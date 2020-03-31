World Fuel Services Is Well-Positioned For The Downturn

Once the crisis is over, pent up demand will explode higher taking WFS stock with it.

It performed very well during the last three recessions and bounced back sharply after the recessions passed.

World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) (WFS) is interesting as the stock is down almost 50% from its recent 52-week high, much more so than the S&P 500 (see below). Yet the company has no net debt as its current assets are more than its total liabilities. This balance sheet strength should see it through the next year provided the recession ends by early 2021.

Data by YCharts

WFS is a petroleum fuel distributor to the aviation, marine, and land transportation sector as well as to the government. It's an intermediary between the refineries and the transport industry (Air, Marine & Land). Headquartered in Florida, WFS operates globally. It operates in a highly competitive environment competing with integrated oil majors, large private operators, as well as local private outfits. Its growth model has been making bolt-on acquisitions and integrating them with its network. It has a long runway of growth as it rolls-up smaller players as wells divested fueling service operations of bigger companies.

As much as the logistics, physical storage, and distribution of fuel, WFS's business depends on providing information technology and financial services including high volume transaction processing, extending credit and fuel cost hedging expertise to customers, and as a counterparty to suppliers and end-users. It also operates a closed-loop fuel charge card system for fleet operators.

WFS's competitive moat is its extensive network, risk management expertise, and razor-thin gross and operating margins which keep many potential competitors out. In fact, majors like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are divesting themselves of these low-margin industrial distribution operations and WFS is a natural acquirer.

Performance over past recessions

The current downturn, if it turns into a recession (very likely in my opinion, and a bad one) will be the fourth recession in WFS history. WFS's earnings have remained resilient over past recessions. (Shaded portions in the chart below are economic recessions).

(The 2017 loss was caused by non-cash goodwill impairment charge, restructuring charges and tax expenses relating to the repatriation of foreign earnings following the 2017 tax act).

As can be seen from the chart below WFS profit margins actually improved during the past two recessions.

Valuation

The following chart shows WFC's price to book ratio from the early 1990s to the present. Only once before (2000-02) has WFC traded at such a low P/B multiple as is now (0.9). Based on the historical median P/B ratio (1.855), the stock should be in the 50s implying that the stock could double from here after the recession.

A similar conclusion can be drawn by looking at the long-term P/E chart, though I note earnings are much more volatile than book value.

Debt

Liquidity & Solvency to ride out the downturn is solid. Total current assets exceed total liabilities. The company may face some increased bad debts as some customers go under, but that should be manageable.

Source: TIKR.com

There are no significant debt maturities before 2024.

Source: 2019 10-K.

Dividends And Buybacks

The company has a dividend of 1.73% which has grown at double-digit rates. It also buys back stock. In the current downturn, it will release a lot of unneeded working capital some of which it can use to buy back more stock at these depressed levels, which appears to have started.

Opinion

Unless the upcoming recession is worse than the last two recessions, WFC should be on your radar as a safe investment and an eventual bounce-back candidate. I think the stock has been beaten down this much because it distributes petroleum products. However, it's not much affected by fuel prices as it's mainly a service provider and passes on the fuel price to the customer collecting a spread, akin to a credit card operator. The chart below shows that the correlation between INT's quarterly income and WTI oil prices is quite low.

Data by YCharts

Profit margins stayed resilient during the past recessions and there is no compelling reason to think that this time is different. While the company faces a risk that air, marine and land transportation will be severely impaired for longer than expected, the company's lack of net debt is a very valuable quality in these times and the depressed valuation makes it a good candidate to ride out the downturn and position yourself for the eventual explosive recovery as pent-up demand returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.