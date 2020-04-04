The Income Method: Relativity And Long-Term Thinking

We often get distracted by short term-issues and lose sight of the big picture.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we recognize that humans are often excellent at reacting to short-term conditions. What do we mean?

If the house is too hot, we lower the AC temp.

If the house is too cold, we crank up the heat.

If a baseball is flying toward your head, you get out of the way!

Yet often we struggle to project our current choices into the light of the future. You have a dentist appointment in six months, do you proactively brush and floss your teeth now to impact your dentist appointment in six months? Or do you do six months' worth of cleaning in a two-day attempt as the appointment date draws near?

It's easier to focus on the short term. That's why so many investors have been panicking about the market daily. Another force is in effect here too.

It's the Theory of Relativity. Positive interactions can make time fly by, but even short bouts of pain feel excruciatingly long. Albert Einstein is often attributed with explaining relativity like this:

When you sit with a nice girl for two hours you think it’s only a minute, but when you sit on a hot stove for a minute you think it’s two hours. That’s relativity.

While the Theory of Relativity in physics focuses on the impact of gravity on all other forces, we can use his explanation to also understand the impact of the feeling of time for investors in various market environments.

We are attuned, by nature, to react to short-term changes rapidly, often without forethought and also feel that any discomfort, no matter how short a time interval, feels incredibly long!

How Does This Apply to Investing?

How can we take these two simple facts of human nature and apply them to our investing? We must do battle against our basest of natures. We must shift our short-term thinking to long-term planning. We must adjust our aversion to short-term pain and realize it unlocks long-term gain.

Investing can be related to a chess match of you vs. the market. You make your moves, evaluate your options and sometimes sacrifice short-term comfort for long-term victory.

Many investors, when seeing the market, buckle and react irrationality. They feel like a man sitting on a hot stove. Even a minute can feel like a lifetime! They fret. They worry. They lash out. They will even get physically ill.

The worst mistake is they can sell out and walk away. Locking in unbelievable losses.

To become better investors, we need to take a step back. Look at the forest instead of the trees and get a long-term view.

Rarely does the market's path ever travel upwards forever. Never has it been an easy ride continually. Dips, drops, and bumps in the road will happen. If you decide to quit while in a dip, you miss the recovery on the other side. Does it hurt while in the dip? Definitely, but as a bodybuilder in the gym knows: No pain, no gain.

Being part of the market means knowing that drops will occur. Investors who focus on selling their shares at a premium and not living off of dividends are in the worst position in these moments. They have no recourse in the need to fund their retirement. So what can you do to retrain your mind? Make it stop thinking the world has ended and regain a long-term perspective. Perhaps you've never had a good long-term perspective and need to develop one. Let's talk about it.

Turn off the News

Lately, we've seen the impact the media can cause. The news used to be delayed by 24 hours. Papers would rush to get their stories ready for print to go out the next morning. Now we live in an era where news comes from Facebook or a single Tweet and is run across screens around the globe in literal seconds.

It often is not fact checked. Rarely does the edits get seen down the road or the admission that it was wrong.

The news is designed to present a short-term view. It's immediate information that often does not have a real impact on your day to day life, but it's spun to sound like it does. Sadly, this type of news has reached the financial markets. Many days the stock market is not a place for 24-hours cable news stories. Nothing exciting can happen for many securities for weeks on end.

To get a new perspective or reset your view to the long term, turn off the news, stop letting it scare you or fill you with random factoids that do not impact your actual investments. The story of the retail apocalypse has been a media favorite - surprise stores still exist and their importance has never been more apparent!

Unplug from the news. It will help.

Make Smart Goals

Goal setting is important. It helps stretch your perspective and places your feet firmly into the future. Goal setting is often done wrong. We create lofty goals with undefined measures of success. It's a recipe for failure.

What is a common goal? "I want financial freedom."

Great! What does that mean? "Um... I'm not sure... I can buy what I want whenever I want to?"

Recipe for failure.

We need to set smart goals to help achieve success and extend our perspective. SMART is actually an acronym:

How can an income investor do this appropriately? Consider how we have highlighted in the past that HDO's very own PendragonY sets income growth goals annually. He desires to see his income from his portfolio grow by a certain amount each year. Lets make an example

It's specific: Grow my portfolio's income by 5%.

It's measurable: You can track your progress throughout the year toward your goal.

It's attainable: You haven't set an out of this world growth goal.

It's relevant: It matches the philosophy of our Income Method or an income investors mindset.

It's time-based: One-year time frame.

This means that even in wild market swings if you have a goal relevant to your style of investing, you won't be blown off course by short-term issues. You would see the volatility, and act to grow your income stream, in the face of any cuts, you'd adjust accordingly to keep your goal in sight.

Remain Positive, Especially in the Community

Negativity is contagious. Negativity often focuses on the short term as well. It's exactly what drives good people to make stupid choices. They get scared, worried and act foolish.

It's important to avoid unrelenting, unending negativity. In relationships, these people are often referred to as "toxic" since they pollute the lives of those around them.

I've seen all over the internet and on Seeking Alpha toxic commenters who seek to do nothing more than smear others, including myself personally, and create a toxic atmosphere. It's sad, disappointing and rarely is the negatively grounded in long-term thinking. Don't fall into the trap of negative thinking, focus on your goal and keep moving forward.

When interacting with others, be the encourager. No one likes to hang out with people who always are negative and pity partying. So don't be that person yourself!

Positivity means you are looking past current markets and visualizing the completion of your goal. Remain positive, encourage others to keep pushing toward their goals.

Conclusion - Keep on Keeping On

Here at HDO, we're not immune to pain or hardship. We know the market has been like a belligerent ogre smashing through investors' portfolios and their confidence. We also know that our income is our focus and these times present rare chances to buy securities at depressed prices and much higher than average yields. A dollar invested in the market today is far more powerful than a dollar invested two months ago.

We have been advising to increase allocation to fixed income: Consider adding names like Global Partners, 9.75% Series A Fixed/Float Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Units (GLP.PA) or VEREIT, Inc., 6.70% Series F Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (VER.PF), both of which are trading well below par and strongly covered by their companies. These dislodged preferred securities offer tremendous income and capital return potential as the market recovers.

We have remained positive, provide regular updates to our members and focus on finding the best opportunities as they are presented. If you have excess dividends, reinvest them wisely. Maybe its time to set this year's income generation goal and work toward achieving it.

Set a SMART goal and remain positively-focused on your goal. Instead of looking at today's market and fretting about how it's down X%, and how long will it take to recover - look at the opportunities to grow your income.

Today, there are dividend growth investments with yields above 8%. There are fixed income opportunities with yields of 15-20% or even higher! Simply reinvesting dividends in a market like this will make a huge difference to your recurring income.

Other Preferreds to Consider

We have been recommending to our investors to overweight preferred shares during the past few weeks. We have highlighted many opportunities, and we continue to do so. Below are two more examples of solid Preferred that income investors can consider:

QTS Realty Trust, 7.125% Series A Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PA)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred (MNR.PC)

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLP.PA, VER.PF, GNL.PA, LMRKO, MNR.PC. PEB.PD, QTS.PA, JPC, JPS, FFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.