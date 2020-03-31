Equinor: Single Lowest Risk Oil Company Worldwide, Now Near A Double-Digit Yield

The company is committed to its dividends, and in the event of a recovery, has significant potential.

Equinor has other exciting projects it's developing which are profitable at current prices and significantly cash flow positive.

Equinor has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has announced reducing its costs to $25 / barrel.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norwegian multinational oil and gas company, with the Government of Norway as a 67% shareholder. For reference that means the Government of Norway has ~$5000 in Equinor ASA stock for each Norwegian citizen. The company is one of the giants of the oil and gas world. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's low costs and prudent shift to oil and gas position it well to survive the current crash and generate strong shareholder returns.

Equinor - Norway Today

Equinor 2019 Overview

Equinor benefits from operating in Norway, one of the most predictable and balanced business environments in the world. The company managed to run its operations and perform incredibly well in 2019.

Equinor 2019 Overview - Equinor Investor Presentation

In 2019, the company managed to reduce its CO2 and Methane intensity significantly. Climate change is an understood and proven science, but that doesn't mean the only solution is to rid ourselves of fossil fuels, whose energy density and benefits are unrivaled. Rather, through balanced exploration and utilization of assets, along with other intelligent decisions, Equinor can manage to maintain a balanced portfolio.

The company managed to maintain a low injury frequency rate, while earning $13.5 billion in cash flow from operations after tax, and having low $30 / barrel break-even on new projects. At the same time, the company managed to increase its capital distributions by 42%. Obviously, in the current market environment, this won't continue, but with the company's stock having fallen to a $36 billion market capitalization, it highlights the potential earnings power, for those who invest today, with a recovery.

One other important aspect of Equinor, which we'll discuss later, is the company's low breakeven rates.

Equinor COVID-19 Actions

As oil companies are putting out press releases on a weekly basis, updating investors to their steps in the current crisis, it's important to know what the various steps taken have been. Equinor is not alone in this.

Equinor Announced Actions - Equinor Press Release

The above image highlights Equinor's steps since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. For those who are curious, Equinor produces ~750 million barrels of oil annually, meaning the company's capital distribution (currently 9.6% dividend since share buybacks have been halted) cost it ~$4.8 / barrel of oil produced. However, with that said, the company has taken 3 major actions since the start of the oil crash.

The first is the company has cut its capital spending by ~$2 billion. The company has significant room here to decrease its capital spending further, however, the issue with North Sea production, is that unlike shale production, you risk damaging the field and infrastructure when you shut it down. As a result, that normally doesn't happen, unless absolutely necessary.

At the same time, the company is planning to reduce operating costs and exploration activity saving the company more than $1 billion annually. As a result, the net result here is the company's breakeven will be $25 / barrel before dividends or roughly $30 / barrel after. Given current Brent crude prices of ~$24 / barrel, the company is short $4.5 billion a year that this crisis drags on.

However, the company has significant room for new debt. The company's debt to equity at around 60% is high, but the company's cash flow is stable. Additionally, not only can the company reduce costs further in coming years, but the company's debt is cheap. The company issued $1 billion in 2049 bonds in late-2019 at a mere 3.25% interest rate.

This enables the company to handle a protracted downturn.

Equinor Growth Spending

On top of the company's 2019 results, the company has continued to invest in growth, with incredibly low break evens.

Equinor Growth - Equinor Investor Presentation

One of the examples of the company's growth spending is the Johan Sverdrup field, a new benchmark, with an estimated 1.8-3.0 billion barrels of oil and production expected to peak at more than 500 thousand barrels / day. The UPC per barrel is expected to be incredibly low at <$2 / barrel and >350 thousand barrels / day of production is already online.

At the same time, the break-even for the full field is expected to be <$20 / barrel. That's significant because not only is the field profitable at current prices, but the company has already spent a significant portion of the required growth capital. That means the company will generate significant cash flow at current prices, but more than the $5 / barrel difference from current prices.

This is an example of the company's growth spending, something that can generate significant returns for the company.

Equinor Renewable Business

Another major aspect of the company's growth and potential diversification is the company's move into the renewables business.

Equinor Renewables - Equinor Investor Presentation

Equinor has been focused on significantly growing its renewable business. The company is expecting 6-10% real returns with a higher equity return. The company is focused on leveraging its trading experience and core competence. The company currently has approximately 0.5 GW of renewable power, however, by 2035, the company expects to see this grow to 14 GW.

That's significant. Assuming the company can sell directly to customers, and taking Norway's electricity prices of roughly $0.098 / kWh, along with ~16 hours in daily run time, that would mean annual revenue from this business of ~$8 billion annually. That's incredibly substantial annual revenue from the business, and the revenue can help balance the company's oil and gas business.

Equinor Renewable Timetable - Equinor Investor Presentation

The company's focus on growth here is significant and is very clear from the above graph. The company expects roughly 750 million in annual gross capital spending, not counting project financing from 2020-2021, expanding that to ~$2.5 billion annually in 2022 and 2023. A significant percentage of this is from wind, where the company is already working on projects.

I expect we'll see significant growth in the company's renewable earnings over the next several years.

Equinor Shareholder Rewards

Equinor is working on putting together this business to generate significant shareholder returns. This is despite the company's recent announcements of suspending share repurchases.

Equinor Shareholder Returns - Equinor Investor Presentation

The above image highlights the company's planned repurchases. The company recently increased its dividend by 4%, and as we saw above its $0.27 / share quarterly cash dividend is now an almost 10% yield. At the same time, the company was originally buying back massive amounts of shares - roughly $5 billion annually - before halting its buyback program.

That buyback program would make up 15% of its annual float if it was still ongoing. However, with the company's current dividend + spending breakeven of $30 / barrel, share repurchases would have bumped that to ~$38 / barrel which is unsustainable at current prices. However, as discussed above, the company remains committed to its dividend, which is quite reasonable.

As the market recovers, share repurchases could provide significant additional returns.

Equinor Risks

Equinor despite its potential, and operations in steady business environments, really only has one risk that shareholders need to pay close attention to. That risk is a continued and protracted decline in oil prices, which are unsustainable at current prices of <$25 / barrel.

Crude Oil Breakeven - Market Realist

The above image shows the breakeven price of crude oil. As is clearly evident, especially when you adjust onshore Middle East costs for the government budget fiscal breakevens, current oil prices are simply unsustainable. The massive decline in oil prices is due to an artificial short-term demand drop as a result of COVID-19, however, that will not remain forever.

This is the key chart that makes us believe that oil prices will recover. However, with that said, oil prices can always remain lower for longer, and that's a risk that investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Equinor is the single lowest risk oil company worldwide, thanks to the company's low cost of dividends and operations in Norway, one of the safest business environments in the world. Simultaneously, the company is majority owned by Norway, which provides it with a powerful and wealthy government that the company can continue to work with.

The company has incredibly low cost assets, with $25 / barrel break-even, as a result of its recent actions. The company has room to reduce that even further but hasn't. At the same time, the company has a number of exciting growth projects, some with a $20 / barrel breakeven and $2 / barrel lifting costs, supporting near-term cash flow. The company remains committed to its impressive dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.