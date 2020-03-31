HK Electric: Truly Defensive But Priced In

HK Electric is a beneficiary of recent interest rate cuts, and the HK$26.6 billion capital investment program for the 2019 to 2023 period implies significant earnings visibility.

HK Electric is a truly defensive play, judging by its year-to-date share price performance and expectations of stable earnings growth in FY2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed HK Electric Investments Limited (OTC:HKCVF) (OTCPK:HKVTY) [2638:HK], an investment trust focused on the Hong Kong power industry and only one of two electric utilities operating in the city alongside CLP Holdings (OTCPK:CLPHY) (OTCPK:CLPHF) [2:HK].

HK Electric is a truly defensive play, judging by its year-to-date share price performance and expectations of stable earnings growth in FY2020. HK Electric is a beneficiary of recent interest rate cuts, and the HK$26.6 billion capital investment program for the 2019 to 2023 period implies significant earnings visibility.

However, the positives for HK Electric have been priced into its valuations. HK Electric is not as attractive compared with most of its Hong Kong-listed utility peers, based on P/E multiples and dividend yields.

This is an update of my initiation article on HK Electric published on January 16, 2020. HK Electric's share price has declined by -5% from HK$7.95 as of January 15, 2020 to HK$7.56 as of March 30, 2020 since my initiation. HK Electric trades at 26.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 23.0 times and 20.6 times respectively. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.24% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.27%.

Readers are advised to trade in HK Electric shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2638:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million and market capitalization is above $8 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Defensiveness Validated By Recent Share Price Performance

HK Electric has traditionally been perceived as a defensive play, and the company's share price performance during the recent market sell-down has validated such perceptions.

HK Electric's share price is down by a marginal -3% (not adjusting for dividends) year-to-date, while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen by -17% since the start of the year. In other words, HK Electric has significantly out-performed the market in the past three months. According to Reuters, HK Electric has a beta of 0.21, which implies that the company's share price increases or decreases by 0.2% on average for every 1% movement for the market index.

Also, while sell-side analysts are busy slashing their 2020 earnings estimates for most of the stocks under their coverage, HK Electric is a notable exception. Market consensus expects HK Electric to grow the company's earnings per share by +9.8% YoY in FY2020. HK Electric's regulated returns are calculated as a percentage of net fixed assets and unaffected by volatility in electricity demand. Furthermore, HK Electric is not impacted by fluctuations in energy prices and foreign exchange rates, because of fuel cost pass-through and the matching of revenue and expenses in the same currency, HKD.

Fixed Asset Investments To Drive Stable Earnings Growth

HK Electric's future earnings in the next couple of years are secured, as long as the company continues to execute on its HK$26.6 billion capital investment program for the 2019 to 2023 period. The company's returns are regulated and calculated as 8% of net fixed assets, referring to its capital investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets.

HK Electric made good progress with its capital investment program in FY2019, with the company's capital expenditures increasing by approximately +21% YoY from HK$3.81 billion in FY2018 to HK$4.62 billion in FY2019. HK Electric's HK$26.6 billion capital investment program for the 2019 to 2023 period implies a decent mid single-digit CAGR for the company's net fixed assets in the next four years.

The company's new capital investment projects are progressing well. L10, the first of HK Electric's three new gas-fired power plants, was commissioned in February 2020, while the other two, L11 and L12, are slated for completion in 2022 and 2023 respectively. HK Electric awarded the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract for its new offshore Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG terminal, planned to commence commercial operations in two years' time, in January 2020.

As long as HK Electric does not experience any delays or disruptions for its capital investment projects, the company's future earnings are literally in the bag so as to speak.

A Beneficiary Of Interest Rate Cuts

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority lowered its benchmark interest rate by -64 basis points to 0.86% in mid-March 2020, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to between 0% and 0.25%. HK Electric is a beneficiary of the recent interest rate cuts in a few ways.

Firstly, approximately 30% of HK Electric's debt as of end-FY2019 is on floating interest rate terms, which implies lower interest costs for the company going forward.

Secondly, HK Electric has 14% of its total debt maturing within the next one year as of December 31, 2019, which gives the company the opportunity to refinance some of its existing debt at even lower interest costs.

Thirdly, yield stocks become more attractive relative to bonds and other fixed income alternatives in a world of extremely low interest rates. HK Electric's consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.27% might be lower than its utility peers and other high-yield stocks, but the fact that it is a regulated monopoly with significant earnings visibility makes it a safer bet for conservative dividend investors.

Valuation, Dividends And Gearing

HK Electric trades at 28.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 26.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$7.56 as of March 30, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 23.0 times and 20.6 times respectively. HK Electric used to trade as low as 8.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, when the company was first listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2014.

HK Electric offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.24% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.27%. The company recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.1609 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.3203. This is equivalent to a -20% YoY decline from FY2018 dividends per share of HK$0.4004. This is line with expectations, as HK Electric's permitted return on average net fixed assets was decreased 9.99% (based on prior 2009-2018 Scheme of Control Agreement) to 8% as part of the new 2019-2033 Scheme of Control Agreement signed in late-October 2018.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, HK Electric is valued at a premium to most of its Hong Kong-listed utility peers on a P/E basis, and the company's dividend yield is also less attractive compared with the majority of its peers.

Valuation Of Hong Kong-listed Utility Peers

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Trailing Twelve Months' Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Dividend Yield CLP Holdings 38.1 15.3 4.4% 4.5% The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:HOKCY) (OTCPK:HOKCF) [3:HK] 29.5 26.5 2.9% 3.0% Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HGKGY) (OTCPK:HGKGF) [6:HK] 13.7 13.8 6.1% 6.1% CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKISY) (OTCPK:CKISF) [1038:HK] 9.5 10.0 6.2% 6.3%

Source: Author

HK Electric's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing declined slightly from 90% as of the end of June 30, 2019 to 88% as of the end of December 30, 2019. While the company's net gearing seems relatively high on an absolute basis, HK Electric's secured earnings as a regulated monopoly implies that its net debt-to-equity ratio of 88% is less of a concern.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HK Electric include a spike in interest rates, a failure to execute on its plans to grow fixed asset investments in the next couple of years, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.