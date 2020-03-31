Why China's PMI Is Not Fake

Today, there seems to be some surprise at the Chinese PMI printing over 50 (52, vs. 44 expectations). This is being bandied about as if it were yet another proof of how Chinese numbers can't be trusted. This opinion makes no sense. Let me explain why.

It all has to do with the nature of PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) measures. These indexes are aggregates of several sub-indexes. They are survey-based measures which seek to establish, for each sub-index, whether things are improving or getting worse.

Now notice what happened. In February, China was under a widespread lockdown. Businesses, except for those providing essential services, were basically shut down. It was thus not a surprise that overwhelmingly, purchasing managers responded to a survey asking "are things getting better or worse" as "they are getting worse". China's official February PMI thus printed at an historical low, 35.7.

Now today, we just got the official March number. And to the surprise of nearly everyone it came in at 52, "signaling expansion". Of course, this was taken with disbelief. But again, think about what the PMI is actually measuring. "Are things getting better or worse?".

Well, things can't really get worse than "shutdown". And indeed, in March China started its march towards "normalization". This can be seen in many measures, including factory output, air transport, etc. All of these measures remain well below normal. But they are all well above the February lows!

So, what happens with a measure like the PMI, where in the previous month purchasing managers were all seeing things worse (and indeed in many cases coming to a complete stop)? Well, this month most will be seeing improvement, even if from low levels. Remember, these opinions are sequential - they do not represent the purchasing managers' opinions regarding how things look versus last year or even 2 months back. They represent their opinions versus the most recent month/survey. The month where nearly everything was closed.

This same effect will take place in Europe and the US: While March PMIs will be very low because of shutdowns and isolation measures, April PMIs will necessarily be better simply because by then some of the isolation measures will start being lifted.

(Of note, different PMI measures are taken at different times. Given how fast the shutdowns and some of the recovery was, different PMIs can produce very different results in these months. PMIs that got hit the hardest will also rebound the hardest)

Conclusion

The Chinese PMI is real. Things are indeed getting better - when compared to February. Things are still much worse than 2 months ago, and much worse than 1 year ago as well. Activity is not back to normal or growing on a yearly basis. But that's not what the PMI measures. The PMI measures just how things look versus the prior month.

There is no room or need for a conspiracy theory here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.