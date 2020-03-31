The SPY's Bull Rally May Be About To Fade

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) may be ready to take another leg lower. The ETF saw a massive move higher off the March lows and now may be about to make another move lower in the weeks ahead, assuming earnings estimates dropped by at least 15% or more in 2020. If that is the case, then we could see the SPY drop back towards the lower end of the recent trading range as we move through April.

Options traders are betting that the SPY falls 15% by the middle of September. Meanwhile, the technical charts suggest that the SPY decline as well, as the fear of the economic impact of the coronavirus continues to show its ugly head.

Earnings Decline

Based on my earnings models, I am currently estimating a worst-case scenario for 2020 earnings of $136.41, a decline of about 15% from 2019 earnings of around $157. It would give the SPY ETF a P/E ratio of about 19.2, based on the S&P 500. However, my estimate is likely too high, given that previous recessions have led to more significant declines in earnings. However, my model does lag because it relies on sell-side earnings estimates for individual companies in the S&P 500.

Historically, in past recessions, we have seen earnings decline between 20% to 40%. Assuming a 30% decline in earnings for the S&P 500, earnings would fall to roughly $110 per share in 2020.

Weak Economic Data

The economic data continues to suggest that GDP is likely to be very weak over the next few months, perhaps even worse than the trough of 2008-2009 recession, as I noted in a story last week.

But more data came out this week that suggests the economy is at least as bad as 2008, based on the Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Activity Index. The reading fell to the lowest level ever at -70. Again, this continues to support the negative GDP data we saw much of last week from the Philly Fed and Empire State reports.

This week will also present another slew of potentially weak economic data. On Wednesday, we will get the ADP Job Report that is forecasting a decline in jobs of 180,000. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing report will come later that day and is estimating a reading of 44.5, down from 50.1. Then, on Friday, we will get the official government job report, which is forecasting a decline of 150,000, while the ISM non-manufacturing report is estimating a reading of 44, down from 57.3.

All of this negative data is likely to weigh on the first quarter GDP. The Atlanta Fed had been forecasting first quarter GDP growth of 2.7% as of March 27, and that number is likely to fall dramatically following these weak results this week.

The deteriorating economic landscape and weakening earnings estimates is likely why traders are betting that the SPY declines in the months ahead after its big 20% rally off the lows. On March 31, the open interest for the SPY $240 puts rose by around 95,000 contracts. Data shows that the puts were bought trading on the ASK for about $18.85 per contract. It means that for the trader to break even on the puts if holding until the expiration date, the SPY would need to fall to $221.15, a decline of about 15% from the SPY's price of $259.91 on March 31.

Technical Take

Meanwhile, it seems that the SPY may be forming a bearish reversal pattern known as a double top on the intraday charts at $263. A drop below $250 on the SPY confirms the bearish referral pattern, and likely sets up a further decline towards $236. However, should the ETF rise above resistance at $263, it could go on to climb to around $273.

The bull case may be unlikely, given that the ETF has been rising on declining volumes in recent trading sessions. It could suggest that the number of buyers for the ETF is waning, and that would be a bearish indication. Additionally, the RSI has been trending lower in recent weeks, and that suggests that bearish momentum has taken control, and the ETF is likely to continue trending lower.

Risks

The significant risk here is that the coronavirus proves to have a far less impact on the economy than some of these initial regional data points are suggesting. If that turns out to be the case or the virus fades fast, and the economy can get back online quickly, then the stock market could recover soon.

The next couple of days will prove to be critical as investors begin reviewing the first data sets of economic data for March and begin to think about the prospects of what the second quarter will hold. If the data is better than expected, then the market can continue to rally, while if it is terrible, the market may take that second leg lower traders are betting on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.