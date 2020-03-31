Kala Pharmaceuticals Looks To Keep Rally Going

Today, we will see why Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is an attractive pick in March 2020. Despite the massive selloff across markets due to coronavirus pandemic, the company has managed to post around 100% return on YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Company overview

Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, Kala Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle-based MPP (Mucus Penetrating Particles) technology for treating eye diseases. The company was founded in 2009 and went public in 2017.

The MPPs are made of selectively-sized nanoparticles with proprietary coatings. These attributes are expected to ensure even distribution of drug particles on mucosal surfaces, thereby increasing drug delivery to target tissues by enhancing the mobility of drug particles through mucus and preventing drug particles from becoming trapped and eliminated by mucus. Kala Pharmaceuticals' key assets involve KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and Inveltys for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. These drugs have been developed using MPP technology and contain nanosuspensions of a corticoid designed for ocular applications, LE (loteprednol etabonate).

Eysuvis can emerge as a preferred first-line treatment for flares in dry eye disease patients

According to Kala Pharmaceuticals' estimates, there are 33 million patients with dry disease in the U.S. Of these, while 17 million have been diagnosed and are managed by an eye care professional, still, less than 1 million are currently treated with prescription therapy. The company also estimates the percentage of dry eye disease patients experiencing dry eye flares to be close to 80% - 90%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has estimated the annual number of dry eye flare days in the U.S. to be over 300 million. This implies a total addressable market potential of more than $8 million annually. The company expects to position rapid-acting short-term treatment with Eysuvis as a preferred prescription therapy for the dry eye patients who experience episodic flares.

The company expects the drug to be mainly used for mild to moderate dry eye disease patients who currently use palliative approaches such as artificial tears. While such treatments alleviate the symptoms, they do not address ocular inflammation. The company also plans to position Eysuvis as adjunctive therapy to chronic dry eye prescription medication, as either induction therapy or to treat breakthrough symptoms in more severe dry eye disease patients. The company's goal is to position Eysuvis as first-line therapy to treat flares for all dry eye patients. Kala Pharmaceuticals anticipates the commercial launch of Eysuvis in late 2020.

Kala Pharmaceuticals expects to file NDA for Eysuvis (KPI-121) in the second quarter of 2020

The biggest growth catalyst for Kala Pharmaceuticals is the positive topline data from Phase 3 trial, STRIDE, evaluating Eysuvis in dry eye disease indication. The trial has met both primary efficacy endpoints which involve a statistically significant improvement in the symptom endpoint of ODS (ocular discomfort severity) at day 15 in the overall ITT (intent-to-treat) population (p=0.0002) and in the predefined subgroup of ITT patients with more severe ocular discomfort at baseline (p=0.0007). The drug also demonstrated statistically significant improvement in key secondary endpoints of conjunctival hyperemia at day 15 in the ITT population (p<0.0001) and ODS at day 8 in the ITT population (p=0.0282) as well as for total corneal staining at day 15 in the ITT population (p=0.0042). Eysuvis also demonstrated favorable tolerability, while the safety profile was similar to that seen for placebo. According to SpringerLink, "Conjunctival hyperemia is a conjunctival reaction that appears as dilation and redness of the conjunctival vessels."

Eysuvis has already demonstrated statistically significant improvement in conjunctival hyperemia in previously completed Phase 2 trials and two Phase 3 trials, STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2. The drug also demonstrated statistically significant improvement in two pre-specified primary symptom endpoints, ocular discomfort in the entire population and ocular discomfort in a predefined subgroup of patients with more severe baseline discomfort in Stride 1. A similarly strong trend for both symptoms was also seen in the Stride 2 trial.

Based on this data, Kala Pharmaceuticals had previously filed an NDA (New Drug Application) in October 2018. The company, however, received a CRL (complete response letter) from FDA in August 2019, indicating that efficacy data from an additional clinical trial would be needed to support resubmission.

Now, based on data from the STRIDE 3 trial, Kala Pharmaceuticals plans to resubmit NDA designated as Class 2 for Eysuvis in dry eye disease indication in the second quarter of 2020. The expected review timeline for this submission is around six months.

In the case of FDA approval, the company plans to increase the sales force from 57 sales professionals to a total of between 75 to 100. The company expects the expanded sales force of this size to effectively cover the eye care professionals that are responsible for approximately 75% to 85% of all dry eye prescriptions.

Inveltys is emerging as a major revenue driver for Kala Pharmaceuticals

Inveltys was approved by FDA in August 2018 as the first and only twice-daily ocular corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The therapy was commercially launched in the U.S. in January 2019. Inveltys reported revenues of $6.1 million in 2019.

To increase penetration of Inveltys, the company is currently targeting 6,000 to 7,000 physicians, who collectively represent 80% to 85% of prescribing of all ocular steroids. To date, over 144,000 Inveltys prescriptions have been written by approximately 3,300 physicians.

Kala Pharmaceuticals expects continued growth of prescriptions and net revenue for Inveltys in 2020, driven by growing demand and improved gross to net discounts. In the fourth quarter, Inveltys saw 47,000 prescriptions, which is a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 17% despite the branded steroid market prescriptions being down by 16.5% between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Inveltys now accounts for 11.2% NRx (new prescription) share in the branded steroid market and an 18.8% NRx branded market share among the targeted eye care professionals. Kala Pharmaceuticals also managed to secure unrestricted access for approximately 80% of all commercial lives and approximately 23% of Medicare Part D lives.

Investors should be aware of these risks

The growth prospects of Kala Pharmaceuticals' share price depend heavily on the regulatory and commercial success of Eysuvis. The company is exposed to significant business concentration risk as well as risks associated with market uncertainty. Post-FDA approval for Eysuvis, Kala Pharmaceuticals will face stiff competition from much larger and cash-rich Allergan (AGN) and Novartis (NVS). The availability of generic versions of Allergan's Restasis has further increased the difficulty in this market.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Kala Pharmaceuticals is $17.33. On March 20, Wedbush added Kala Pharmaceuticals to its Best Ideas List, based on valuation, sufficient funds, and material regulatory catalysts in 2020 derisked by recent STRIDE 3 results. Wedbush believes that the company is a good acquisition target and that the current coronavirus associated market volatility overhang is mostly transient.

On March 18, H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated Buy rating and raised the firm's price target to $13 from $10. The analyst expects potential peak sales of Eysuvis to be close to $1.0 billion. On March 11, Oppenheimer's Esther Rajavelu reiterated the Outperform rating for the stock and increased the target price from $13 to $16. The analyst has increased the probability of FDA approval for Eysuvis from 75% to 90% and expects revenues to be around $17 million in 2021. The company expects the drug to earn more than $200 million in revenues annually by 2027. He estimates the size of the drug's addressable market in the nascent dry eye disease segment to be more than $3.0 billion.

On March 9, Jefferies analyst Biren Amin reiterated Buy rating and target price of $15 for Kala Pharmaceuticals. On March 9, BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals to Buy from Neutral with a $15 price target.

At the end of December 2019, the company had cash worth $85.4 million on its balance sheet. The company had guided for this cash balance coupled with projected Inveltys revenue to enable the company fund operations into the second quarter of 2021. On March 10, the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $126.2 million. While this will dilute the company's equity base, it will also ensure that the company does not have significant capital requirements in the near future.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $13 is a conservative estimate of the fair value of Kala's share prices. I recommend aggressive biotech investors with an investment horizon of at least a year to consider investing in this stock in March 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.