Magellan: This Crushed Energy MLP Could Double When Pandemic Travel Bans Are Lifted

If energy demand returns to something close to normal by the fourth quarter, in my view, MMP may be one of the best equity investments one could make in 2020.

Meanwhile, they have never cut their distribution and units haven’t been this cheap since the Great Recession.

Magellan is financially strong and better positioned to weather the coronavirus crisis than most companies in the energy industry.

It Could be Worse

I suppose we should start with the good news: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) does not own cruise ships, hotels, or restaurants and they are not in the business of producing oil and gas.

They are in the business of shipping refined products (2/3 of revenues) and crude oil (1/3). The crude oil business is largely secured by long-term contracts with creditworthy partners. The refined products business supplies refineries, and is demand-driven, meaning volumes are determined by the demand for refined products, primarily in the Midwest, but also for export markets.

During the pandemic, people will still drive, ship goods, heat their homes in the winter, and cool them in the summer. There is no scenario in which the demand for refined products will disappear, like the demand for the hotel beds and restaurant tables seems to have evaporated. Take a deep breath. The entire energy industry is not coming to an end.

Moreover, the company has been conservatively managed. They entered the crisis with a pristine investment grade balance sheet (BBB+/Baa1), strong distribution coverage (>1.35x), and essentially all their growth capital projects are expected to be finished this year.

Their liquidity position is strong. On March 20, 2020, they closed on the planned sale of marine terminals, raising $250 million, and their $1 billion revolver has zero borrowings. They will not need to raise equity or debt in the public markets in 2020.

Unprecedented Times

Still, these are unprecedented times. The virus is a medical tragedy, unfolding with alarming speed across the entire world. But the real impact on Magellan’s business is the way governments have responded to the crisis, namely, by shutting down 20% to 30% of their economies for undetermined periods. To my knowledge, this has never been attempted before on a national scale, much less worldwide.

International air travel, which in normal times represents about 8% of worldwide oil demand, has collapsed. According to the New York Times, “TSA said it screened 331,000 people at airport checkpoints [in the US] on Monday, an 86% decline from the corresponding Monday a year ago…” Traffic is so light in New York City, Mayor de Blasio is considering closing off entire streets to vehicle traffic so as to make them available to pedestrians. Factories across the world are shutting down, either as part of the virus containment effort, or because they can’t get parts from their suppliers.

The result has been an unprecedented collapse in the demand for oil. According to the Wall Street Journal, “This week has seen several organizations slash demand forecasts, with the heads of both the International Energy Agency and Vitol Group - one of the world’s largest independent oil traders - saying global oil demand may drop by 20 million barrels a day, or 20%, in the coming weeks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week demand will fall 18.7 million barrels a day in April.”

Famously quick to see, and seize, an opportunity, President Putin of Russia refused Saudi’s proposal to jointly lower production, despite the Kingdom’s threat to flood the market with oil. The logic is inescapable. First, facing a drop of 20 million bpd, cutting production by one or two million bpd would make no difference. Second, since oil demand is inelastic, the collapse in demand would drive oil prices so low, many private producers all over the world may not survive, not just in the US shale patch.

There is a lot of media attention on Saudi Arabia’s claim to increase production, but in my view, this is a red herring. The real problem is the demand destruction triggered by measures to control the spread of the virus. There is nothing KSA can do to stop the collapse in oil prices. The fall in demand is greater than the Kingdom’s entire production.

But when Pandemic-related travel constraints are finally lifted and demand returns, producers surviving this ordeal may be so badly scared, investing in growth will likely take a back seat to repairing their balance sheets. This would constrain the growth in supply, driving up prices, perhaps for years.

In the short run, if Mr. Putin’s reputation for thinking five steps ahead holds any water, he may well have hedged. We will never know.

What we do know is that if oil remains in the $20s, crude production in US shale basins will decline almost immediately, threatening 1/3 of Magellan’s revenues.

How Bad Can It Get?

