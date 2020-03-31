Salesforce: A Bargain That May Not Last

We are leaving our estimates and target price of $175 unchanged, given that we expect solid demand for CRM services to continue.

We published our last update on Salesforce (CRM) on December 4, 2019 (See Article). Since then, it appears that an entire millennium has passed, since the US stock market and numerous companies in the S&P 500 index have undergone tremendous negative changes and face grave uncertainty. CRM, however, was able to adroitly differentiate itself from the pack. Right now (as of March 30), its share price is down only ~4% from that point, relative to the ~16% drop of the overall S&P 500 index since early December. In the present article, we will revisit our thesis and discuss what makes it particularly strong in the times of the coronavirus crisis.

Recall that Salesforce is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. CRM's service offerings are integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications, providing sales force automation, marketing automation, and digital commerce, among other services.

Below, we discuss the valuation, as well as key tailwinds that still remain relevant. We end our discussion by addressing risks to our Bullish thesis. `

Valuation:

We are greatly helped by the fact that Salesforce reported earnings when coronavirus already posed a threat to Europe and the United States, and thus provided some insights that are largely unavailable for many other names we cover. Out of all names under our coverage, we are keeping our multiple and estimates intact, unchanged from the December 4 update. This in itself says a lot about the prospects of this stock. In our bullets below, we explain why it is premature to change any of our estimates at this point. We are maintaining our 9x EV/revenue multiple, which at the annual revenue base of $13-14 billion leads to our unchanged target price of $175.

Why Our Estimates Are Unchanged:

Cloud Remains an Important Driver: While there are few drivers with a definite verdict these days, cloud is certainly one of them. We've been hearing from numerous players in the IT Services space, most importantly from Microsoft (MSFT), - of the aggressively rising demand. Microsoft noted on March 28th that there is a 775% increase in demand for cloud services within regions that are enforcing social distancing as a result of COVID-19. For Salesforce, we believe demand is softer but still enough to maintain a healthy revenue cushion in both the service cloud and commerce cloud segments. This is also a situation when the recent acquisition of Tableau comes in handy. There are few direct beneficiaries of COVID-19 in the tech space, with CRM and MSFT (albeit, we don't cover Microsoft, just commenting here in passing) being prime examples.

Einstein AI as Key Differentiator: It is important to emphasize that the popularity of the entire Einstein product/service has been growing in double digits and is unlikely to slow down. Again and again, companies indicate in surveys the robustness of demand. Further, we believe that Einstein is built to benefit clients during the downturn times even more than during periods of economic expansion.

EMEA Expansion to Continue: Despite the slowness in the EMEA region, we believe that Salesforce will reinforce each partnership on a case-by-case basis. While British Airways will now likely be on the backburner, partnerships with Algae and Siemens are likely to move forward, in our opinion.

Don't Underestimate APAC: With China leading coronavirus woes since January, some analysts have been cautious of CRM's Asia strategy. However, with the company growing 28% Y/Y in that region during the last quarter, we see continued sales as sustainable at a 20%+ Y/Y sales rate. Of all regions impacted by the coronavirus, APAC is the only one thus far that demonstrated the viability of the V-curve resurgence. In the meantime, many of Salesforce's clients can benefit from cloud tailwinds.

Public Engagements Growing on Both Federal and State Levels: As we have commented on this in the past, CRM continues to expand work within US government agencies, whether it's Department of Veteran Affairs on the federal level or the state of Colorado on the state level. In contrast, companies like Accenture or Cognizant have been scaling back on that front. At the same time, we believe that amidst the coronavirus recession governments will be more likely than not to encourage CRM and others with more expansive contracts.

Lack of Layoffs Signals Confidence: CRM's management recently promised not to execute "any significant layoffs over the next 90 days." While from the bottom line perspective this is not necessarily a positive, nevertheless this step signals that the company remains confident in its revenue streams, at least in the short run. CRM does not believe that the coronavirus impact will be disruptive enough to the top line to warrant bottom line changes that are no less disruptive.

Risks to Our Thesis

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which CRM may struggle to recover.

Pricing risks: With many companies eyeing CRM's success, we expect a meaningful number of new entrants in 2020-22, with more attractive pricing to CRM's customers.

Macro risks: Economic slowdown, particularly in Europe, has a potential of meaningfully impacting the top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.