Frontier Communications Discloses Its Restructuring Plan

While some of these drafts are dated March 26, we believe they reflect negotiations in a pre-Coronavirus environment. We are skeptical FTR will be able to implement this plan as-it-is.

We analyze FTR’s proposal and highlight some key differences still being discussed with the bondholders’ ad hoc committees.

Existing secured debt will be reinstated, while equity holders are expected to receive no recovery at re-emergence.

The company will file for Chapter 11 by April 14th, cut its debt by roughly $11 billion and swap all unsecured notes for equity in the NewCo.

Last Friday, Frontier Communications disclosed its restructuring plan, that had already been shared and discussed with two bondholders’ ad hoc committees.

Last Friday, Frontier Communications (FTR) disclosed to all investors its proposed restructuring plan, in a 200-page 8-K filing.

FTR's Proposed Restructuring Term Sheet had already been shared and discussed with two bondholders' ad hoc committees (the "NDA Parties"), led by Milbank and Akin, respectively.

The filing also contains some preliminary estimates of Frontier's results for 2019, and a deep analysis of its past business performance and future prospectives.

The purpose of this article is to resume some key parts of FTR restructuring plan that may be of interest to existing shareholders and bondholders, while highlighting some key differences still being discussed with the two bondholders' ad hoc committees.

We are skeptical that Frontier will be able to execute a quick Chapter 11, as forecasted (approximately 120 days), and we believe that the new, post-Coronavirus financial environment will force some changes to the outlined plan.

Background

Frontier has been developing a restructuring plan since at least June 2019, when the first rumors of a potential debt exchange emerged in the market place.

While the company discusses in its recent filing its internal process that led to the decision to defer approximately $322 million in interest payments on its unsecured notes on March 16, we believe it may be useful to put on a single timeline both FTR internal process and what investors were aware of from market rumors, mainly reported by Bloomberg (here highlighted in red):

author chart, data from Frontier's March 27 8-K filing and various Bloomberg articles

Finally, a sincere and honest presentation of Frontier's prospects

FTR stopped providing any further commentary regarding its financial outlook going forward after discussing Q2 2019 results.

Previously, its communication to the market was promoting the impression that the company could successfully cover its near-term obligations, with a "runway cleared through 2021":

The market was a bit more skeptical, with FTR's debt trading at a distressed valuation.

The most recent filing, as it often happens in such situations, speaks a completely different language, and describes a company that can only survive is it succeeds in drastically reducing its outstanding debt:

Headwinds and an over levered capital structure may only lead to a restructuring:

Frontier's March 27 8-K filing, pg. 7 and 9

Bottom line:

Frontier's March 27 8-K filing, pg. 31

The Proposed Restructuring Term Sheets

FTR's filing contains both the company's proposal, and the counter-proposals prepared by the two bondholders' ad hoc committees (the "NDA Parties"), led by Milbank and Akin, respectively.

In a hope to resume some key common elements of these plans, and highlight where they may differ, we have prepared a few slides that should add some clarity to most investors' questions on this subject:

author chart, data from Frontier's March 27 8-K filing

author chart, data from Frontier's March 27 8-K filing

While the two ad hoc bondholders' groups differ on some details, we believe that the changes they want to implement may represent a rounding error in the larger scheme of the restructuring.

The company expects to have roughly $2.8 billion of debt at emergence, or a 2.5x leverage on 2021E Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4/2.5 billion, after WDC sale and excluding any CAF II contribution.

Here is a quick illustration of the two main scenarios FTR describes for its post-restructuring activity:

Time to bring out the crystal ball:

A few points are relatively easy to guess, as all parties seem to agree on them.

Frontier will most likely file for Chapter 11 by April 14th, at the latest.

The company expects to be able to obtain a confirmation of the Plan no later than 120 days after the petition date.

We are a bit skeptical that Frontier will be able to re-emerge in such a short period of time - and the environment now around us should, unfortunately, make it more difficult for FTR to achieve this target.

Existing equity holders should be cancelled, unless the company and its bondholders' representatives decide that it is easier to silence them with a very small percentage of the NewCo, for example in the low single digit range.

We still believe that existing shares will be declining over the longer term and probably approach zero, the value they will reach if cancelled.

Senior notes, in exchange for roughly $11 billion of credits cancelled, may count on three main sources for their recovery:

at least 90% of the equity in the NewCo (assuming existing shareholders and management incentive plans may eat up to 10% of all new shares);

A take-back cash that may be represented by an 8 years note for a total amount of maximum $750 million;

Excess or surplus cash - roughly $1.1 billion distributed at emergence - which means probably 1 year from now.

Calculating the value that a new, reorganized Frontier may have a few years from now is quite an effort, in today's environment.

Recovery will also depend on which path the company will follow after emergence: we see the reinvestment case particularly risky when it comes to managing cash flow going forward.

We suggest waiting for a few MORs (monthly operating reports) to be filed, to get a better sense of how FTR business will be performing in this new environment.

In addition, we see some of the points still being discussed, like the relatively low minimum cash available at emergence, as particularly risky for the company.

We wouldn't be surprised if the take-back cash and the surplus cash would require further consideration if the company suffers a setback in the next few months in terms of revenues, margins, bad debt and cash flow.

As always, Chapter 11 requires a lot of patience to realize how all the pieces of the puzzle will get together at the very end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.