Magellan’s crude revenues are backed by take or pay contracts. Sixty one percent of these are with investment grade customers, who presumably can withstand a long period of demand destruction. Thirty five percent were with split-rated customers, but as of March 26, these companies lost their one investment grade rating, and are now classified as non-IG. Still, these “fallen angels” remain creditworthy and a long way from default.

Source: Magellan Update, dated March 26, 2020

Magellan’s worst-case estimate assumes a 30% reduction in the Permian rig count, uncommitted volumes go to zero, plus a 25%, 5%, and 25% decline in gasoline, distillate, and aviation demand respectively for all of the second quarter. This would lower distributable cash flow (DCF) by $180 million.

Source: Magellan Update, dated March 26, 2020

They have no currently outstanding borrowings in their $1 billion revolver maturing in 2024, $100 million in cash equivalents, and based on their worst-case forecast, they would need to draw less than $150 million from their revolver through the end of 2020.

MMP’s next bond maturity is $550 million due in February 2021. The next maturity is not until 2025. They have no committed capital projects beyond 2020. In 2021, DCF would be expected to grow by this year’s spending on growth capital ($400 million), the incremental contracted revenue from the projects being completed in 2020, and any tariff escalation on their current volumes.

Magellan has consistently maintained a strong balance sheet and expects to end the year with a debt to EBITDA ratio of between 3.4 and 3.7x, among the lowest leverage ratios in the industry.

They normally target distribution coverage over 1.2x, but even assuming their worst-case scenario, the coverage in 2020 is projected to be 1.1x, which is still strong. Since the beginning of the year they have bought back 3.63 million units. They suspended the buyback program when the virus crisis hit, and would only plan to resume purchases when conditions return to normal.

Of course, this assumes a recovery by the third quarter…

How Long Will This Last?

Well, not forever. Sooner or later enough people will have developed immunity to keep the virus from replicating. Left to replicate without constraints, the pandemic would burn out relatively quickly, but at a tremendous cost, since the number of patients requiring care could exceed the maximum capabilities of local healthcare systems. This has led many countries to pursue various levels of mitigation designed to “flatten the curve,” albeit at the cost of driving unemployment to levels unheard of since the 1930s - and crushing demand for energy. Nothing is free.

Of course, flattening the curve also means extending the duration of the pandemic. The measures being taken in the West are enough to slow the spread, but not enough to stop the virus.

It’s a tough balance. Michael Levitt, a Nobel laureate and Stanford University biophysicist said in a recent LA Times interview, “Levitt fears the public health measures that have shut down large swaths of the economy could cause their own health catastrophe, as lost jobs lead to poverty and hopelessness. Time and again, researchers have seen that suicide rates go up when the economy spirals down.”

All-Time High Distribution Yield

Magellan is financially strong and better-positioned to weather this crisis than most companies in the energy industry. If demand for oil returns to normal in July, we can probably expect distributions increases and share buybacks to continue.

The company can withstand a longer period of demand suppression but, of course, not indefinitely. Still, energy usage tracks the economy. If energy usage remains 20% below 2019 levels, the world economy would be in a deep depression. How long can governments suppress the economy in this way?

Personally, I think demand will return, probably sometime before the end of 2020. Governments around the world will find ways to restore travel and reopen their economies, for example, by implementing more targeted virus mitigation strategies. Perhaps someone will find a cure or treatment or, as a minimum, a vaccine may become available by the fourth quarter. I simply cannot believe governments, the world over, will deliberately keep 20% of their economies closed through the fourth quarter. The devastation this would cause is unthinkable.

Meanwhile, Magellan has never cut its distribution and units haven’t been this cheap since the Great Recession. According to GuruFocus, the well-covered distribution yield is 12.4% compared to a peak of about 11% in October 2008 and EV/EBITDA is 8.3 compared to a low of about 5.75, also in October 2008.

If energy demand returns to something close to normal by the fourth quarter, in my view, MMP may be one of the best equity investments one can make in 2020.

Time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.