No Longer A Melt-Up: Why The COVID-19 Bubble Is Coming

The question now is if we are on the verge of a bubble in the making.

All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident. - Arthur Schopenhauer

If you’ve been following my series of writings this year and have been receiving my weekly risk signals in The Lead-Lag Report, you know I’m the furthest away from a perma-bull as it gets. Everything I do is entirely about identifying the conditions for something to likely happen. While in this business of investing we are called upon to make predictions, the reality is no one knows the future. The only thing I can tell you about is the weather. I can tell you how an accident takes place, and help you position for the probability that it does.

Toward the end of January, I alerted that conditions were beginning to favor a risk-off period for equity markets, i.e. one that would favor Treasuries and lower volatility equities like utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare. Why? Because that’s what intermarket signals, which have predictive power, were saying. I had zero ideas that markets would play out like this. I had no idea that we were going to crash then. It was only around Feb. 27 when I wrote a piece titled “We May Be In A Crash, And Here’s Why” that I began bringing up the idea that this was more than just a regular correction.

I then in various media appearances, in my writings here on Seeking Alpha, and on my Twitter feed began arguing that we had a “set-up” for a melt-up in equities toward the end of March. Again – the focus is on the term “set-up” as everything I do is about condition favoring a move. Markets short-term bottomed, and the melt-up/rip-your-face-off-rally took place around the time I thought it would. Now, everyone is wondering if we are going to retest the lows, or if the COVID-19 virus is going to put a V in the markets.

One of the key arguments I had been making along the way for why a melt-up could take place toward the end of March was really centered around policy response and context. Many were arguing as stocks were still collapsing that we were due for a 50% drawdown off the highs, similar to prior bear markets, recessions, and crashes. I was very vocal in arguing that believing that was basically making a call on the end of the world, and that you can’t bet that way. Yes – we’ve had worse declines historically in the stock market, but never with rates as low as they are, never with global leverage and corporate debt as high as it is, and never with so much reliance on the stock market for wealth. Put simply, policy makers had no choice but to aggressively counter a capitalism reset and had to find a way to manipulate a move higher in risk assets.

And so we now have enormous global monetary and fiscal stimulus (with even more to come, I’m sure). The problem with this is I think the stock market’s initial reaction and collapse was, as I wrote in a controversial writing, “The Mother Of All Overreactions.” Why? Because it was never the end of the world to begin with. People got so hyped over the Coronavirus thinking it was like a Hollywood story. If you don’t believe me, take a look at what movies and series have been trending on Netflix over the last several weeks. Pandemic, Outbreak, Walking Dead, etc. Hysteria resulted in toilet paper getting sold out everywhere weeks ago. That hysteria by the public is positive in the sense that it likely flattens the infection rate curve faster than the models predict. At the same time, policy makers are acting with a lag to the hysteria with their own hysteria.

And with unemployment, who can blame them? By all metrics, economically we may be in a recession, or even a depression.

And investors are scared out of their minds.

So here’s my thinking. Yes – there are interesting short-term things happening which I’ve been talking about exclusively for active traders and investors in The Lead-Lag Report, but there's from a longer term perspective a very real possibility that coronavirus actually results in a massive reflationary bubble. If I’m right that policy makers are now going to overreact further by basically writing blank checks to save the system from further economic collapse, we know they won’t pull that stimulus back any time soon.

The Fed is doing things they didn’t even consider doing in the depths of the 2008 Financial Crisis. The government is thinking about doing direct deposits overnight in people’s checking accounts. All of this is being done to save asset prices from not just reflecting a recession, but creating a depression. So yes – we may see a severe bubble coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, and while I continue to follow the quantitative and objective risk-on/off signals in The Lead-Lag Report, I’m keeping this scenario in the back of my mind, because I think conditions are starting to favor it.

