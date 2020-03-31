Build A Bear: A Question Of Survival

The company will be able to survive if the crisis only lasts a few months, but bankruptcy is likely if the crisis is not over in 2021.

BBW has been forced to essentially shut down all of its physical operations and layoff most of its employees.

The number of coronavirus cases has continued to skyrocket around the world, but especially in the US and Europe.

Things are not looking good for Build A Bear Workshop(BBW) at the moment. When we wrote our last article, we thought COVID-19 would have some impact on BBW, but we did not expect something of this magnitude to happen. The drastic rise in cases and lockdown of many parts of the country has changed the outlook for BBW drastically, and even though the stock has fallen below $2, which has never happened in the company's history, it may still not be a buy yet.

Coronavirus

Two weeks ago, when cases were just over 100k worldwide, we were concerned that the US was not testing enough people and that the case count would soon see a massive spike when testing started on a large scale. Well, the massive spike in cases has finally started to appear, not only in the US, but in many parts of Europe as well.

Today, the US now has over 120k cases and over 2k deaths, surpassing China and Italy to become the country with the most coronavirus cases in the world. Many parts of the country are now in lockdown mode with closures of non-essential shops and bans on non-essential travel.

Things are not too much better in the UK, where cases have hit 14k. Recently, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus after ordering the full lockdown of the country. Ireland and Denmark each both have thousands of cases, and Ireland recently announced a nationwide lockdown.

The reason why we brought up these countries is because all but one of BBW's stores are located in these countries, with the last store being in China. Considering these stores generate between 80-90% of BBW's revenue(e-commerce makes up around 10% of retail sales), the closure of these stores would put a huge dent in BBW's business.

Making matters worse, commercial and franchise revenue would also get hit substantially. Commercial revenue is partially generated by third party stores in tourist locations, so it is going to be severely hit by the COVID-19 situation. As for franchise revenue, it is very likely that many of BBW's franchisees would also have to close shops due to the coronavirus.

The only revenue stream that would survive would be e-commerce, which makes up slightly more than 10% of sales. Even this segment would take a substantial hit, as discretionary spending would get hit hard by the economic effects of the virus, which has already caused 3mil people to file for unemployment.

Even after the virus is over, there is no guarantee that store traffic would immediately return to normal levels. In China, for example, even after movie theatres were allowed to open, very few moviegoers showed up even though many blockbuster titles were released.

Survival mode

With pretty much no revenue coming in, BBW is now in survival mode. In its most recent 8K, the company laid out the measures it has taken to conserve cash, including furloughing 90% of its workforce, cutting executive pay by 20%, and eliminating cash retainers for directors. It is also evaluating other ways to cut costs and preserve capital.

Obviously, the main fixed cost at the moment is operating leases. BBW has nearly $150mil in lease payments due in total, with $31mil due in 2020 and another $33mil due in 2021. However, there are many other short term liabilities on the balance sheet.

Many of these liabilities, like gift cards, can be partially written off, as most people won't be claiming gift cards during this time. Rent is more uncertain, as many mall owners like Taubman are demanding rent payments despite the closure of malls.

All this gives us an idea of how long BBW can survive. According to its Q4 press release, BBW had $27mil in cash and cash equivalents as of Q4 2019 and an additional $20mil in its credit facility. Our estimates show that BBW should be able to survive at least a year due to its well-capitalized nature, but a prolonged shutdown that goes into 2021 could wipe the company out.

Of course, this doesn't include the possibility of a government bailout, which includes aid for small and medium-sized businesses including BBW. Receiving bailout money would drastically help BBW's chances during this epidemic.

Valuation

The current market has pushed BBW to unthinkable levels. BBW currently trades at a market cap of just $24mil, below its cash balance, which was $26.7mil at the end of Q4 2019.

The stock is looking very interesting at these levels, yet there is also a lot of risk if COVID-19 continues for more than a few months. For the risk seekers, the current price may look appealing, but personally we'll be waiting a bit longer to see how the situation plays out.

Takeaway

Overall, the situation regarding COVID-19 remains very uncertain. Cases continue to rise in the US, and it seems like a full countrywide shutdown may be needed to curb the spread. BBW, as a small retailer, is very vulnerable to the economic repercussions of the shutdown, but it helps that the company is well-capitalized. For now, we won't be buying BBW stock, even near all-time lows, but we are definitely considering buying if the stock continues to trend lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.