Apple: Time For Strategy Change

In terms of potentially lost revenue, there aren't too many names that will see more of a dollar impact from the coronavirus than technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). As the table below shows, street analysts have cut their calendar 2020 estimates for the company's top line by almost $20 billion since the company warned in mid-February. Consumers around the globe are likely to tighten their purse strings even after the coronavirus panic subsidies, so this obviously isn't going as bright of a year as we hoped for with Apple. The analyst notion of sales delayed versus being lost is evaporating, with estimates starting to decline meaningfully for the back half of this year. Perhaps, this unfortunate situation provides an opportunity, however, assuming management is willing to make a change regarding its product strategy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple analyst estimates page)

A couple of weeks ago, the company announced a couple of new products, mainly highlighted by an updated iPad Pro and Mac Air. Given the closure of the company's retail stores throughout most of the globe, and so many global workers being laid off during this time, I thought the timing of this launch was a little curious. Perhaps, Apple could have waited a few months, but today, I am looking at things from a different angle.

On Monday, Bloomberg sources were reporting that Apple was working on a new HomePod as well as potentially cheaper iPads. A second generation of the smart speaker has been discussed for some time, and the recent product launch didn't see a new version of the entry-level iPad that we usually get in March. These newly rumored devices could come later this year, although just like the new 5G compatible iPhones, launch timing is unclear and will depend on how production fares in the coming months.

To illustrate my point here today, I would like to return to last September. The company launched a new iPad, the 7th generation of its entry-level tablet. Perhaps, the biggest change between this model and the previous one, which can be seen below, is that the new model was a little larger and thus had a 10.2-inch display. That screen size was upped from 9.7 inches in the 6th generation. A lot of the main tech specs like the chipsets and cameras stayed the same, but the new device contained 3 GB of RAM memory compared to 2 GB for the older version. The newer model also is compatible with Apple's smart keyboard.

(Source: Apple iPad compare page, seen here)

When the company unveiled this new tablet on September 10th, 2019, it also discontinued the 6th generation at the same time, according to its wiki page. At the moment, there are five versions of the iPad available - 7th generation iPad, 3rd generation iPad Air, 5th generation iPad mini, and two iPad Pro versions. While that provides a lot of opportunities, the cheapest new tablet available from Apple starts at $329. Like many of the company's other products, these are premium devices, and that means premium price points.

Last year, there was a little surprise when the iPhone XS and XS Max phones were not kept around, but perhaps, Apple was trying to cut down on the number of iPhone variants around. There were 7 iPhone models available after the 2018 launch, but that was down to 6 last year. You had three new iPhones available along with three older smartphones. This year's rumor is 3 to 4 new phones, not including the rumored SE 2 that could come this spring or summer, but how many older versions will still be available for sale?

Since consumer spending is likely to be down a bit this year, it would seem like the perfect chance for Apple to be a bit more price conservative. Today, I am wondering if this year is the time for Apple management to think a little differently. If we assume a new entry-level iPad comes later this year, along with some other devices, why not keep around an extra older generation? The next entry-level iPad will likely have a better chipset and cameras, so why not keep the 7th generation around? Here, you would just cut the price like we normally see Apple do, to perhaps $229, so consumers not wanting the absolute newest tech but a lower price point can take advantage.

I'm not here today saying that Apple should do what many were calling for a few years ago, and that is launch "cheap" products, which would be like a $99 iPad or a $199 phone. What I am saying today is that it might be wise to keep an older generation around a little longer, providing more affordable options for those who want to buy. These older models also won't be as expensive to manufacture, which helps at lower selling prices.

Just think about the following potential example. Would you rather Apple have revenues of $275 billion with a 38% gross margin or perhaps $300 billion at a 36% margin? In the second scenario, you have an extra $3.5 billion in gross margin dollars, despite the lower margin percentage that some might be afraid of. Selling more devices here also allows you to add more consumers to the Apple ecosystem, providing for more sales of services like Apple Pay, Music, TV+, etc. in the future.

As for Apple shares, they rebounded nicely on Monday helping in the overall US rally. More important, however, is that shares were able to jump above their 200-day moving average again as the chart below shows. This key technical level has seemed to provide some support lately, especially as the overall market has calmed down a bit. We have seen a number of price target cuts in recent weeks, but that's to be expected with estimates and the market heading lower.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, the coronavirus situation makes me wonder if Apple management should rethink its product strategy this year. Consumer spending will be soft for a time, and even when things rebound, it likely won't be as much as we previously hoped for. As a result, I think it might be wise to keep an older generation of certain products around, and higher unit volumes could result in more gross margin dollars generated and a larger user base moving forward. What do you think of this idea? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.