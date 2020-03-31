Sabra Health Care REIT Battles Coronavirus Scare, Fundamentals Remain Strong

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in all the sectors of economy, and REITs have not been spared. The impact of the virus has been most profound in companies engaged in healthcare REIT sector. One such REIT company is Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), which is widely considered to be amongst the front runners in the sector. The REIT stock saw a steep decline in its market price as the company reported COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities. Sabra has been considered an attractive investment opportunity for long-term oriented portfolios. However, in the wake of new developments, let’s have another look at the REIT and its stock to see whether any of the fundamentals have changed to warrant a new rating.

The COVID-19 Saga

While Sabra is not the only healthcare sector REIT affected by coronavirus, it is one of the most severely affected by the outbreak. The REIT had earlier reported that five of the residents at its Washington State facility were tested positive with the virus. Later, death of one of the virus sufferers was reported as well. The company CEO Rick Matros tried to assuage the situation by claiming,

“In most cases, the families understand that, however concerned they are (about the virus), they are better off with mum or whoever it is getting care 24/7 than they could provide on their own.”

Sabra stock tanked more than 12 percent on the news of outbreak and saw further decline before showing a little sign of recovery. The company has been joined by several other healthcare REIT on this downward trajectory. Some of its most prominent peers such as Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have shown over 50 percent and 60 percent decline, respectively, in the past one month.

Healthcare REIT Sector Overview

Senior healthcare REIT had already been under pressure, and coronavirus outbreak has just made things a lot worse for the segment. In 2019, the sector provided negative return of 7 percent, while S&P stock index offered 29 percent return. Earlier, one of the biggest problems faced by healthcare was the oversupply. Due to perceived attractiveness of the segment, a lot of REIT and other companies ventured into this segment creating supply glut, ultimately damaging margins.

However, with this new problem of coronavirus outbreak, healthcare REITs, especially the ones dealing in senior healthcare, have one major issue to deal with. COVID-19 is said to have the highest mortality rate in senior population. Further, as the disease spreads through social contact, senior housing has the potential of becoming a hotspot of virus spreading. Coupled with the already occurring problem of oversupply, this new pandemic has made the situation worse for healthcare REITs.

It is highly likely that senior care housing REITs may see a steep decline in demand in the coming months. Similarly, the impact will be palpable on the healthcare REIT engaged in skilled nursing segment. The industry is looking to counter the damage by taking swift actions. Senior housing facilities have imposed restrictions on number and frequency of visitors and have ramped up temperature screening. Further, the housing societies have also taken steps to isolate residents showing flu or like symptoms. However, the signs of decline in demand are already there as housing REITs report lower informational tours.

Sabra Earnings

Amidst these issues, Sabra recently reported its fourth quarter results and broadly surpassed the expectations. For the fourth quarter, the REIT reported its net income attributable to common stockholders at $0.20 per share while its FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO were at $0.46, $0.48, and $0.45 per share, respectively.

The REIT also reported encouraging development with regard to its debt rationalization strategy. The company said that it exceeded its stated goal of bringing its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA below 5.50x. At the end of the year, the REIT reported its ratio at 5.38 times, down from 6.12 times at the end of 2018. Sabra also improved its interest coverage ratio by 1.03 times to 5.08 times. Its fixed charges coverage ratio also showed improvement and was reported at 5.08 times. The REIT brought about similar changes in its Total Debt/Asset Value, which decreased to 36 percent, showing 700 basis points improvement.

Sabra also provided guidance for FY2020 where it expected its net income to be in the range of $0.81 and $0.91 per share, while the range for its FFO has been given at $1.69 and $1.79 per share. Sabra has projected its normalized FFO for the entire year to be between $1.71 and $1.81 per share, while its AFFO and normalized AFFO will likely be between $1.70 and $1.80 per share. However, investors need to note that these figures were released before the full impact of coronavirus outbreak was realized. It is highly likely that the REIT may have to revise these figures in the near future.

Investment Thesis

Sabra has a strong dividend payment record, and it announced its latest dividend at $0.45 per share. Apart from regular dividend payments, Sabra stock showed marginal growth in the market as well. However, in the current year, the stock has followed the broader markets, registering a steep decline. Since Sabra is mainly invested in senior care and skilled nursing segments, the impact of ongoing pandemic will likely be calamitous for the REIT. However, there is also a silver lining as the REIT has solid financial and operational standing, which may help it in weathering the storm.

Source: Company Website

The REIT has undertaken a number of steps in the recent past to consolidate its position in the segment. The results of such actions were clearly visible in the latest earnings report issued by the firm. While the situation has significantly changed with the onslaught of this new epidemic, the fundamental strength of the company remains intact. Long-term investors with strong risk appetite may use current slump to start building a position in a staggered manner. It is also suggested that this REIT stock is only included in the portfolios which are fairly diversified so as to optimize risk and return ratio.

