation views. For CEF investors this means that the sector offers fewer opportunities for fresh insight and diversification. On the other hand it offers relative value opportunities - a way to generate additional returns or income by switching across very similar funds of the same or even different managers.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Relative Value in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferreds CEFs

Flaherty & Crumrine boasts the largest number of funds in the preferreds sector at five:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)

Four of these are very highly correlated with total NAV returns tracking each other fairly closely over the past three years.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The discounts of these funds have tracked each other relatively closely as well. However, at present FLC is priced more attractively than the other three funds. For example, we take a look at the discount differential between FFC and FLC and see that it is trading at an elevated level indicating that FFC is priced at a historically tighter discount to FLC.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Currently, FLC is trading at a discount close to zero while the other three funds are between 6 and 9%. The current yield of FLC is also the highest of the three funds exceeding the other funds from 0.7% to 0.3%. Distribution coverage is similar and in the high 90s for all four funds. For these reasons, we currently favor FLC over the other Flaherty & Crumrine funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

FLC has about half of its portfolio in investment-grade securities with another third rated double-B. Banks, financial services and insurance comprise over 80% of the portfolio with US securities at about 70%. MetLife, Liberty Mutual Group and Citigroup are the biggest current holdings.

Conclusion

The preferred CEF sector is trading at an unusually expensive discount valuation in our view. This makes it less attractive to add risk via CEFs but does open up opportunities in relative value. We currently like FLC over the other four Flaherty & Crumrine funds due to its higher current yield and wider discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.